Canadian pollster Ekos VOWS TO DESTROY the conservatives PIERRE POILIEVRE. REALLY. YOU TRUST THE POLLS?
Pft. In plain sight these are Kamala polls
Election interference.
Does this guy need a visit from the RCMP too?
Brian Liley. Of the Toronto Sun. Reward him by following liking and sharing.
His post on X.
https://x.com/brianlilley/status/1514376713941270532
He's got skin in the game.
Here's a staged Crime Minister Rally
You believe the polls?
Here's the Conservative candidate rallies.
Manitoba 3500
Capacity no more could be let in
Surrey THE LEFT coast 4500
Toronto 5k
These are KAMALA polls. Showing a landslide for an elitist prick.
All hands on deck.
You believe Frank the fraud* ????
*my opinion.
Can we run a poll who believes Frank anymore?
Comments please.
Yes I trust Frank. He is clearly biased but I like that kind of bias.
Or
No Frank is making shit up. In fact let's call him FULL-OF-SHIT-FRANK.
One more non poll.
People in TORONTO standing in line for hours and hours to try to get in. On a wet miserable day. Toronto. The libtard ridings.
"Canadian pollster Ekos VOWS TO DESTROY the conservatives PIERRE POILIEVRE. REALLY. YOU TRUST THE POLLS?" Of course not. If there is one thing that people should have learned in the last five years is that you can no longer trust anyone—if you even ever could.
With the help of the CCP and WEF the elections will be rigged. We can change elections in Canada with bus loads of people easily. More easily than in the USA which takes much more work to rig.