https://youtube.com/shorts/t4qGHRcSHXY

Remember. Setting up the noahide system isn't hate. The Talmud set it up in 1492 through Maimonides.

Canadian Organization pushes Noahide Laws. Did they push bill c-9?

Here is verbatim the description of the video. FYI Christianity is described as a cult.

“BEYOND SEVEN Unveiling the 30 Noahide Laws in Jewish Tradition Efraim Palvanov

What are the “Noahide Laws”? Where do they come from, and who are they for? Are there only seven, or are there actually thirty? Find out in this class as we take a deep dive into the first chapters of the Torah to unveil God’s holy code of law for the world.



Efraim Palvanov is among the world’s most sought-after Torah educators, celebrated for his unique blend of scholarly depth and engaging delivery. The author of five influential books, including the widely acclaimed Secrets of the Last Waters and Garments of Light series, Efraim is also one of the most popular Jewish speakers on YouTube, captivating audiences with his profound insights. His extensive scientific background, including multiple degrees in Science and Education, enriches his Torah teachings with a distinctive, resonant perspective. Efraim brings readers into a deeper exploration of Jewish thought and history. His diverse experiences, including service in the Canadian Armed Forces, lend a dynamic, multifaceted approach to his work. Discover more of Efraim’s teachings at / efraimpalvanov ​ or on his website at www.mayimachronim.com.

Since 1989, JEWS FOR JUDAISM is has been a trailblazer in global Jewish outreach.

Jews for Judaism wins back to Judaism those Jews who have been influenced by these “Seven Threats to Jewish Survival”:

• Evangelical Christian Missionaries convert 1,000’s of Jews worldwide annually

• Destructive Cults induce Jews to abandon family, friends and careers

• Eastern Religions are now the spiritual choices for many Jews

• Jewish Apathy and Ignorance cause many Jews to assimilate, abandoning Judaism

• Intermarriage is exploding at a 75% rate in many locales

• Anti-Israel propaganda and lies brainwash millions globally and deter Jewish support for Israel

• Antisemitism is promoting global Jew-Hatred and alienating Jews from Judaism

JEWS FOR JUDAISM strengthens preserves and saves Jewish lives through its worldwide Internet outreach, social media, free educational programs, educational literature and counselling services that connect Jewish people to the spiritual depth, beauty and wisdom of Judaism.

To help non-Jews discover the Torah’s path to G-d, Jews for Judaism provides educational programs to help them embrace the Torah’s Seven Noahide Laws for Gentiles.

Thank you.

JEWS FOR JUDAISM

It is clear they understand the death penalty for a belief that is Christianity. The video was loaded September 11, 2025.

I believe that 911 always referenced Romans 9:11

How sad am I to report how entrenched the noahide laws are in Canada. How necessary is bill c-9 to beheading Christians.

and church burnings?

