https://www.cp24.com/news/paul-bernardo-to-stay-in-medium-security-prison-as-correctional-service-defends-transfer-1.6487606

If you look for the story you get a whole bunch of NO IT IS DISINFORMATION THAT PAUL Bernado got moved to a minimum security prison. See how they operate.

The truth is he was moved from maximum security prison to MEDIUM SECURITY facility.

“Security Classification

An inmate will be classified as: maximum security where the inmate is assessed by the Service as: presenting a high probability of escape and a high risk to the safety of the public in the event of escape, or requiring a high degree of supervision and control within the penitentiary medium security where the inmate is assessed by the Service as: presenting a low to moderate probability of escape and a moderate risk to the safety of the public in the event of escape, or requiring a moderate degree of supervision and control within the penitentiary minimum security where the inmate is assessed by the Service as: presenting a low probability of escape and a low risk to the safety of the public in the event of escape requiring a low degree of supervision and control within the penitentiary. The assessment will be completed pursuant to Annex E.”

https://www.csc-scc.gc.ca/lois-et-reglements/705-7-cd-eng.shtml#:~:text=An%20inmate%20will%20be%20classified,and%20control%20within%20the%20penitentiary

Ken and Barbie Killers

Sexual assault and dismemberment now encouraged?

“In June 2019, Bill C-75 updated the bail provisions in Canada’s Criminal Code for the first time since 1972. Bill C-75 directed police and judges to follow a “principle of restraint” when it came to imposing bail conditions.

It allowed police to divert matters from courts by giving them the power to impose more conditions on an accused themselves, as opposed to sending someone to court for a bail hearing.

The law makes it clear, said Manak, that police are to give primary consideration to the release of the accused at the earliest opportunity and under the least onerous conditions.

“That is a significant threshold to meet, which means more people are being released out in the community on conditions, or even without conditions, because that’s what the law stipulates,” said the chief.”

So yes our Liberal Turd NDP government is encouraging violence on our streets. That is the disorder. Ban the Blue is about transforming the Blue to be rule pushers for order asserters. Crime pays in Canada.

I was up thinking of the Paul Bernardo story last night and the contrast of that and life in prison for speech. or pre-crimes. House arrest for pre-crimes. We are moving to a total authoritarian dystopia in Canada.

(If you have a US job working for a Republican law maker where my research and writing could move the dial please advise would be appreciated- who knows I might be a political refugee soon.)

ÉOTTAWA - The decision to transfer serial killer and rapist Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was sound, the Correctional Service of Canada announced Thursday, with its commissioner underlining his new lodgings do not make him any less of a “psychopath.” LL so clearly does not meet the law and policies they were supposed to consider about the consequences of his release.

Anne Kelly faced reporters for the first time since controversy erupted in early June over news of Bernardo's transfer from Millhaven Institution, a maximum-security penitentiary in Ontario, to La Macaza Institution, which is about 190 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

She was presenting the findings from a review she launched following public outcry over the decision. Backlash had also echoed through Parliament Hill and the legislature in Ontario, the province where Bernardo committed his crimes.

Paul Bernardo is shown in this courtroom sketch during Ontario court proceedings via video link in Napanee, Ont., on October 5, 2018. The Correctional Service of Canada is set to unveil the results of a review into the controversial transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Greg Banning

Bernardo is serving an indeterminate life sentence for the kidnapping, torture and murders of 15-year-old Kristen French and 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy in the early 1990s near St. Catharines, Ont.

He has admitted to sexually assaulting 14 other women and was convicted of manslaughter in the death of Tammy Homolka, who died after being drugged and sexually assaulted.

Tammy's sister Karla Homolka, who was married to Bernardo at the time, was released in 2005 after completing a 12-year sentence for her role in the crimes committed against French and Mahaffy.

“The fact that he is at a medium-security institution does not negate the fact that he is a psychopath, and that he committed horrific and unspeakable crimes,” Kelly said.

She emphasized that federal corrections is responsible for managing inmates and must make decisions based on law, rather than on how society feels about a particular offender.

“The punishment is the sentence,” Kelly said. “And he was given the harshest sentence possible in the Canadian criminal justice system.”

The review into the transfer decision concluded the correctional service's reclassification of Bernardo's security risk was “sound.” It noted concerns, however, when it came to how it notified the French and Mahaffy families of his move, which happened the day he was transferred on May 29.

The committee struck to review the matter “recognized that news of the transfer, including the nature of notification caused emotional distress for victims.”

Letting them know earlier “could have reduced the shock impact of notification on the day of the transfer, as well as allowed time and opportunity for victims to become informed of the implications of a transfer to a medium-security environment,” the report says.

Kelly pledged Thursday that the correctional service will strike another committee with the goal of improving its existing policy around notifying victims.

Lawyer Tim Danson, who represents the French and Mahaffy families, said Thursday they reject the review's conclusion, adding that a different set of criteria should be applied to people who are psychopathic.

Citing Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino's own words that Bernardo's transfer was “shocking and incomprehensible,” he called for changes to the law governing such transfers.

“No law that is 'shocking' and 'incomprehensible' can stand, and must be changed to address the specific challenges regarding Canada's most dangerous offenders,” he said.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre also called on the Liberals to intervene. He said if Mendicino will not issue a directive stating murderers with multiple victims must serve out their sentences in maximum-security prisons, then the government should adopt a private member's bill the Tories advanced before Parliament broke for summer that would do the same.

“Paul Bernardo should leave prison in a box when he's dead. He should never be out of a maximum-security penitentiary,” he told reporters in Toronto.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had echoed that sentiment earlier, issuing a statement that said, “this low-life should remain in maximum security for the rest of his miserable existence.”

Mendicino confirmed Thursday that he gave the correctional service a directive to implement new steps to better ensure victims are considered when an inmate is transferred, but cautioned against taking any further action.

“Politicians do not determine prison terms in this country,” he said. “We must respect the independence of our correctional system - notwithstanding the fact that many Canadians are very disappointed and may even disagree with the outcome of this review,” he said in a statement.

Kelly acknowledged how many Canadians would likely be upset at its conclusion, following weeks of searching for answers about why it happened in the first place.

That's why she said she made the “exceptional” move to authorize the release of personal information, which is allowed under the federal Privacy Act if it's determined by the head of an institution that the public interest “clearly outweighs” an individual's right to privacy.

The review found that Bernardo's security classification was reviewed 14 times between 1999 and 2022, and each time he met the criteria to be moved to a medium-security institution.

The review report says these results had previously been “overridden” because his high-profile status placed him at a greater safety risk, and most of his interactions with other offenders in maximum-security prison were extremely restricted and controlled.

Bernardo applied to be moved to the medium-security Bath Institution in June 2022, according to the document, but a security review that found he met the bar for transfer was “overridden” because of his failure to integrate with other inmates.

Bernardo then went on to work with senior officials at Millhaven to develop an integration plan, the review says, and was “fully integrated” within that prison by July 2022.

He then successfully applied to be moved to the La Macaza Institution in Quebec. That facility offers treatment for sex offenders.

From last July until the transfer in May, “there were no documented incidents or behavioural concerns” reported by staff, the review says.

“Staff at Millhaven Institution reiterated that the ongoing impediment to the offender's reclassification to medium was his failure to integrate; thus, upon, integration, there were no longer grounds to warrant a maximum security classification.”

Kelly defended her decision not to release such detailed information until Thursday, saying the service did release some specific information as more questions about the transfer rolled in.

In his statement, Danson said had she done so earlier the shock Canadians felt “could have been mitigated significantly,” adding that “silence and secrecy results in distrust.”

The commissioner acknowledged more needs to be done when it comes to sharing information with the public, “not when there's a crisis - but sharing with the public the important work that we do in protecting society.”

She also defended her decision not to personally raise the issue of Bernardo's transfer directly with Mendicino, despite them having several meetings to discuss broader policy issues.

She said the commissioner does not discuss operational decisions undertaken by the prison system, including security classifications, with the minister.

Mendicino has faced calls from the Conservatives to resign over his handling of the issue. He confirmed he only learned about the transfer the day after it happened, despite his staff being notified in the months before.

The directive he issued on Thursday included instructions to ensure the public safety minister is notified regarding the security classification and transfers of high-profile offenders “whose offences elicited or have a potential to elicit significant public interest.”

Kelly reiterated that the Canadian correctional system is fundamentally based on the rehabilitation of offenders.

LL when i went to law school I studied sentencing and DETERRENCE WAS A MATTER OF CONSIDERATION. it is no longer mentioned. deterrence is irrelevant. so the opposite of deterrence is making crime pay. and we are seeing this around the globe in Western nations, where the purpose of the state is attacked. if the state cannot make a citizen safe, it’s purpose is eradicated. this is why conservatives and citizens need to push back and say put back the laws that worked. stop this march of absurdity to create the situations necessary for us to give up on the state. it is about giving up the nation state and willingly walk into the prison state of social credit, CBDC.

“We want justice to be served,” she said. “We want Canadians to have confidence in our decisions.”

Speaking to reporters at an unrelated event in Kingston, Ont., on Thursday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there are lessons to be learned around Bernardo's transfer and his government believes in prioritizing victims.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2023.”

All of what we see is connected. The idea that law and order is dismissed as irrelevant is because it will produce the social unrest and disorder necessary for us to willingly walk into our yokes.

Remember all the comments that say them first is simply for you to walk into their speech punishment paradigm. Remember all you spooks and shit heads that comment on my posts here and on other social media I see your operational instructions imbedded into your comments. (mostly other social media)

the do nots:

Do not do the you first comments;

Do not compare the policies to the nazis- it is hate for the purpose of being equated to a holocaust denier like Ernst Zundel- and that would apply even if you love a good many Jewish friends. Those memes are shared in these spaces and telegram for you to walk into hate crime;

those are easy ways to avoid the new crime punishment for speech in Canada. Hate is defined as nothing in Bill c63 which is passing the first reading of the house.

And demand that law and order be restored through reversing the horrible crime bills.

Pay attention,those in other jurisdictions. They do the same thing like a parrot across the OECD.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST. Put love in your heart. and hope on your horizon. Nothing like it.

