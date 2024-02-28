Image from Epoch Times

It's a new day. Another Canadian dystopia!!! Now your heater isn't SAFE. Do you hate that perverted word now? Go on HEALTH CANADA tell us all about safe and studies that prove it.

(Like fentanyl is SAFE because its pure and unadulterated. Anyways we have SAFE government death appointments if you get addicted.)

I bet those heaters aren't EFFECTIVE from keeping you from hypothermia either. You'd think HEALTH CANADA would be too busy with bewilderment on the rise on unexpected deaths and cancers in young cohorts. Thankfully no. They have time to make you cold for your safety.



"Portable electric heaters have been added to a list of hazardous consumer products due to “ongoing safety concerns,” Health Canada said in a notice on its website. The agency said the devices potentially “pose a danger to human health or safety.”

