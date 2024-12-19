Who got this vax and this information? Did you get this leaflet? How about pharmacists? How about public health nurses making calls? How about doctors staying shit-bricks silent? How about your employers? How about your professional bodies? Feel like sending it to your school boards? How about your mayors and councilors setting up snitch lines?

NO VACEES WERE GIVING THIS LIST to my knowledge.

Let’s do a random list of what I found:

LET’S DO LACTIATIONAL TRANSFER FOR INSTANCE

7.1.2 Breast-feeding In animal studies, lactational transfer of anti-SARS-CoV-2 S antibodies from maternal female mice to pups was observed (see 16 NON-CLINICAL TOXICOLOGY).

how about HYPOAESTHESIA AND CHRONIC INFLAMMATORY DEMYELINATING POLYRADICULONEUROPATHY THEY TOLD YOU ABOUT THAT RIGHT?

“hypoaesthesia and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy. The participant experienced hypoesthesia 7 days after the first dose of VAXZEVRIA, and the event worsened and the participant was hospitalized (SAE) 7 days later. 51 days after the first dose of VAXZEVRIA, the participant was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS); 105 days after the first dose of VAXZEVRIA, the diagnosis was updated from GBS to chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy which was considered as serious. The event of hypoaesthesia resolved, and the event of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy was not resolved at the time of data cut-off. In addition, 1 participant experienced paraesthesia on the same day of the second dose and 28 days after the first dose of VAXZEVRIA. The event worsened and the participant was hospitalized (SAE) 27 days after the second dose and 55 days after the first dose of VAXZEVRIA; the SAE resolved within one day and grade 2 paraesthesia was reported as an ongoing event. The paraesthesia was considered related to VAXZEVRIA by the investigator.”

THEY TOLD YOU ABOUT FACIAL PARALYSIS right? - but don’t worry it was likely the patient’s fault anyways.

“Facial paralysis occurred in 5 subjects in the VAXZEVRIA group and 0 subjects in the placebo group. These events were nonserious and a causal relationship with the vaccine could not be determined, due to the presence of underlying medical conditions that may have predisposed individuals to these events.”

Blood and lymphatic system disorders. They mentioned those before you rolled up your sleeve and posted your vaxed picture - right?

 Thrombocytopenia.

 Immune thrombocytopenia.

Ear and labyrinth disorders. They mentioned that right?

Tinnitus.

Immune system disorders: Anaphylactic reaction.

that’s possible death you know. They mentioned that to you before they guilted you to get it to keep your job?

Nervous system disorders:  Guillain-Barré Syndrome and transverse myelitis. Did they tell you that?

 Paraesthesia and hypoaesthesia have been uncommonly reported. - hypoaesthesia that’s loss of sensation in your body. they mentioned that?

Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders: Angioedema; cutaneous vasculitis. they told you that?

the Canadian leaflet listed crazy

Vascular disorders: did they tell you about these? Because government of Canada had them.

A combination of thrombosis and thrombocytopenia including thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), in some cases accompanied by bleeding, has been observed very rarely following vaccination with VAXZEVRIA.

This includes severe cases in unusual sites such as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis and splanchnic vein thrombosis, as well as arterial thrombosis, concomitant with thrombocytopenia. 

Events of cerebrovascular venous and sinus thrombosis without thrombocytopenia have been observed very rarely following vaccination with VAXZEVRIA.

The majority of these cases occurred within the first four weeks following vaccination. Some cases had a fatal outcome. 

In addition, cases of capillary leak syndrome (CLS) have been observed following vaccination with VAXZEVRIA.

LET’S GET TO EFFECTIVENESS NOW CANADA

A total of 131 participants had SARS-CoV-2 virologically confirmed COVID-19 occurring ≥15 days post second dose. There were 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases identified in the VAXZEVRIA group and 101 in the control group, respectively, for the primary interim efficacy analysis.

Compared to control, efficacy of VAXZEVRIA in participants with first COVID-19 occurrence from 15 days after Dose 2 was 70.42% (two-sided 95.84% confidence interval of 58.84% to 80.63%, p<0.001).

There were no cases of COVID-19 hospitalisation (WHO severity score ≥4) in the participants that received VAXZEVRIA as compared to 5 cases in control participants.

WAS THE CONTROL GROUP UNVACCINATED? NO. the control was given a pneumococcal vaccine- WITH UNKNOWN TESTING on whether that pneumococcal vaccine was producing specific illness. capiche? So the control is not unvaccinated - the control is given another drug and that drug with unknown toxicity lands 5 cases in the hospital. think.

So Astrazeneca people get covid but also they get it less than the control group get’s it so THEREFORE IT PREVENTS COVID MORE THAN THE DUPES WHO GOT THE OTHER DRUG (LIKELY MORE TOXIC DRUG).

what a freaking game.

31 pages never given to vaccees. or if given - it was done in some some fashion at booking click here. Was this discussed with you Canada?

Do you want to share this post with your sheeple Canada.

Here’s a lovely quote: Based on an updated analysis (data cut-off December 7, 2020, from COV001, COV002, COV003, and COV005), vaccine efficacy was 63.1%

with those list of side effects?

https://covid-vaccine.canada.ca/info/pdf/astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-pm-en.pdf

So the Canadian government had it but you didn’t.

WHAT WASN’T LOOKED AT IN THE ANIMAL STUDIES. CARCINOGENICITY. NOPE NOT LOOKED AT. AND GENOTOXICITY. NOPE NOT LOOKED AT.

Carcinogenicity VAXZEVRIA has not been evaluated for carcinogenicity in animals, as carcinogenicity studies were not considered relevant to this vaccine. Genotoxicity VAXZEVRIA has not been evaluated for genotoxicity, as genotoxicity studies were not considered relevant to this vaccine.

and this:

 new severe headaches, worsening or persistent headaches, blurred vision, confusion or

seizures

 shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, leg pain or persistent abdominal pain

 unusual skin bruising or pinpoint round spots beyond the site of vaccination

 unexplained bleeding

TAKE THAT WORD THEORY AND BLOW IT UP EVERYWHERE.

THIS WAS A CONSPIRACY, FOR having you TAKE SOMETHING UNDER YOUR SKIN.

Again, I downloaded it, and loaded it here for you. because I don’t trust these people. why would I. enough of the things I expose are deleted.

I am on a hunt. I taste it.

Thank-you for your support dear readers.

