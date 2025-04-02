Election interference.

Does this guy need a visit from the RCMP too?

Brian Liley. Of the Toronto Sun. Reward him by following liking and sharing.

His post on X.

https://x.com/brianlilley/status/1514376713941270532

He's got skin in the game.

Here's a staged Crime Minister Rally

You believe the polls?

Here's the Conservative candidate rallies.

Manitoba 3500

Capacity no more could be let in

Surrey THE LEFT coast 4500

Toronto 5k

These are KAMALA polls. Showing a landslide for an elitist prick.

All hands on deck.

You believe Frank the fraud* ????

*my opinion.

Can we run a poll who believes Frank anymore?

Comments please.

Yes I trust Frank. He is clearly biased but I like that kind of bias.

Or

No Frank is making shit up. In fact let's call him FULL-OF-SHIT-FRANK.

One more non poll.

People in TORONTO standing in line for hours and hours to try to get in. On a wet miserable day. Toronto. The libtard ridings.

