https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/ottawa-considering-portable-electric-heater-ban-5595896
It's a new day. Another Canadian dystopia!!! Now your heater isn't SAFE. Do you hate that perverted word now? Go on HEALTH CANADA tell us all about safe and studies that prove it.
(Like fentanyl is SAFE because its pure and unadulterated. Anyways we have SAFE government death appointments if you get addicted.)
I bet those heaters aren't EFFECTIVE from keeping you from hypothermia either. You'd think HEALTH CANADA would be too busy with bewilderment on the rise on unexpected deaths and cancers in young cohorts. Thankfully no. They have time to make you cold for your safety.
"Portable electric heaters have been added to a list of hazardous consumer products due to “ongoing safety concerns,” Health Canada said in a notice on its website. The agency said the devices potentially “pose a danger to human health or safety.”
Canadian dystopia for your safety
I am full aware of the Canadian actually UN and WEF move to have censorship of speech. It is now not acceptable to question the motives of government. The Canadian government and other governments in westernized countries do not want the word out. These governments are essentially illegitimate. The countries are not working for the people.
It is time to speak out. Please, use your portable space heaters or gas appliances. Use your gas powered vehicles. Please, feel free to grow your own plants. Encourage local farmers by buying food from them.
It is time to speak out.
Everything is for our "health and safety." Because the politicians and oligarchs love us so much.