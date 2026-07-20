Canada on fire part 4
Morgan@MorganC000
The Doomsday Plane was circling Lake Superior before the air quality collapsed. That aircraft is built for continuity of government, secure military command and operations during catastrophic events. So the sinister question is obvious: Were they simply watching the disaster
5:49 AM · Jul 20, 2026 · 165K Views
54 Replies · 185 Reposts · 832 Likes
As an American, I offer my apologies over the stupid tariffs regarding the wildfires and the rest if them.
Another interesting question… When this clearly marked USA military plane crosses the Canadian border, it is not marked as USA AND military anymore. Why? Like really? What’s going on?