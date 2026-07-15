LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
4h

#kelipotrights find out if you are blocking the light from dude god reuniting with female god. Do you need to be genocided so they can become one Trans God? Baphomet worship is the global religion.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture