Every religion requires their holy days and priests.

Are we participating in a civil rights movement. Or a religion. PART TWO.

Lurianic Kabbalah, one of the central mystical themes is the reunion (yichud, “union”) of the Holy One and the Shekhinah.

Decoded. Male dude God reunites with his bride shekinah female. She is in exile with the chosen people. The 3rd temple is where they will copulate. Ya who knew. Clearly since Jesus the old testament has morphed.

The restoration of harmony within the divine order after the cosmic rupture associated with the “shattering of the vessels” (shevirat ha-kelim).

Decode. Lurianic Kabbalah invented the big bang first. But it banged into divine souls and the trash of the universe blocking the light and preventing God dude from finding God female.

Read the whole post in substack to see if you need to be genocided in order for yichud to occur.

Oh no. Not reunited.

Let's look at occult Kabbalah before going back to Jewish chabad and Sephardic Jewish Kabbalah.

Reunion. Could this be baphomet worship warned against in the Bible?

If you haven't figured it out. The all seeing eye is the anus of children.

Fingers splayed in 666.

The anus.

Obelisk? Dick.

Éliphas Lévi

Éliphas Lévi (born Alphonse Louis Constant, 1810–1875) was a French occult writer, former seminarian, and influential interpreter of Western esoteric traditions. His books helped shape the modern revival of ceremonial magic, Hermeticism, and occult philosophy, and they influenced later groups such as the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn.

In Lurianic Kabbalah, one of the central mystical themes is the reunion (yichud, “union”) of the Holy One and the Shekhinah. This is symbolic language describing the restoration of harmony within the divine order after the cosmic rupture associated with the “shattering of the vessels” (shevirat ha-kelim).

Here’s how the concepts fit together.

The Shekhinah

In Kabbalah, the Shekhinah is:

The indwelling or immanent presence of God.

Associated with the tenth sefirah, Malkhut (”Kingship”).

Described symbolically as the “Bride,” “Queen,” or “Matron.”

The Shekhinah is not a separate deity from God in Jewish theology. Rather, it is understood as one aspect or manifestation of God’s relationship with the world.

“The Holy One, Blessed Be He”

The phrase “The Holy One, blessed be He” (HaKadosh Baruch Hu) often symbolizes the transcendent aspect of God. In Kabbalistic symbolism, it is frequently associated with the higher sefirot, especially Tiferet.

Thus, Kabbalistic texts speak symbolically of the union of:

Tiferet (the Holy One)

Malkhut (the Shekhinah)

Separation and reunion

According to Isaac Luria:

The cosmic rupture caused by the shattering of the vessels disrupted the harmonious flow of divine light.

The Shekhinah is described as being “in exile” with creation.

Divine sparks became trapped within the kelipot.

Human participation through mitzvot, prayer, and ethical living contributes to tikkun (restoration).

The messianic age culminates in the reunion or harmonious union (yichud) of the Holy One and the Shekhinah.

Yahweh and the Shekhinah

In Lurianic Kabbalah, this is not understood as reuniting two separate beings.

Rather:

The divine name YHWH (the Tetragrammaton) represents God.

The Shekhinah is an aspect of God’s revealed presence.

Their “union” is mystical language describing the restoration of the proper relationship among the divine emanations (sefirot) and the full manifestation of God’s presence in creation.

Liturgical expression

Many Jewish prayer rites influenced by Kabbalah include the declaration:

“For the sake of the union of the Holy One, blessed be He, and His Shekhinah.”

This prayer expresses the intention that one’s religious acts contribute to the cosmic restoration described in Kabbalistic thought.

Different interpretations

These teachings are accepted to varying degrees:

They are foundational in Lurianic Kabbalah and many Hasidic traditions (including Chabad).

Other Jewish traditions place less emphasis on this symbolic framework.

Outside Judaism, some scholars compare the symbolism with other mystical traditions, but those comparisons do not necessarily reflect how Kabbalists themselves understand the concepts.

Overall, in Lurianic Kabbalah, the “reuniting of the Shekhinah and YHWH” is a symbolic way of describing the restoration of divine harmony and the fulfillment of tikkun in the messianic age, rather than a union of separate divine persons.

Where is this prayer recited

The prayer you are referring to is called Leshem Yichud (”For the sake of the unification”). It begins:

“L’shem yichud Kudsha Brich Hu u’Shechintei...” (”For the sake of the union of the Holy One, blessed be He, and His Shekhinah...”)

This formula comes from the Kabbalistic tradition, particularly the school of Isaac Luria, and was incorporated into many later prayer books. It is not part of the Talmudic liturgy and is not recited universally across Judaism.

When is it recited?

In communities that use it (especially many Sephardic and Hasidic traditions), it is commonly recited:

Before putting on tefillin .

Before counting the Omer .

Before taking the lulav and etrog on Sukkot.

Before various other mitzvot and sometimes before Torah study or prayer.

Many siddurim print it before these observances.

Chabad practice

Although Chabad accepts the underlying Kabbalistic idea of yichud (”union”), its custom differs.

Instead of reciting a separate Leshem Yichud before every mitzvah, the Chabad custom is generally to recite it once each morning before “Baruch She’amar” during the opening section of the morning service, with the intention that it applies to all the mitzvot of the day.

Is it universally accepted?

No.

Some prominent rabbinic authorities, such as the Ezekiel Landau, strongly opposed adding the Leshem Yichud prayer to the liturgy, arguing that the standard blessings before mitzvot were sufficient. Other authorities, including the Chaim Joseph David Azulai, defended the practice as a valuable Kabbalistic preparation for performing mitzvot.

If your interest is specifically in how the “union of the Holy One and His Shekhinah” is interpreted in Lurianic Kabbalah and Chabad theology, I can also explain how the Leshem Yichud prayer relates to tikkun, the sefirot, and the messianic age.

Baphomet images

The figure commonly known as Baphomet has changed significantly over time and has different meanings depending on the historical context:

Medieval period: The name “Baphomet” appeared in accusations against the Knights Templar during their trials in the early 14th century. Historians generally conclude there is no reliable evidence that the Templars actually worshipped an idol called Baphomet.

19th century: The French occultist Éliphas Lévi created the famous goat-headed, winged, androgynous illustration in 1856. This image became the most influential depiction of Baphomet.

Modern occultism: Various esoteric traditions have interpreted Baphomet as a symbol of the reconciliation of opposites (male/female, above/below, light/dark) rather than as a literal deity.

Modern Satanism: Some organizations, such as the Church of Satan and The Satanic Temple, use Baphomet imagery as a symbol, though they do so in different ways and attach different meanings to it.

The images above include historical illustrations by Éliphas Lévi as well as later artistic representations inspired by his work.

Éliphas Lévi

Éliphas Lévi (born Alphonse Louis Constant, 1810–1875) was a French occult writer, former seminarian, and influential interpreter of Western esoteric traditions. His books helped shape the modern revival of ceremonial magic, Hermeticism, and occult philosophy, and they influenced later groups such as the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn.

People also ask

Major works

Background

Born in Paris, Lévi initially studied for the Catholic priesthood and reached the rank of deacon before leaving the seminary. During the 1840s he was active in political and religious writing, experienced periods of imprisonment related to his publications, and gradually shifted his focus toward Hermeticism, Kabbalah, symbolism, and the philosophy of magic.

Ideas and influence

Lévi sought to present magic as a symbolic, philosophical, and religious system rather than simply a collection of supernatural practices. His writings connected ideas from Christian mysticism, Jewish Kabbalah, alchemy, Tarot, and Hermetic traditions into an influential synthesis. Later occult authors—including members of the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn, Arthur Edward Waite, and Aleister Crowley—drew on his work, although they often reinterpreted or expanded his ideas.

Legacy

One of Lévi’s most enduring contributions is his famous Baphomet illustration, which he presented as a symbolic representation of the reconciliation of opposites rather than as an object of worship. The image has since taken on meanings far beyond his original context and has become one of the most recognizable symbols associated with Western esotericism. Although historians distinguish between Lévi’s historical claims and his creative syntheses, his writings remain foundational for understanding nineteenth-century occult thought and its influence on later esoteric movements

From the Temple of Isis Urania in Britain Golden Dawn Kabbalah crap.

There's a YouTube of him thus. That is an ai image

“After deciphering the text, they discovered that it contained the manuscripts of an earlier initiatory order, the Rosicrucian Order of German origin. These manuscripts detailed and taught a series of rituals and practices, each taught at a different level. The aim was to cultivate and develop the elevation of the spirit toward God through initiatory rituals and, in the higher levels, the practices of Kabbalah, Astrology, Geomancy, Tarot, Tattvas, and Crystallomancy. These practices, in reality, sought to develop psychic abilities, particularly clairvoyance, and thereby facilitate communication with higher entities and spirits.” SAME AS PEDO SODOMY AND DRINKING BLOOD OF TORTURED CHILDREN.

https://lacajadepandra.wordpress.com/2018/05/30/isis-urania-temple-of-the-golden-dawn/

The Golden Dawn influenced many later movements, including:

Ceremonial magic traditions

Modern Western esotericism

Some forms of modern paganism

Tarot interpretation (especially the Rider–Waite deck, developed by A. E. Waite with artist Pamela Colman Smith)

Organizations such as the Ordo Templi Orientis (OTO), though the OTO developed independently and incorporated additional influences

Jewish Kabbalah Kicks it up a notch.

Leaving satanic Kabbalah. And going into ( more satanic) Kabbalah.

Here’s how the BAPHOMET WORSHIP concepts fit together. Notice the requirements of mass transing and mass genocide. To reunite the….

The Shekhinah

In Kabbalah, the Shekhinah is:

The indwelling or immanent presence of God.

Associated with the tenth sefirah, Malkhut (”Kingship”).

Described symbolically as the “Bride,” “Queen,” or “Matron.”

The Shekhinah is not a separate deity from God in Jewish theology. Rather, it is understood as one aspect or manifestation of God’s relationship with the world.

“The Holy One, Blessed Be He”

The phrase “The Holy One, blessed be He” (HaKadosh Baruch Hu) often symbolizes the transcendent aspect of God. In Kabbalistic symbolism, it is frequently associated with the higher sefirot, especially Tiferet.

Thus, Kabbalistic texts speak symbolically of the union of:

Tiferet (the Holy One)

Malkhut (the Shekhinah)

Separation and reunion

According to Isaac Luria:

The cosmic rupture caused by the shattering of the vessels disrupted the harmonious flow of divine light.

The Shekhinah is described as being “in exile” with creation.

Divine sparks became trapped within the kelipot.

Human participation through mitzvot, prayer, and ethical living contributes to tikkun (restoration).

The messianic age culminates in the reunion or harmonious union (yichud) of the Holy One and the Shekhinah.

Yahweh and the Shekhinah

In Lurianic Kabbalah, this is not understood as reuniting two separate beings. IT'S MIGHTY RICH TO HAVE A PROBLEM WITH THE TRINITY. WE ARE TALKING TEN. A DECANINITY?

Tree of life

Rather:

The divine name YHWH (the Tetragrammaton) represents God.

The Shekhinah is an aspect of God’s revealed presence.

Their “union” is mystical language describing the restoration of the proper relationship among the divine emanations (sefirot) and the full

full manifestation of God’s presence in creation.

Liturgical expression

Many Jewish prayer rites influenced by Kabbalah include the declaration:

“ For the sake of the union of the Holy One, blessed be He, and His Shekhinah.”

This prayer expresses the intention that one’s religious acts contribute to the cosmic restoration described in Kabbalistic thought.

When is it recited?

In communities that use it (especially many Sephardic and Hasidic traditions), it is commonly recited:

Before putting on tefillin .

Before counting the Omer .

Before taking the lulav and etrog on Sukkot.

Before various other mitzvot and sometimes before Torah study or prayer.

remember extremists of the noahide law say the trinity or 3 eminations of God is a punishable by the sword offense. Decapitation. Maybe noahide mass extermination is just Kabbalah and the quelipot. You Pride members might be chosen. Or you might be chosen for …. Are you a husk that needs eliminating?

The Jewish sefirot has 10 eminations of God including a bride.

We are participating in the religion of the Kabbalah in its most ardent time period. The messianic period.

Lurianic Kabbalah, the Qlippot (also spelled Kelipot, Qelipot, or Klipot) are the “shells,” “husks,” or “peels” that conceal divine light. They play a central role in explaining why evil exists and what the messianic age is expected to accomplish.

Find out why mass genocide is required in LURIANIC KABBALAH AND THE TANYA

It's because you block the light dude, for the male and female aspect of God becoming one. You? In the way.

If trans is your identity go for it. But if you're in a religion you should know exactly why they hate JESUS, the Bible and Christianity.

Leviticus 17:7 (KJV)

“And they shall no more offer their sacrifices unto devils, after whom they have gone a whoring.

Which is the false idols. Hmmm. This is hard for a Christian to figure out. NOT.

2 Corinthians 11:14

“And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.” 1 Corinthians 10:20–21 “The things which the Gentiles sacrifice, they sacrifice to devils, and not to God... Ye cannot be partakers of the Lord’s table, and of the table of devils.”

Here is Iranians burning a Statute of BAAL molech and what the big Dick itself an illuminati masonic obelisk. Guess Muslims figured it out.

Abortion for everyone? Why do they hate prolife -for being anti women. For being anti child sacrifice. Mmmmm

Leviticus 18:21

“And thou shalt not let any of thy seed pass through the fire to Molech, neither shalt thou profane the name of thy God: I am the LORD.”

All your rights are to die or be killed. But not say no or discuss it. Get my book WORLD ON MUTE. Available in French and English in your country. Get it on amazon.

What are the Qlippot?

According to Etz Chaim by Isaac Luria and his disciple Hayyim Vital:

Before creation, God contracted His infinite presence (tzimtzum) to make room for creation.

Divine light entered vessels (kelim), but some vessels shattered (shevirat ha-kelim).

Sparks of divine light became trapped within broken fragments.

The fragments became the Qlippot, which obscure holiness and sustain evil by enclosing those sparks.

Thus, evil is not viewed as an independent force equal to God, but as a distortion or concealment of divine goodness. DUDES UNLESS YOU ARE CHOSEN YOU ARE THE CRAP FROM THE UNIVERSE NEEDING ELIMINATING SO THE GODS CAN REUNITE INTO TRANS.

BAPHOMET ALERT.

that's the school curriculum the March to God transing himself in the third temple with Shekhinah.

The Messianic Period

In Lurianic Kabbalah, the coming of the Messiah (Mashiach) is closely connected with tikkun (”repair” or “restoration”).

The messianic age is expected to involve:

The messianic age is expected to involve:

The gathering of the dispersed divine sparks. THIS IS THE JEWS TO ISRAEL

The rectification ( tikkun ) of creation. THIS IS THE MASS TRANSING of the chosen

The defeat or dissolution of the Qlippot. SORRY GOY. WE OR YOU ARE THE QLIPPOT

A fuller revelation of God’s presence in the world. UNIFICATION OF SHEKINAH WITH YAHWEH IN THE 3RD TEMPLE

Harmony between the spiritual and material realms. BECAUSE YAHWEH AND SHEKINAH CAN COPULATE AGAIN AND REUNITE THE MALE AND FEMALE.

The Qlippot are destroyed. Sound familiar???

Sabbatian Interpretation

The teachings of Sabbatai Zevi and later Jacob Frank reinterpreted aspects of Lurianic Kabbalah in controversial ways.

Some Sabbatian writers argued that because divine sparks were trapped in the deepest Qlippot, the Messiah had to descend into realms of impurity to redeem them. Certain followers developed antinomian (law-transgressing) ideas, claiming that crossing or overturning religious boundaries could serve redemption.

DECODE. BECOME PRIESTS PASTORS ETC.

EPSTEIN ALERT Sinning as the method to do religion.

oh.

But who are the bad Qlippot?

The Tanya

Chapter 1 – The two souls

The Tanya distinguishes between two souls:

“The second soul of Israel is truly a part of God above.”

By contrast, it describes the life-force of the nations as deriving from the kelipot:

“The souls of the nations of the world emanate from the other, unclean kelipot which contain no good whatever.”

Chapter 6 – What are the kelipot?

The Tanya explains that anything not directed toward holiness belongs to the “other side” (sitra achra):

“This is the meaning of the term ‘kelipah’—as in the shell of a fruit which covers and conceals what is within.”

The kelipot are presented as spiritual “shells” that conceal divine life.

Chapter 37 similarly explains that in the messianic era:

“The spirit of impurity will be removed from the earth.

are you a kellipot slated for removal.

Is this a morality framework for mass genocide?

Chapter 36 of the Tanya

The Holy One, blessed be He, desired a dwelling place in the lower realms.”

The Alter Rebbe explains that the physical world is the realm where the kelipot are strongest because God’s presence is most concealed.

He teaches, in summary:

This world is dominated by the sitra achra (”the other side”) and the kelipot . Aka THE GOYIM

Through Torah and mitzvot, holiness enters the physical world.

The purpose of creation is the removal of that concealment.

Chapter 37

The key biblical text is Zechariah 13:2:

“I will remove the spirit of impurity from the land.”

The Alter Rebbe applies this verse to the messianic age, explaining that:

the power of the sitra achra comes to an end;

the kelipot no longer conceal divine light;

God’s presence becomes openly manifest.

One of the Rebbe's best-known statements, delivered in 1991–1992, was that his generation was the "last generation of exile and the first generation of redemption." He urged his followers to do everything possible to prepare the world for Moshiach.

Kabbalahist Peter Hortez interprets defiance of covid vax and defiance of any THE SCIENCE as antisemitism. Because of course this stops the required normative structures of tikkun olam. getting rid of the kelipot.

You are groomed. To think people of the book means the old testament. Really?

For some Jews this may be the case. Atheist and non religious jews some non sabbatean non lurianic Kabbalah jewsmay not have these views. But who likely ROTHSCHILD CENTRAL BANKERS DO?

Get my book WORLD ON MUTE on amazon.

these views are useful and accord with communist environmental malthusian absurdities. Evidence that these all work in the same spheres.

The KABBALAH SCIENCE.

Epstein

Gislaine

Carney

Trump

The tikkun olam covid vaccine policies. The Eugenics bill gates hates reproduction policies.

Kabbalah Hollywood.

Well let's know the EGALE (Kabbalah ) days of celebration.

February

Feb 14: Pink Triangle Day

Feb 22: Chosen Family Day (Ontario)

First week after Valentine’s Day: Aromantic Spectrum Awareness Week

Last Wednesday: Pink Shirt Day

March

All Month: Bisexual Health Awareness Month

Mar 1: Zero Discrimination Day

Mar 20: Two Spirit and Indigenous LGBTQQIA+ Awareness to Celebration Day

Mar 21: Omnisexual Awareness Day

Mar 31: International Transgender Day Of Visibility

April

Apr 6: International Asexuality Day

Second Wednesday: International Day of Pink

Second Friday: Day of Silence

Last Week: Lesbian Visibility Week

Apr 26: Lesbian Visibility Day

May

May 17: International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia

May 19: Agender Pride Day

May 24: Pansexual & Panromantic Day

June

June – September: Pride Season

Jun 12: Pulse Remembrance Day

Jun 24: UpStairs Lounge Arson Attack Remembrance Day

Jun 28: Stonewall Riots Anniversary

July

First Saturday: Femme Appreciation Day

Week preceding Jul 14: Nonbinary Awareness Week

Jul 14: International Nonbinary People’s Day

Jul 16: International Drag Day

August

Second Sunday: Gay Uncle Day

Aug 18: Butch Appreciation Day

September

Week preceding Sep 23: Bisexual Awareness Week / Bi+ Week

Sep 23: Bisexual Visibility Day / Celebrate Bisexuality Day

Last week: Ally Week

October

All Month: 2SLGBTQI History Month (USA and Canada)

Oct 8: International Lesbian Day

Oct 11: National Coming Out Day

Third Wednesday: International Pronoun Day

Third Thursday: Spirit Day

Oct 26: Intersex Awareness Day

Last full week: Asexual Awareness Week

November

All Month: Trans Awareness Month

First Sunday: Trans Parent Day / Transgender Parent Day

Nov 8: Intersex Day Of Remembrance / Intersex Solidarity Day

Week preceding Nov 20: Trans Awareness Week

Nov 20: Transgender Day Of Remembrance

December

Dec 1: World AIDS Day

Dec 8: Pansexual Pride Day

Dec 10: Human Rights Day https://egale.ca/awareness/2slgbtqi-calendar/

Let's have Qlippot rights too.

Wars abortion sterilization vaccines designed precisely to do what they do. Tikkun Olam baby.

My book WORLD ON MUTE is completely censored.

Gee. I freaking kelipot wonder why?

#kelipotrights

make them know you know.

Genocide because God can't make his way to his bride shekinah? Because you and everyone you know rainbow or not are blocking God’s way. God is lost.

Bahahahaha!

You need to be eliminated because God is lost. Genocidal religious views.

But you're not human if you have the souls of animals.

Now does this view make sense? Yeshiva orthodox men educated to purge Christians from the world to clean the world for G-

OD.

Support my work. Get my book.

Think outside of the box.

#kelipotrights

The Christian cross represents the UNFOLDING OF THEBLACK BOX. And the defeat of Saturn (Satan) worship.

Bringing light into darkness.

John 8:12 ,:

Again Jesus spoke to them, saying, 'I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.

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