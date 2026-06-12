Will you witness for God?

Will you witness for God?

World cup player testifies for God.

World cup players testify for God. You are enough. They offer all glory and honor to God.

What voice he has is for God.

Why do people step out in a world full of empty messaging, distraction or hatred to testify to our Lord?

All talent bent on Christ.

On a plane.

In Melbourne.

Men around the world are spontaneously testifying for Christ.

They are going where they are at.

And in places where darkness needs to yield.

I testify for Christ. May he touch you tonight and you be lit with the Spirit.

How might you bring words of hope to a dark world?

My God is alive!

https://youtube.com/shorts/95ARexPuwq8?si=qYsSAUJ-YB4hr53z

Don't miss this song in Greek.

The host of heaven. Learn!!!! OUR IMPOSSIBILITIES ARE GOD'S OPPORTUNITIES TO GLORIFY HIMSELF. I TAKE GOD'S ODDS IN ALL THIS.

IN ALL OF IT

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