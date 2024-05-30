I started activating around the loss of speech and the control of narrative during the pandemic. It was lunacy in my view. I believed and still do, that the bariers against speech will come to cross all our toes.

My imagination is nice and healthy. I understood then and do now understand what happens after speech becomes dangerous.

I see how you silence half your citizens from uprising early while we can change their game. The pen is for us all. It isn't set up for escape. The half that we need to have understand this and activate, is the left. It is the net zero aficionados, or the union antifa brigade. Those designing this provide some with perceived ideological wins. As such they champion the silence, or even the next stage imprisonment.

If you told the oil and gas industry they should lean in on covid silence, they might have been startled. Not my fight.

If you told the Jews, Sikhs, Muslims to lean in on 106 churches in Canada, you might have heard, not my fight. Still no leaders from those faiths have spoken up. Now the Jews in Canada have violence to deal with. Muslims in CCP China are abused horribly. The program being advanced is to separate the faiths who have common interest to protect freedom of religion against dei, esg. It is no accident media covers the most horrific parts of the Palestine war in a polarizing way. For hatred. Biden’S base wants peace (some want violence or revenge against Jews) but similultaneously he funds Israel. See how THIS program works. Still silence is enforced in media on narratives that need pushing. If you see it on MSM you are meant to. It is the bread and circus. Make sure you understand how their manipulation works. Your race creed religoon industry political affiliation was all gamed.

We are pitted against each other so we do not unite to press against these shackles or notice the power being mounted. Look beyond your ideological wins. Look beyond your gamed reactions.

To the unions who have the most effective manner to reach this membership- there is no collective bargaining in the next iteration. However your top brass may be facilitating the agenda, unions use your membership. Power is supposed to be opposed, so when totalitarianism is unfolding, it is a might trick indeed to have unions not opposing it.

Image of Berlin wall from the Guardian

Thec15 minute system is real. The smart city infrastructure through complete streets through climate caucus through Globalcovenantofmayors.org is real. And the c40 netzero goals, are not a variation on life as we know it.

Image from alpha history

0 kg of meat per person per year by 2030

0kg of dairy

3 new items of clothing per year

1 shorthaul flight every 3 years.

0 personal vehicles per person by 2030

Unions historically pushed against power. Now they are inverted and part of imposing power.

it is time truly to understand it is not UTOPIA being devised. It is DYSTOPIA.

This dystopia they want to impose doesn't involve escapees.

making the west North Korea is so stupid.

Now is the time to shoulder in. And especially by those who have access to a vast labor network. The cost of living is a planned program. If we allow western civilization the rule of law, to fail, the system being erected is feudalism

If I were in management I would be having conversations with the politically activated on the left.

I think we win together ❤.

You know what I do. I tell my kids we are lucky to have so many immigrants. Why. I want my kids to have a together mentality. I know division is the desire. I want them to see others with welcome on their face. I talk with them about where their friends come from, and that they are lucky to know so many from other parts of the world. When we are out, I actively show kindness to people who don't look like us and who are obviously new to the country. And of course those who do look like us too. Do you know what I see, so much kindness in return. I display a curiosity about where they are from, what languages they speak and how they like Canada. I lean in.

Should we have immigration system that doesn't vet, that burdens all our housing health and education systems so they collapse. No. Anyone here including law abiding recent immigrants should have a vested interest to avoid system collapse.

That is another goal isn't it. Cloward Piven strategy.

Bill C59

to note the bill also would jail citizens…

“In February, federal NDP MP Charlie Angus introduced a bill that threatened fines and jail time for Canada’s oil and gas industry if they tried to defend their record on the environment. Canadians were immediately outraged, and the bill was laughed away as being just plain crazy.

“A few months later, through last-minute amendments to Bill C-59, MP Charlie Angus has managed to sneak his bill in through the back door.

“Supported by the federal Bloc Québécois, NDP and Liberals, the bill will clear the way for environmental activists to sue oil and gas companies over ‘misleading environmental benefits.’

“Environmental activists will be able to bring claims against oil and gas companies under so called ‘anti-greenwashing provisions.’

“Companies that wish to defend their environmental record will have to prove that their claims can be substantiated by an ‘internationally recognized methodology,’ a vague and undefined phrase that creates needless uncertainty for businesses. “Any company not willing to risk millions of dollars in fines and legal fees will be forced to stay silent. And that is exactly the outcome that Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault and the federal Liberal-NDP-Bloc Québécois alliance wants to happen. “C-59 is currently in third reading in the House of Commons and may pass as early as this week. After that it will head to the Liberal-dominated Senate, where it will be rubber-stamped. “C-59, put plain and simply,

“

https://x.com/rebeccakschulz/status/1795934479741317294

We all need to understand programs that silence are headed for us all. That is the inclusion.

We need to see them for what they do.

Erect totalitarianism.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Share