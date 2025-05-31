You’d think the criteria for a homeless shelter would be homeless only homeless shelter.

God help the ways they want to harm our social cohesiveness.

And here is Blendr’s news that we tax based on race in Canada.

Blendr News, Jonathan Harvey, and Liam DeBoer

Good morning, It’s Thursday, April 17th. In today’s news, a Department of Finance report reveals our tax system penalizes white male Canadians, the WHO tries to sell a new “pandemic agreement,” Federal Party leaders take each other on in a french debate, UK supreme court throws a wrench in gender ideology, and much more.

Canada’s Tax System Is Engineered to Penalize White Male Canadians

According to the Government of Canada’s own data, recent immigrants receive 205% more in Canada Child Benefits than people born in Canada. That’s not speculation—that’s from the 2025 Report on Federal Tax Expenditures. And it lines up perfectly with both the UN’s plan for “replacement migration” and Justin Trudeau’s 2016 speech at the World Economic Forum, where he called Syrian refugees “the future of the Canadian economy.” It wasn’t a metaphor. It was a business plan.

The same report shows that Canada’s tax system reduces the income gap between Indigenous and white Canadians by $4,500, and between racialized people and white Canadians by $3,000. This isn’t just virtue signalling—this is state-engineered wealth redistribution that openly tracks how much money is being taken from one race and handed to another. And let’s be clear: white Canadians aren’t even the highest earners. South Koreans, Chinese, and South Asians top the income ladder. So why is the system designed specifically to redistribute wealth from white people?

This is what “equity” really means in practice: punishing people based on race and sex, not need.

Consider this: trans women and non-binary individuals receive 1,343% more in child benefits than men. Women receive 3,157% more. Meanwhile, men pay 66% of all federal personal income taxes, while women pay just 34%. And yet, if you’re a man raising kids in this country, the only way to get child benefits is to throw on a dress and declare yourself a woman.

Feminism claimed it was about independence. But what did it actually create? A system where 38% of marriages end in divorce—often initiated by women—and the government takes on the role of provider. A government that is funded by money primarily taken from men.

These points aren’t even being made out of concern for men specifically. The larger issues is that this model inevitably leads to societal collapse. Nearly 1 in 4 Canadians are food insecure. Half the population is financially paralyzed. An entire generation has been priced out of homeownership. This doesn’t lead to liberation for women or justice for minorities. It leads to economic serfdom.

Canadians should never have to hear another politician babble about “white privilege” or the “patriarchy.” We are past that. This is economic sabotage dressed up as morality.

As Margaret Thatcher warned: “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.””

I present the theory in my book that the massive Migration is necessary to dilute the population of those who understand the Rule of Law, free speech, civil liberties broadly and property rights.

DEI is to facilitate that. We will then just pivot the new hate is owning property at all.

I think the “underoccupied home tax” will become a squarefoot allotment. You will be taxed to live alone.

Rather than hate or resent any race for benefiting from these programs, certainly help those who are marginalized by racist government policies, expose the system, and work to take it down.

then the temporary foreign workers program saturates all entry level jobs.

It is supposed to be for when you can’t get Canadians. However All I hear is the lament that friends, their kids can’t get jobs as whites unless they pretend they are queer. Off to work in a pearl necklace and a pink frilly dress.

“The Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) Program allows Canadian employers to hire foreign workers to fill temporary jobs when qualified Canadians are not available.

This program is regulated through the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act and the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations and is administered in partnership with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC), through its Service Canada processing centres, assesses applications from employers requesting permission to hire temporary foreign workers and conducts Labour Market Impact Assessments to determine the likely effect these workers would have on the Canadian labour market. The Program assesses the impact by looking at available labour market information for the region and the occupation, the employers' recruitment and advertisement efforts, wages and working conditions, labour shortages and the transfer of skills and knowledge to Canadians. In addition, Service Canada responds to questions about the Program through Employer Contact Centres and via the Internet.

ESDC works closely with IRCC, the CBSA and the provinces and territories, through appropriate information sharing agreements, to monitor and share information that has an impact on the integrity of the TFW Program. The program is led by IRCC. Service Canada conducts inspections for the TFW Program. In Quebec, the TFW Program is administered in partnership with the Province.

Learn about what is required to hire foreign workers through the Temporary Foreign Worker Program.”

https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/programs/temporary-foreign-worker.html

Then DEI says you need to hire racialized and queer. It is tough to be a straight white man. It might be necessary to don a skirt to just wait tables.

Schools admit on this basis.

It really is system wide. It doesn’t mean we should target, hate or resent those that benefit from this program. But the racist system wide targeted monstrosity must come down. I always liked championing the little guy against the power structure. White straight men. That is now you. Well I don’t mind being your voice.

I love so much my world. It is so truly beautiful. Mostly because good will rise in the face of evil. It is why the censorship program of WORLD ON MUTE must be exposed. It is nothing like what you think it is and so much more thorough.

I think if you are good and you want to make the changes to make life bearable - If you hate the evil unfolding, then i think this: do not cower. do not be afraid. do not have any fear. that is their job to try to make us feel that. Don’t let them have that!! PFFT!!! Work every day to strengthen your relationship with God, your mind, your body.

If you have picked your side. And you have. Then what’s the point of being scared of this mortal world and their evil. You have picked good and God. (even an atheist will get there with enough spiritual prodding) Would you change your mind if they were even more evil? No. just do the math. That is firmly the case. So then act accordingly.

Would you change sides if they started even killing babies in their mothers wombs?

oh wait.

Would you change sides if they started even sterilizing children and criminalizing and jailing all who oppose it?

oh wait.

Would you change sides if they started telling you good is evil and evil is good?

oh wait.

Would you change sides if they injected us with known poisons and toxins?

oh wait.

would you change sides if they erected smart cities to become open air prisons?

oh wait.

Would you change sides if they told us to decide our worth based on skin tone?

oh wait.

Would you change sides if they started euthanizing the healthy, the mentally frail, the autistic youth.

oh wait.

the thing is. I suspect they can and will be more evil still. but would you switch side the more they demonstrate their dehumanizing bent? NO. ACTUALLLY. YOU ARE MY READER. YOU WILL NOT.

you cannot be pro death and love your life.

FUCK THEM REAL HARD AND LOVE YOURSELF (REALLY DO IT). LOVE YOUR LIFE. LOVE YOUR COMMUNITY. LOVE YOUR FELLOW MAN. AND DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT.

If you can hire a young man who doesn’t want to wear heels AND a stuffed bra to go to work - do it.

love you dear readers. you do not have to look like me come from my heritage for that to be the case.

take down the beast GLARING AT US IN HIS ENORMITY.

look at us. Unbelievably strong, uncowed in the face of their evil.

This really is a beautiful world. The best way to change a sad or cowed outlook it to give thanks for your blessings or to work to help another person in need. Gratitude for your opportunity to be alive is the attitude to have in this world. I see their pro-death messages and I know it must get under your skin too. they work for that attitude in all their mesasges- they want you to stand down. If you dislike yourself why would you stand up. thus you must do the opposite. You are not a victim. Think today how to improve your life and those around you. Take action every day. our concentric circles of power will join.

joy, love, faith, hope.

