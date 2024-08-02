Let's look at An Act Respecting Pandemic Prevention and Prepardness.

Let's read it like the freedom advocates we are. Please read in the stack.

The Pandemic coordinator is appointed from Public Health. If we are cattle this a cowboy herding.

Public Health is a satellite office of the WHO pursuant to the 2005 WHO International Health Regulations. I have a stack on that.

So entry point of Tedros Xi appointment.

Ok right in the preamble EVERY THING ON PLANET EARTH IS INVOLVED IN PREVENTING A PANDEMIC. Thus ONE HEALTH. AKA its all pursuant. And you human are as important as an ant, woodpecker, fish, algae, birch tree. This aligns with how satanists see humans.

Human

Animal

Plant

Ecosystem

Health

Welfare interface

All of these are CENTRAL to Preventing Pandemics. Not ancillary. “Central”.

2a set out mitigation strategies to prevent RISK OF Pandemic.

Risk is not quantified. You eating steak increases risk by 0.0000005 percent. It's in!

What can be part of contributing to the risk?

“Canadian activities”

Pretty broad huh.

Domestic and

Abroad.

Wherever you are hiding.

Are you curious at all what the research is saying about what contributes to the RISK OF PANDEMICS.

Not labs where viruses are engineered. Ha!!!! No not that.

This is so funny it's so absurd.

It's climate change from Agriculture. Ya. Harvard school of public health

https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/c-change/subtopics/coronavirus-and-climate-change/#:~:text=Many%20of%20the%20root%20causes,or%20people%20and%20share%20germs.

Poor quality is part of the risk. You know that's your cars. It's anything they want it to be.

So pandemics get us to climate lockdowns and the c40 restrictions I podcast about.

Oh look Covid-19 came from deforestation. Cough. Cough. From GROWING CROPS AND RAISING LIVESTOCK. Ok you can't beat this death group. You have to reduce the risk of pandemics by reducing.

Growing crops

Raising livestock

Saying this again. You have to reduce the risk of pandemics by reducing.

Growing crops

Raising livestock

Soylent green.

And then just broadly. Climate change is a risk factor. And that comes down to DRASTICALLY reducing green house gas.

That's right. Pandemic One health Agriculture, climate and Green house gases.

Prevention we see is VACCINES

and

Vaccine passports

And

digital id

If you read electronic applications for contact tracing as not involving Digital identification, well I won't argue with you, because what's the point.

That could lead to pandemics. Could.

Not even any rating of possibility.

Like reasonably lead to..

Very likely lead to..

Just

Could.

All of that is for…

could.

And if you think that Harvard study was out to lunch, lean in.(one of many that pop up ready to prove eating etc is causing pandemics)

The Canadian pandemic plan involves YOU EATING GOO MEAT. It litera

Literally says promote PRODUCTION OF ALTERNATIVE PROTEINS.

They are coming for meat and Agriculture under the guise of Pandemic.

They want to

PHASE OUT

PHASE OUT

PHASE OUT

Commercial activities, that can contribute to pandemic risk.

Boy that's vague.

Regulate COMMERCIAL activities that “CAN"

Not does

But can

Contribute to “pandemic risk"

Not pandemic.

But risk.

See anything about regulating biolabs.

No me neither.

Gain of function research?

Nope.

But our LAND USE HAS TO CHANGE.

that leads to another Act, which I will look at.

But involves regulating

Urbanization

Deforestation

Encroachment on habitat.

So basically all human activities. It involves reversing global deforestation. (They clear for wind and solar)

Public health equity.

We print shit tons of money to go coerce populations around the world to take va÷÷ines. Equity is all poor, controled, coerced, injected.

Please stop my beautiful equity lovers. Stop. Just stop. Thinking it's anything other than doing power's work.

They are laughing at you. They are abusing you.

Then use ONE HEALTH. Just every discipline and sector for governance. And take into account International expertise (they control) and the advisory committee's recommendations. Did anyone see these?

So they bring in outside measures to those that are listed. Oh it can contribute to a risk? Governed, eliminated. It tastes good with a side of fries? It moos?

And every three years as new research they fund gets published a new plan rolls out. Who thinks we can stand the first 3 years.

This passed the House. There is a totalitarian bar that drafts these things.

And the there's a handful of lawyers in any country pushing back. I do circulate my work with lawyers.

But how many are coopted into the system with DIE and ESG.

Please support my work.

You must protest this domestic terror and the full scale war on humanity and human activities through the passage of this bill.

Clearly Alberta Saskatchewan and any province left with cahones need to say this infringes on their constitutional area of government. Every resources, municipalities, health,are impacted. Run to court stike this domestic terror.

Take my stack to a criminal defense lawyer along with my work on the prison state comin through the municipal deep state

How can you have a prison for all citizens without charge, judge, jury,due process, appeal, and sentencing.

This is a total war on GDP. A war on food, food production, property ownership, commercial activities, Agriculture. Etc.

This is a death cult for total feudalism.

And then you expect any citizen reading this bill to want a single injection.

Are you out of you mind?

This is insane.

