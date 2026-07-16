Canada's on fire. Literally. Part 1
Smell anything unusual in our burnt to a crisp air from “climate change” wild fires in Ontario Canada?
Smell anything unusual in our burnt to a crisp air from “climate change” wild fires in Ontario Canada?
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looks familiar, same thing was happening in BC...just horrific
meanwhile the liberalcommunistparty does not invest in water bombers??? from ALL the tax money we pay?? either strategic or absolute negligence
...accidentally, on purpose..... anything to sell the climate agenda......