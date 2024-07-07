https://ca.news.yahoo.com/mp-tables-bill-requiring-continued-205317817.html

“Ted Falk, Member of Parliament for Provencher, was pleased to have the opportunity to table his new private member’s bill in Ottawa earlier this month. Bill C-400 seeks to establish a framework for continued access to and use of cash in Canada.

“In a world where commerce is moving at a rapid pace towards plastic, online, and digital currencies, many Canadians, including many in my riding of Provencher, are concerned about their access to and ability to still use cash as currency,” Falk says. “For millions of Canadians, particularly the most vulnerable folks in our population, physical cash is essential to everyday life.”

This is also true for charities, community organizations, and remote communities, he says, since they rely on cash to achieve their goals.

“In a world where governments, banks, and corporations are increasingly infringing on the privacy rights of Canadians, cash remains the only truly anonymous form of payment,” Falk adds.

Additionally, Bill C-400 would change the existing Currency Act by limiting the Finance Minister’s ability to arbitrarily eliminate certain denominations of banknotes.

According to Falk, the Liberal government changed the Currency Act back in 2018, giving cabinet ministers the power to remove specific denominations of currency from circulation without giving all parliamentarians a voice.

“I’d like to see that power go back to Parliament,” Falk says.

If adopted, Falk’s bill would also prevent the Bank of Canada from developing a central bank digital currency.

“There are already lots of forms of electronic currency, like electronic funds transfers, credit cards, debit cards, and there’s cryptocurrency,” he says. “People already have lots of options. At the end of the day, people don’t want to leave the power in the hands of the government. They want more anonymity than that.”

Every year at this time, MPs like himself are allowed to enter their names into a lottery for the opportunity to present bills they would personally like to bring to the House of Commons. Only a few of those bills are selected.”

C-400 , 44th Parliament, 1st session November 22, 2021, to present

An Act to establish a framework for the continued access to and use of cash in Canada and to make related amendments to other Acts

Short title: Framework on the Access to and Use of Cash Act

https://www.parl.ca/legisinfo/en/bill/44-1/c-400

ALL HANDS ON DECK.

TIME TO TELL YOUR MPS TO SUPPORT THIS BILL.

This needs to be a deluge of support!! Use your freedom groups!!! Write, expose and support this.

And use cash.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

