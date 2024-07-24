If it can kill you, they seem to like it.

Hard drugs were decriminilized in BC. Now Trudeau NDP bloc splotch seem to want to bring this horror across Canada.

Here's proof on how SAFE decriminilized drugs is dangerous.

In 2023, most ( 87% ) of the accidental apparent opioid toxicity deaths in Canada occurred in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario Footnote1 Footnote2 .

Most accidental apparent opioid toxicity deaths occurred among males (72%) and among individuals aged 30 to 39 years (29%) in 2023Footnote1Footnote2

That was peeled straight from a government of Canada website.

https://health-infobase.canada.ca/substance-related-harms/opioids-stimulants/

1 province has almost 90 per cent of drug overdose deaths. Bc where it's decriminilized.

Here is Data for Ottawa. 13 percent of grade 7 and 8 reported using opioids.

That's murder in the making.

13 percent of grades 9 through 12 reported using opiods.

You considering home schooling?

https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/reports-research-and-statistics/resources/Documents/OSDUHS_MHASUH_2021_EN.pdf

Where the Trudeau NDP splotch on democracy succeed in decriminilizing it for youths, schools won't be able to get the drugs out.

It's a killing program.

Because after addiction is the EUTHANASIA. If the crack fentanyl method doesn't kill you. Eugenics will.

“Adam Zivo: So now we're going to euthanize drug addicts?

Addiction physicians and harm-reduction advocates appalled at possible expansion of Canada's MAID program

Published Oct 26, 2023 • Last updated Oct 26, 2023 • 6 minute read

103 Comments

A drug user slumps in a back lane in Vancouver in a photo taken on May 31, 2022. The federal government plans to expand Canada's medical assistance in dying (MAID) program to those suffering from mental illness, which includes many drug addicts. PHOTO BY NICK PROCAYLO / POSTMEDIA NEWS SERVICE

Article content

The federal government seems poised to legalize medically assisted suicide for drug users next spring — a move that addiction physicians and harm-reduction advocates are condemning as “eugenics.” Their anger is entirely reasonable, as it is appalling that we live in a country that fails to provide adequate supports to drug users, and then, in the face of the predictable suffering that ensues, offers them death instead.

While medically assisted suicide (also known as “medical assistance in dying” or “MAID”) can be a compassionate intervention in some cases, Canada’s particular guidelines have become increasingly absurd.

When the federal government first legalized MAID in 2016, access was limited to individuals who had a “grievous and irremediable” sickness or disability and whose “natural death” was “reasonably foreseeable.” This ensured that MAID was exclusively used to provide dignity and comfort to the terminally ill — something that is supported by 56 per cent of Canadians, with 28 per cent being unsure and only 16 per cent being opposed, according to an Angus Reid poll.

But then, in 2021, a “Track Two” option was added that had no requirement of a terminal illness. Through this option, disabled or incurably sick individuals could seek MAID just so long as they experienced intolerable suffering.

However, disabled people often suffer due to socioeconomic exclusion and neglect — which includes poverty and housing uncertainty. As disability payments are scandalously low throughout Canada (i.e. $1,308 per month in Ontario), vulnerable people are regularly condemned to indefinite, excruciating and entirely unnecessary hardship.

Unfortunately, Canada’s MAID system fails to distinguish between avoidable suffering caused by such neglect, versus the unavoidable suffering caused by one’s own body.

Soon after Track Two became available, reports emerged of disabled people seeking state-assisted death because they couldn’t afford housing or food. Canada had denied these individuals the bare minimum needed to comfortably survive, and then offered to simply kill them instead. Disability rights activists were understandably agitated and believed that their lives were being devalued.

The number of Canadians opting for assisted suicide rose by 31.2 per cent last year, hitting 13,241 and bringing the total since 2016 to 44,958.

Next year, the government is expected to further expand eligibility for MAID to include people whose sole underlying condition is mental illness. While this may have some valid applications (i.e. severe and deteriorating dementia), the guidelines are expected to be loose enough to permit far more contentious cases — including individuals struggling with anorexia.

Until last weekend, few people considered what impact these reforms might have on drug users. The public generally fails to conceptualize addiction as a mental illness, and, for those working in addiction, the euthanization of drug users was simply unfathomable.

But apparently some imaginations are less constrained.

At the Canadian Society of Addiction Medicine’s (CSAM) annual scientific conference last weekend in Victoria, B.C., Dr. David Martell, physician lead for Addictions Medicine at Nova Scotia Health, presented a framework for assessing MAID eligibility for drug users. “It’s not fair to exclude people from eligibility purely because their mental disorder might either partly or in full be a substance-use disorder. It has to do with treating people equally,” he said.

Shortly after, Vice News published a scathing article on Martell’s presentation and cited several harm-reduction activists who referred to his framework as “eugenics.” Shortly afterwards, the National Post’s Chris Selley wrote an opinion piece that was similarly disapproving.”

https://nationalpost.com/opinion/so-now-were-going-to-euthanize-drug-addicts

LEGALIZING IS FOR

“HARM REDUCTION"

get your supply from the government

They are your PUSHER.

AT THE

SAFE SUPPLY Installed always METERS FROM SCHOOLS.

then die for your government.

From the Safe Supply.

Or at YOUR HEALTH care APPOINTMENT.

tell your MP no.

Ask them to cross the floor.

All the policies the Liberal NDP SPLOTCH are about death.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

and fyi.

This transcends the difficult politically correct topics that usually frighten the left.

The left can be counted on to hate their kids loved ones addicted to Crack. So if you have loved ones and family colleagues friends voting for the splotch. This one might help move the dial.

Love the citizen, change the splotch vote.

MPS CROSS THE FLOOR.

Last.

If meth is safe.

If crack is safe.

If fentanyl is safe.

If heroine is safe.

If EUTHANASIA is safe.

How safe.

How safe.

Are vid mRNA shots.

Liberal ndp splotch “safe”.

