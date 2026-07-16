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nimble lily's avatar
nimble lily
2h

looks familiar, same thing was happening in BC...just horrific

meanwhile the liberalcommunistparty does not invest in water bombers??? from ALL the tax money we pay?? either strategic or absolute negligence

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StellaMaris's avatar
StellaMaris
2h

...accidentally, on purpose..... anything to sell the climate agenda......

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