All your businesses have new employees.

It pays.

All your streets have new tents and jobless.

It pays.

“The 50 – 30 Challenge: Your Diversity Advantage

From: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Find out more about how the 50 – 30 Challenge will support diversity actions already taking place in many Canadian organizations and encourage other Canadian organizations to adopt practices to improve equity.

Number of participating organizations

2,831

Last update: February 10, 2025

Sign up today!

All Canadian organizations are encouraged to sign up for the Challenge today by filling in the 50 – 30 Challenge form.

Have questions? Contact us at 50-30challengeinfodefi50-30info@ised-isde.gc.ca.

Why join the Challenge?

See what participants have to say about joining the 50 – 30 Challenge, the changes their organizations have made and why you should consider committing to these goals.

Browse testimonials.

On this page

About the 50 – 30 Challenge

The 50 – 30 Challenge is an initiative between the Government of Canada, Canadian businesses and diversity organizations.

The goal of the program is to challenge Canadian organizations to increase the representation and inclusion of diverse groups within their workplaces, while highlighting the benefits of giving all Canadians a seat at the table.

The 50 – 30 Challenge asks that organizations aspire to two goals:

Gender parity (50% women and/or non-binary people) on Canadian boards and/or in senior management; and Significant representation (30%) on Canadian boards and/or senior management of members of other equity-deserving groups, including those who identify as Racialized, Black, and/or People of colour ("Visible Minorities"), People with disabilities (including invisible and episodic disabilities), 2SLGBTQ+ and/or gender and sexually diverse individuals, and Aboriginal and/or Indigenous Peoples. The program and participants recognize Indigenous Peoples, including First Nations, Métis and Inuit, as founding Peoples of Canada and underrepresented in positions of economic influence and leadership.

This initiative was created in collaboration with various diversity organizations, institutions and networks.

Resources

An online toolkit designed for Canadian organizations looking to implement equality, diversity and inclusion practices.

The 50 – 30 Challenge Ecosystem Partners help participants adopt diversity practices within their organizations.

Assess your organization's progress towards meeting the Challenge goals.

The benefits

Diversity in the workplace makes good business sense. Organizations that are more diverse are:

more likely to outperform their peers;

twice as likely to meet or exceed financial targets; and

eight times more likely to achieve better business outcomes.

Effective diversity and inclusion strategies can help organizations advance their goals. Many organizations have shown that leveraging diversity and inclusion can:

attract the best and the brightest to broaden the talent pool and help overcome skill gaps in a rapidly transforming and increasingly volatile economy. Footnote1

perceive problems from different angles, identify new and unexplored market opportunities, and relate to unmet market needs. Footnote2

help them outperform financially. A recent study Footnote3 showed that companies with gender-diverse executive teams outperform those with little gender diversity by 48%. In terms of companies with culturally diverse executive teams versus companies with little cultural diversity among their executive ranks, the difference was 36%.

promote innovation by bringing multiple perspectives and experiences to bear on complex problems. A 2018 studyFootnote4 found that companies that have more diverse management teams have 19% higher revenue due to innovation.

Related links

Footnotes

Footnote 1

Elias, H. (2020, January 16). Diversity is the bridge on which we can cross the skills gap. World Economic Forum (WE Forum).

Return to footnote1referrer

Footnote 2

Levine, Stuart R. (2020, January 15). Diversity Confirmed to Boost Innovation and Financial Results. Forbes.

Return to footnote2referrer

Footnote 3

Dixon-Fyle, S., Hunt V., Dolan K., & Prince S. (2020 May). Diversity Wins: How inclusion matters. McKinsey & Company.

Return to footnote3referrer

Footnote 4

Boston Consulting Group (2018) How Diverse Leadership Teams Boost Innovation.”

https://ised-isde.canada.ca/site/ised/en/50-30-challenge-your-diversity-advantage

The displacement is because the new citizens will not be attached to the constitutional rights but the handouts and instant upward mobility. We should of course kung fu this and help existing populations and new immigrants find common ground (that the digital feudal future is slave status for all). And we need to help the socially displaced with compassion and jobs.

Share

Leave a comment