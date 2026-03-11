LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
12h

There's a reason Trump had a rabbi praying the Noahide laws at his rally!

Trump: "You knew damn well I was a snake!"

Reply
Share
Neil D's avatar
Neil D
10h

Keep up the good work of opening our eyes!

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture