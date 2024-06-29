Rebel news takes on Trudeau and narrative. Their reporters are assaulted abused in front of the police and by the police.

They broke the story of the 50 year old man identifying as a 13 year old girl to swim and change and tuck HER HAIRY BALLS AND HER PENIS into a swimsuit in front of HER competition…little 13 year old biological girls. Trauma… SHE doesn't even win HER matches.

(Ectogenesis is where we are headed. No fertile women, then no women, sorry no biological women with front hole and inside reproductive organs, and men are bred for labor as future slaves. Placental technology is there, selling children is there, trafficking in children and immigrants is there. All we need is mass infertility. Which is coming from where exactly.) I want to pepper this in constantly so the full nature of giving globalists the reigns is understood.

They are the only news outlets going to school board censorship meetings.

And now they are exposing a pan north American agreement to lock us down in the top first video.

They join TRUE NORTH another non MSM news outlet in breaking the story. To improve True North a spot for comments would be my suggestion.

I recommend you follow these organizations.

“Vaccine mandates, border measures and travel restrictions are on the table as part of an updated human-animal influenza pandemic agreement between Canada, the United States and Mexico.

A report detailing the trilateral North American Preparedness for Animal and Human Pandemics Initiative (NAPAHPI) was quietly released this month detailing the scope and governance of the trilateral agreement.

NAPAHPI is to be governed by the relevant ministries of each country. In Canada, that is the Public Health Agency of Canada, Public Safety Canada, Global Affairs Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

As an updated version of the North American Plan for Animal and Pandemic Influenza, it aims to learn from the COVID-19 pandemic on how to best implement sweeping measures to deal with viral outbreaks, including imposing vaccine mandates and strict border controls.”

The new agreement claims to be a “flexible, scalable, and cross-sectoral platform to strengthen regional prevention, preparedness for, and response to a broader range of health security threats that include pandemics of any origin and beyond.”

Under the guise of lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, NAPAHPI promises to bolster regional health security by coordinating “the formulation of proposed laws and other legal administrative provisions.”

The agreement details powers “to request the participation of sectors such as defence, commerce, transportation, emergency management, wildlife, environment, etc., as appropriate.”

NAPAHPI’s senior coordinating body can “can and should call on private sector stakeholders particularly those associated with supply chains, medical countermeasures, research and development, critical infrastructure, and transportation, among others” to implement pandemic measures, the agreement says.

“When an emergency call is triggered NAPAHPI will collaborate in discussion on Border measures/travel restrictions, Non-pharmaceutical, public health measures and assessment of their potential economic, social, and emergency management impact, among other responsibilities.”

One of the key objectives of the updated agreement is to assess the implementation of border measures and closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. “

TELL YOUR FRIENDS FAMILY COLLEAGUES SECOND LOCKDOWNS etc are planned. So the resounding NO can be rung.

“They know about second pandemics don't they?”

The flightless bird stuck in barns has crossed oceans so that bird flu could erupt simultaneously in Australia, Finland..North America.

There must be one chicken on tour with Taylor Swift making out with all the newly minted satanic groupies.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

