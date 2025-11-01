Leviticus 20:2–5

2 “Say to the people of Israel, oAny one of the people of Israel or of the strangers who sojourn in Israel who gives any of his children to Molech shall surely be put to death. The people of the land shall stone him with stones. 3 pI myself will set my face against that man and will cut him off from among his people, because he has given one of his children to Molech, to make my sanctuary qunclean and rto profane my holy name. 4 And if the people of the land do at all close their eyes to that man when he gives one of his children to Molech, and do not sput him to death, 5 then I will set my face against that man and against his clan and will cut them off from among their people, him and all who follow him in twhoring after Molech.

In a satanic inversion that verse is hate and pedophiles roam free.

That is exactly what bill c9 will do.

Trust the pro pedo judges with protecting the word of God?

bahahahaha.

In my book WORLD ON MUTE by Lisa Miron I say Diversity means die verse. As in the word of God.

What's the new economy.

Oil and gas? No

Pedophiles making porn with Canadian children without jail time. SEE MY LAST POST.

Who are our rulers. Stop thinking its not connected. This. This this. They could be looking at the wares of chocolate cake.

Sea to shinning sea pedophiles and we don't get our guns? Connected? Like a vaccine to baby's butt. Pediatrician? Thumb depressor. Another satanic inversion.

Want to know the jail time for being a law abiding citizen and not handing your gun back in Canada. 10 years. How bad do they want those guns.

Pedo pedophiles pedo pedo creeps in power. No other explanation for this cretinous behavior from judges.

Normalizing Child fucking. But guess what hate is. Wrong pronouns and being Christian. Bill c9 comes first for the cross then for the kefifa. (Oh yes. So Muslims and queers for Palestine are up after the cross. Dissent is not possible.)

Unless you're an antichristan child fu%ker. Then well you can wait for satan to take the helm in Canada.

WHAT is on our schools courts and government offices. THIS IS A PEDO FLAG. STOP THINKING ITS NOT CONNECTED.

Pedo flag!!!!!!!! If you can't recognize basic three sided triangles??? Pedophiles announcing their dominion. Dominion day July first is you will own nothing and fu÷k children. Flag it.

Stop thinking in your little government allowed silos.

Child luring. AND TORTURE RAPE SODOMY. Nothing.

They are creating a total PEDO STATE.

Sea to shinning sea.

LOOK CHANNEL has woman leader. Bahahahaha. Ballsy photo. Gender rights. Are rights to put skirts on men. The cult has men veiled as women.

And the Zohar has the Messiah coming back only when the chosen people are all trans. Does that ring the bell 🔔 like anything. Its a mandatory sterilization cult. Research Adam Kadmon and the zohar and the Pritzker family funded

- an 18 year translation of the Zohar,

—and global transing, and

-Obama and big Mike

yourself. You want to be trans as your decision? Yep go for it. You want to do it for the Zohar’s Antichrist though?

You think cultural nonhollywood non Kabbalah jews want to consent on this issue???????? Of their children's cis gendered fertility sacrifice???? You know what tricked into trans is when its in service to elite cult religious belief???

I bet she has to Nair that hair.

Oh look Megan Fox and her 3 boys all trans girls. She is a TRANSFORMER.

THE CULT RULING THE WORLD. Are satanic. Child abuse is a feature. They are BAAL worshippers. They fear Christians. they need mass transing for their Messiah to come.

why do they hate Christians.

Matthew 10

27 What I tell you in darkness, that speak ye in light: and what ye hear in the ear, that preach ye on the [a]houses.

28 And [b]fear ye not them which kill the body, but are not able to kill the soul: but rather fear him, which is able to destroy both soul and body in hell.

Christians take your posts. Do not fear man. Fear the man who can take your soul. Good men who aren't lit by the gospel take your posts too. Our shoulders are for standing together against this satanic monstrosity in plain regalia in our land. Spit on their virtue signaling. It is nothing more then the cattle walk.

Speak. My book says they would never assembe a silencing regime so thorough if they weren't afraid of our words.

Demons hate your praise of God. They are confused by it. You Don't think these assholes conjure actual demons? I have a former UN contact tell me directly the 2 reasons they all do adrenochrome.

Its a high and a drug with no hangover. They see and talk to demons.

Last they are satanic. They have constructed a religious system they impose on us. NO DEMONS. I rip up your hexes and heap them at the cross. Burn in hell.

Leviticus 17

Prohibitions against Eating Blood

Leviticus 17

10 “And if any native Israelite or foreigner living among you eats or drinks blood in any form, I will turn against that person and cut him off from the community of your people, 11 for the life of the body is in its blood. I have given you the blood on the altar to purify you, making you right with the Lord.[e] It is the blood, given in exchange for a life, that makes purification possible. 12 That is why I have said to the people of Israel, ‘You must never eat or drink blood—neither you nor the foreigners living among you.’

13 “And if any native Israelite or foreigner living among you goes hunting and kills an animal or bird that is approved for eating, he must drain its blood and cover it with earth. 14 The life of every creature is in its blood. That is why I have said to the people of Israel, ‘You must never eat or drink blood, for the life of any creature is in its blood.’ So whoever consumes blood will be cut off from the community.”

Lost boys. Its now queer. Aka vampirism the religious CULT is a plus. Pedo is the triangle. Let your anger reach the angels.

I know Children are moved in cages across Canada. I had to assist law enforcement with reports in my job about 10 years ago.

Who has twisted this now.

You praise God in defiance.

They say abortion is a satanic ritual and you opposing it is hate.

But. It was conceived in state sea to shinning sea rape. So you need to abort the baby.

They don't jail the rapists in Canada. They arrested the guy who shot the man who broke in to rape his mother in Canada.

They want you to self sterilize and kill the baby. Rape and pedophilia as a depopulator.

anyone else wake up angry to the decision of the Supreme Court of Canada to essentially legalized Child sodomy rape torture luring profit????

AUTHORITY? listen to cretinous authority? Go get stuffed you Child rapists in power.

You cretinous overlords. We spit on you constantly, ceaselessly, my prayers have stones in them.

Here's another globalist Child torturer enabler. Do we wonder what Sadiq does for fun when he's not absolving Child rape?

Oh look cult of BAAL.

u have no idea the prayers.

Genesis 3

Cursed are you above all livestock

and all wild animals!

You will crawl on your belly

and you will eat dust

all the days of your life.

15 And I will put enmity

between you and the woman,

and between your offspring[a] and hers;

he will crush[b] your head,

and you will strike his heel.”

Unabashedly passed at Canada becoming border to border a legalized satanic child sacrifice cult.

Get mad.

Let them hear it. A sword from your mouth.

And when the guns are gone it was a small pebble that took Goliath.

We are all Davids. Those thinking their sin is to much. It isn't. God calls you too. Saul hunted Christians to become saint Paul.

No one is beyond God's love. Knock.

I tell you it is enough to ask with a heart that pleads.

