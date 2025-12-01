Canada should go to war with Russia because it’s not LGBTQ enough????????? Because it’s got Christian values!!!?????????

“Meanwhile, one source questioned whether NATO expansion threatening Russia is legitimate authority. And why Canada would send its citizens — trained or not — into a “meatgrinder.”“If you look at what Putin’s doing its nationalism, its traditional Christianity, traditional sexual values. It’s all this stuff that’s in stark opposition to where we are in 2025 as Canadians.”

You know what the LGBTQ have. Families they love. Good Lord. Totalitarians going to need to take down Christians as thorns of opposition? You mean Christians breed too much courage to stand against their incoming slave system. On it.

##luciferpartyofcanadathinks we are so rainbow we are going kill to make their rainbow.

Apparently the world war is nothing like we’ve seen before. And needs Canada’s young men in the next 3 to 5 years to head over and get arranged for slaughter by the antichristan globalists.

https://www.westernstandard.news/opinion/slobodian-is-canada-secretly-preparing-for-world-war-iii-inside-the-three-to-five-year-war-warnings-shocking-the-military/69406

Looks like this war plan in operation to eliminate Christians and everywhere Rome went and 6 countries in the Middle East. https://halakhah.com/rst/kingsandwars.pdf Fits with the unconscionable war in plotted by trilateral commission and gates FOOD CHAIN REACTION GAME that has most deathly ever world wide famine in 2028 (because your meat eating) and the most unconscionable world war ever (that is apparently carbon neutral) and leads to all the military and nonmilitary resources going to the UN. Pizzagate Podesta played that. When I say bill c9 is going to behead Christians and then Muslim and health dissent as a capital punishment bill. I am right. It needs opposition.

Sit in reality and inculcate your strength.

I'm living like an optimist and the pox on their houses.

Good of all religions (and original peoples) and races must rise and see through the facade.

Time to go up a notch. The only hate is the globalist against the people. And the games they play so we don't see them. They are like demon eyes to me black holes in the matrix.

We have to send our kids to the meat grinder to kill Christians who won't be gay?

THEY ARE IN FACT INSANE.

You must call the liberals #luciferpartyofcanada every chance you get.

People have to be nudged to understand what we are seeing. Satanic evil on the rise

Quick go to war because family values. So the pedo world empire can eliminate their foe. The darn prolife Christians. Then every woman who might make a family to fight them. That is the real reason for everything. The shots. The abortion. The sterilization. The migration. The climtard science. All. In my humble opinion.

