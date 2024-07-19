As cash declines?

Digital currency Necessary?

Use cash. Like our future depends on it.

The bloc Québécois need to hear from the Québécois en masses. Switch alliances Leave a comment Share Ndp liberal mps need to be told. Switch alliances. We are having the globalist gut of our institutions. Last a group of lawyers need to ask the court to call an election Given the wef alliance, the bills running and the authoritarian state being assembled we need an election. Digital feudalism is next level poverty. Assuming benevolence is next level naivety. Acting like we are hooped because of laws or regulations that are set out is idiotic.

Me going up to any bouncer and by passing the line to get in during my twenties clubbing days.

I remember some bouncer asking me with a sneer, why he should let me in. All this I gestured to the long line up in frigid February, only applies to you, if you think it does. He squared my gaze and immediately opened the queue for me and my friends. I did it because my best friend wanted in.

See structures as lines to walk over. Step over. The validity we give legislation set up in perfect monstrosity is absurd.

If evil sets out words to operate tyranny, or as the basis for tyranny, do you look at those letters like shackles. Or do you throw them up in the air until they land in their proper order?

FUCK YOU.

Legal arguments can no longer be precedent and statutory interpretation. No longer responding in the perfect prison they have created. Instead. The laws lack morality, are setting up a totalitarian authoritative immoral state…provide the examples.

If a court cannot provide a remedy in novel times to evil when good is explained, they have lost their way.

Feel constrained. You are constrained.

Ninja thinking

Their narrative. Defensive Response. Responds in their constrained story. You walk their path. Ninja response? Tell the story you see. On the offense. Completely out of the box of their making. Weaponized laws or institutions? Ninja thinking response- institutions that have become weapons to the citizen? No longer claim any morality to bow to. A law that is tyranny is ab initio void. It is amoral. THEY PRINT AND DEVISE SiCK AMORALITY A label meant for silence? Ninja response tell them you don't sit like a dog for slurs. And say the thing they were scared enough to call you a name for. Don't stop to defend and say all the reasons you are not that thing. That thing is NOTHING. They were scared of your words you were saying. Of others hearing your words. So press on without losing a beat or being disturbed in any way.

Free yourself from the constraints of their horrors inflicted on your soul.

We are mortal. Most important thing to love!!!

They don't kill us. God takes us.

Square that.

The rest will follow with unbelievable courage. It will enter the room before you. That energy can be felt.

fairness justice Yada Yada.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

