Canada’s well Oiled Citizen Killing Machine called MAID

Who can sign your consent.

What is the real threshold.greivous aka serious and iremedial aka can't be fixed.

Also described in the statute as reasonable probability of death. Aka.

Being born.

Can't consent because of “capacity”. Capacity might be lost capacity by government decree.

Who can sign when you are unable.

unable not defined.

Other available treatments must be offered. How is the word available used to limit the other alternatives Discussed

Independent.

How they can ignore your words and deeds refusing government putting you down - by deeming those words or actions involuntary.

There is NO APPEAL. GOVERNMENT EUTHANASIA BYPASSES CRIMINAL CAPITAL PUNISHMENT PROTECTIONS.

Euthanasia and the big smoke. Hospitals are set up with biological waste incinerators.

Share

Leave a comment