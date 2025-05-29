Crime Minister Carney said we must now earn our Freedoms. He did it live on air in an interview. So not a hidden caught taped speech while drunk on whatever cold blooded animals drink.

How?

How do Canadians go about earning their freedoms? How do they slave to be free? How do they get their rights back? with what earning mechanism.

Not indicated. So there you have it. Just an infernal hell where freedoms were taken in a CBC interview. Imagine that creep organization gets 1 billion of tax dollars. They now have our freedom dollars. Are you free if you work for CBC or just an indentured servant?

On top of paying the criminal cartel in outrageous taxes while they intentionally spend beyond sense -

We have to work for our freedoms.

So tax freedom day is when?

And when is freedom freedom day where we've earned our freedom?

Please buy World on Mute.

My readers are saying I show perspectives and systems not exposed out there.

I devoted the better part of 2 years to this endeavor.

They are setting up new global courts through our speech committees professional bodies, unions, political systems and regulated occupations. They are intended to be final. No freedom of speech. Oh Well. Carney understands the premise of the destruction of the rights based system.

