I'll just drop some images here.

REAL TIME GLOBAL DATA NETWORK TO SHARE GENOMIC!!! INFORMATION.

DNAstack got a health privacy award. It's like Epstein getting a child protection award.

Precision health. You dead by EUTHANASIA reduces acute care costs. Your carbon out by date. Tge precise date.

Read interoperable ai tech.

Ok government runs your avatar through fail conyrol systems and makes sure control works.

It's the MONITORING. Get out of our gitch.

Equity. Death triage in dissident order?

Fairness my ass.

Plug us into to the ONE RING to rule us all. And beyond. Health care is an excuse for people as data. These are none investments in health and all investments in CONTROL. GLOBAL CRIME MINISTER GLOBAL .

CONTROL

Nonstop eh. Continuous plugged in. ADHERENCE MONITORING????? comply comply comply.

Oh are you healthy or do you have the beast plugged in?

Literally you have to think power is benevolent if you're all in on this. And that's an oxymoron and makes you an idiot.

Elbows up.

Actionable insights. Get out of my caboose. Take health care data and learn to.do WHAT ACTIONS. Give us vaccines and meat by number?

Iris. Eye of sauron. That word. MONITORING.

This us where adverse events of drugs are tested on computer you. Look no adverse event. Safe. Deemed outcome in the digital you. Effective done.

Remember the Beagle heart attack false flag. That's so we don't test on animals just on digi you.

Do you think they home base euthanasia too.

Sorry. You have the wrong skin color , religion or dissent. Back of the line. Equity will run itself into the cyborg slave caste.

Outcome. Effective. That's whate the climate model said. Global warming. I mean health model said.

And zero adverse effects . Total tested. On line. All good now.

Clinical trials by patent holder interest, or what.

Get in the grid.

Ai says eat you meat by number and milk by fungus.

Right more biodigital convergence with tech sperm ? We will know we are healthy when we are cyborgs born in the lab with gullet connected to the grid with an off switch.

Gardening cause heart attacks. And climate change. Ai data centres causes control grids and solves bad air with slavery. But colonialism in the 1600s should be your focus right now.

Because satanists hate Christians enough to become their priests.

MONITORING . The whole point. These guys are so obsessed with putting us into the ai technocrats. It's over the too. They need the medical treatment. Funny story.

Those building this do it for their kids and grand kids. Imagine. Oh right lab produced child sex slaves made Some people salivate?????

Demon order works this crap.

And they fear Christ. Well not my fault I noticed that too. Pattern recognition on just a little picks up on that.

Ok. Possibly something decent. But ai is as good as it's programming. So diagnosis could be equitable. And we know what that means. Based on your compliance score.

Meat your new doctor. Get my book WORLD ON MUTE by Lisa Miron. The dark side of global health ai.

There. One job still available for our kids. Pharma rep. Oh phew.

Very The Empire. The Federation getting all the MONITORING INFO.

Digital patients. So when they say a whole bunch of people are dying of bird flu or whatever. It can be these guys. And the empire won't be lying. Hurry to vaxmobile.

Oh truck off.

Ai says you have 5 days to live. Here's your euthanasia option.

System is not trustable. Unless you program your ai doctor.

Precision health..brought to the dissent near you.

More health monitoring? Quantum nanobots you got from their medicines and preventables methinks.

My ant. Little undectable ants lol

Who qualifies. Ai decides.

Omg.

Ceaselessly bullshittingness.

The end of shoppers drug mart. Ai decides.

And the dudes in dresses left in society will be trained by ai.

Real time. Your DNA. Global. Barf and Truck right off already.

I'm tired of taking pictures and placing them here for you to think about.

Imagine i am not done.

But that's a flavor for one world government up.under your skin.

Get my book

Bite the Amazon bullet for me.

WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON.

If you are silent in the face of this crap or trust a globalist to do anything other than global us, you are a fool.

Muslim, Jewish, Christian, Sikh, Hindu, athiest, rainbow friends you must not vote for Carney. He is building a global compatible prison. See it.

Us uniting. What their systems exploding do at the mere thought.

Love you dear readers. God did not tolerate the first Tower of Babel he will not this one either.

Mark 6

Legacy Standard Bible

Jesus Rejected at Nazareth

6 And Jesus went out from there and *came into [a]His hometown; and His disciples *followed Him. 2 And when the Sabbath came, He began to teach in the synagogue; and many listeners were astonished, saying, “Where did this man get these things, and what is this wisdom given to this man, and such [b]miracles as these performed by His hands? 3 Is this man not the carpenter, the son of Mary, and brother of James and Joses and Judas and Simon? Are not His sisters here with us?” And they were taking offense at Him. 4 And Jesus was saying to them, “A prophet is not without honor except in [c]his hometown and among his own relatives and in his own household.” 5 And He could do no [d]miracle there except that He laid His hands on a few sick people and healed them. 6 And He was marveling at their unbelief.

And He was going around the villages teaching.

The Twelve Sent Out Mark 6

7 And He *summoned the twelve and began to send them out in pairs, and was giving them authority over the unclean spirits; 8 and He instructed them that they should take nothing for their journey, except a staff only—no bread, no [e]bag, no money in their belt— 9 but [f]to wear sandals; and He added, “Do not put on two [g]tunics.” 10 And He was saying to them, “Wherever you enter a house, stay there until you [h]leave town. 11 And any place that does not receive you or listen to you, as you go out from there, shake the dust [i]off the soles of your feet for a testimony against them.” 12 And they went out and [j]preached that men should repent. 13 And they were casting out many demons and were anointing with oil many sick people and healing them.”

It is time to cast out demons friends. An evil is settling in on our lands. Don't doubt it.

Share

Leave a comment