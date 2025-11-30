“the government has launched the Sky Canada Project under the Office of the Chief Science Advisor to standardize, collect, and investigate reports of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP). A new report from the project recommends creating a dedicated federal agency to handle these reports, which are currently scattered across different departments like the Department of National Defence.

Current status and future plans

Current handling: UAP reports are handled by various departments based on their specific mandates, with the Department of National Defence and Transport Canada investigating only when there is a direct security or safety concern.

Sky Canada Project: This project, launched in 2022, is designed to review current reporting methods, improve data collection, and provide recommendations for a more centralized system.

Recommendation for a new agency: The project’s report suggests creating a dedicated government office to manage public UAP sightings, improve data collection, and enhance transparency. This could potentially be under the Canadian Space Agency.

What this means for reporting sightings

For now, there is no single point of contact for general public UAP sightings, though a new, dedicated reporting agency is recommended.

The Sky Canada Project is working on improving the infrastructure for reporting and handling these sightings in the future.

More official information and a centralized reporting system are expected as the recommendations from the Sky Canada Project are implemented.

Canada needs agency to manage public UFO sightings, says new ...

Jul 16, 2025 — “There is some evidence that there’s something really unusual going on in the skies.… We just don’t have enough information,” said Winnipeg-based sc...

CBC”

Ok.me rolling my eyes.

Ya ok. Boomer. We aren't so gullible. The human alien hybrid is the nanotech in the shots and their quest for bio digital convergence. Don't know about that yet? Get my book WORLD ON MUTE.

Aliens creating a slave race with rest of mankind?

Vaguely works just like the Noahide laws. Jeepers creepers. What a coincidence.

The way I see it? What are the freaking chances.

the Biden presidency did the alien thing in congress. Oh look.

https://youtube.com/shorts/Xv0IoOQpLBU?si=C35Dn9V6cPD230nN

Big disease? OH JUST ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT THROUGH THE WHO AND THE NFP STRUCTURES.

Big Climate? OH JUST ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT THROUGH THE UN.

and we need to insert the no meat for you. UN tells you you eating meat is the problem with the weather.

Not shitting you. This is the science. Them being totalitarians. Hey. Just like covid.. wait a minute. What is going on here? Is this about controlling us? Na. That's a conspiracy-not.

Listen. The bad weather was from your supper yesterday.

UN taking our meat?

The new eggs. Has your lab grown meat inside.

Oh look. Lab meat is ready and right on time. What a coincidence we figured out your meat eating is the reason the weather is bad.

Hey. Wait a minute. Free energy pollutes.and doesn't produce much energy? Is that like the vaccines? They don't prevent the disease? The windmills keep you out of the hospital. Until you suck the asbestos and get lung cancer. Poor rabbits.

Also we need to burn churches under different pretext around the world and get the Christians beheaded under bill c9 in Canada. Or a volcano. Or the noahides.

Because families women and being prolife is bad. What? Child sacrifice systems.

Here is a dark science.

Big Trans? OH JUST ONE WORLD TRANSHUMAN MEDICAL AND RIGHTS BASED CENSORSHIP THAT LEADS TO One world STERILIZATION and centralized one world reproduction, and the end of the Decentralized womb. That is humans with “bonus holes."

Big censorship? OH JUST ONE WORLD SATANIC RELIGION SYSTEM CENTERED ON PEDOPHELIA THAT eliminates Christians first. And wow looks like this plan. dare to read it all.

https://halakhah.com/rst/kingsandwars.pdf

Big war. Well big migration is every where. Except for where Big border is. Then big NATO drums up big war at big randomn lines in earth called borders. Everywhere else globalist print big money and do big green and kill the local economies big time. And lines called borders do not exist.

Then Big alien? Oh right. That's going to be *true too. *true =something you can't disagree with. Ahem??????

OH JUST ONE WORLD NATO SYSTEM For big alien. Great.

just like the end to FOOD CHAIN REACTION GAME plotted by Podesta et al Gates foundation was he on Lolita express..

the trilateral commission players 2020 to 2030.

podesta.

Ya and pizzagate pedo was a scam? Oh my goodness big pedo keeps big hoaxing. It is all a conspiracy. What's that word that means it's a conspiracy - not? Oh ya theory. Add that to conspiracies to make them nots.

But the pedo symbols are painted clear across the world. so big one world pyramid, pedo triangle. We got the triangle thing down? Right we understand that right. Goodness I see five smaller and smaller ones in the big ones. Oh goodness.

(Kids aren't being groomed. They are being trafficked, sodomized, raped and killed. Worldwide.)

Oh look at bent cross. Satanic.bless ice cube now. Pope is a globalist. It just is.

Big pedo. Big Child sacrifice. Baal molech. Oh but don't you read the Bible. You might find them there and know what's going on.

Leviticus 18:21 molech is the child sacrifice idol, God hated

Wait. A minute. Didn't Mark Miller say he doesn't like leviticus. Hmm. Mark.

“And thou shalt not let any of thy seed pass through the fire to Molech, neither shalt thou profane the name of thy God: I am the Lord.”

Its not religious at all. Oh meet baphomet. Tits, dick, and the WHO stick Up its pants.

And if you stand up for this 34 week old baby. And you are prolife? That's looney tunes hate. Satanic inversion.

https://youtube.com/shorts/2fXuUUQp6OQ?si=VlqWY1WaR2QHZRBe

So the Food Chain table top exercise? Ends in all the military and non military resources to UN by 2030.

Requires unconscionable war and massive world wide famine in 2028.

But then you know the aliens show up who manage to some how to off the trouble makers and then territory the rest into slaves. Sure.

What did I miss. Big climate. Big disease. Big surveillance. Big war. Big One world religion. Big transhumanism. Big starve. Big Alien.

And all the while they tell us its the white people. Or the Christians. Or the men. Or the the straight men. Wait. Who is the bad guy? White heterosexual Christians who are strong.

Got it. These guys might get pissed and kill the child sacrificers or something. Is that the big fear?

Because epstein Island white is ok. No heart attack problem here.

No its the pedophile satanists who have dallied here in the Bible before.

A group just like this one gets lots of play in the old testament. Once you read the Bible even randomly you see our rulers. Know them by their fruits.

Oh look. The WEF globalist (yawn) demon worshippers. This stuff is not heart attack forming for whites. This is ok.

Well. What a crazy world. Must be the aliens we have to fight starting in 2030

Take your jurisdiction under God. More on that later. It is a legal position as much as it spiritual.

Big alien. All of time to show up and its when the government's who tolerate child abuse, but set upUFO reporting departments? I mean it's so dumb.

If you still believe in vaccines or climate change by the sick rhymes with trucks?

Aliens pick now to coincide with big one world government. Ugh. As if.

You want real climate science? Clintel.org

Hey ask Mark Miller the Bible and Quran is hate guy if the wall to wall pedo triangles is hate. We need to have the conservative party enter it as an

Stars on houses in your neighborhood? “I might wonder if thems pentagrams" sprinkle a little holy water onithat driveway

Leave a comment

Share

Here is Jesus being hateful teaching us to care for the needy.

“31 When the Son of man shall come in his glory, and all the holy angels with him, then shall he sit upon the throne of his glory:

32 And before him shall be gathered all nations: and he shall separate them one from another, as a shepherd divideth his sheep from the goats:

33 And he shall set the sheep on his right hand, but the goats on the left.

34 Then shall the King say unto them on his right hand, Come, ye blessed of my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world:

35 For I was an hungred, and ye gave me meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me drink: I was a stranger, and ye took me in:

36 Naked, and ye clothed me: I was sick, and ye visited me: I was in prison, and ye came unto me.

37 Then shall the righteous answer him, saying, Lord, when saw we thee an hungred, and fed thee? or thirsty, and gave thee drink?

38 When saw we thee a stranger, and took thee in? or naked, and clothed thee?

39 Or when saw we thee sick, or in prison, and came unto thee?

40 And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.

41 Then shall he say also unto them on the left hand, Depart from me, ye cursed, into everlasting fire, prepared for the devil and his angels:

42 For I was an hungred, and ye gave me no meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me no drink:

43 I was a stranger, and ye took me not in: naked, and ye clothed me not: sick, and in prison, and ye visited me not.

44 Then shall they also answer him, saying, Lord, when saw we thee an hungred, or athirst, or a stranger, or naked, or sick, or in prison, and did not minister unto thee?

45 Then shall he answer them, saying, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye did it not to one of the least of these, ye did it not to me.

46 And these shall go away into everlasting punishment: but the righteous into life eternal.”

No aliens. But there are needy. Hungry.