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Tracie's avatar
Tracie
23m

As an American, I offer my apologies over the stupid tariffs regarding the wildfires and the rest if them.

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Lina's avatar
Lina
18mEdited

Another interesting question… When this clearly marked USA military plane crosses the Canadian border, it is not marked as USA AND military anymore. Why? Like really? What’s going on?

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