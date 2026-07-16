Since 2021 this group has been tracking mass applications of GLYSOPHATE SPRAYED ON ONTARIO FORESTS. This primes us for a big global warming oh no story. Get in your carbon pen. #kelipotrights

GLYSOPHATE IS USED AS A DRYING AGENT for wheat.

We are watching the culling of mass hectares of forest life for the Carney lifetime carbon budget crao.

THE PINES WHICH HAVE SHALLOWER ROOTS DRY OUT FAST AND DIE AND MAKE THE FOREST A TIMBER erosion.

This spray kills entire life systems in the ecosystem. All life dies when the non herbaceous plants are killed. Bugs through moose.

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Stop the Spray Canada

Break the Blame Circle: Stop the 2026 Forest Spray Season

Health Canada points to Ontario. Ontario points back to Health Canada-PMRA. Companies point to their legal spray licenses. Foresters point to Provincial Policy. Oversight refuses to Review. The circle keeps spinning while public forests, watersheds, wildlife habitat, forest foods, medicines, and places people and wildlife depend on are chemically sprayed. We are asking people to pressure every part of the circle with one clear demand: suspend the 2026 forest herbicide spray season now.

Make Your Voice Count! Easy Electronic Actions –

Tell the Minister of Natural Resources and the Minister of the Environment that you do not consent to chemical herbicide spraying in Ontario’s public forests and ask them to suspend the 2026 spray season and transition Ontario to non-chemical forest management.

Ask your MPP to call on the Minister of Natural Resources and the Minister of the Environment to suspend the 2026 forest herbicide spray season and transition Ontario to non-chemical forest management.

Forestry is provincial, but pesticide approval is federal. Tell your MP that Health Canada approvals must not be used as a shield for provincial forest spraying.

Contact the foresters connected to proposed spray plans in your region. Professional foresters cannot keep signing off while Indigenous opposition, municipal opposition, public non-consent, ecosystem risks, wildfire risks and the 1999 Senate warning are all on record.

Use the Municipal Tracker to see where your council stands – whether they supported the Stop the Spray resolutions, debated them, or quietly filed them away instead of taking action.

Support the Cause –

THE BLAME CIRCLE

PROTESTS

PETITIONS

SOCIAL

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See their work direct.

https://stopthespraycanada.ca/ontario/

Crop desiccation

Pre-harvest crop desiccation is the application of an agent to a crop just before harvest to kill the leaves and/or plants so that the crop dries out from environmental conditions, or “dry-down”, more quickly and evenly.[1][2][3] Crop desiccants (not to be confused with chemical desiccants) include herbicides and defoliants, used to accelerate the natural drying of plant tissues.[4] Desiccation of crops through the use of herbicides is practiced worldwide on a variety of food and non-food crops.Systemic desiccants (glyphosate)

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Main article: Glyphosate

Glyphosate (Roundup) is the principal pre-harvest systemic herbicide used for desiccation of a wide variety of crops. As a systemic herbicide it is not a true desiccant as it can take weeks rather than days for the crop to die back and dry out after application.[15][19]

Glyphosate works by poisoning the shikimate pathway which is found in plants and microorganisms but not in animals. Specifically, it inhibits the EPSP synthase enzyme which is required for plants to make certain amino acids.[20] Without these, metabolism in the plant collapses. In addition, shikimate accumulates in plant tissues and diverts energy and resources away from other processes, eventually killing the plant over a period of days to weeks.

In the UK, glyphosate began to be applied to wheat crops in the 1980s to control perennial weeds such as common couch which was very effective and meant that sowing of the next crop could occur sooner. Use as a harvest aid in the UK increased after the introduction of strobilurin fungicides which prolong the longevity of the leaves,[21] and by 2002, 12% of UK wheat crops were treated in this way.[22]

Now imagine years of applying Glysophate aka roundup en mass to forests. 5 years tracked by this group alone.

Well I think we have another vaccine side effect.

These fuckaas are killing the environment in order you take you carbon budget up your ass.

If you're an environmental do gooder. Understand the program. Carney lays it out here.

https://youtube.com/shorts/O1msZyTcTsg

Carney says we global citizens need-lifetime carbon budgets.

If you like my work. Buy my book. Ask your favorite Podcaster to have me on.

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