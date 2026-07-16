May and June 2026, Ontario was much wetter than in 2025 . In 2025, the province had a very dry May and a record-hot, relatively dry summer. In contrast, May 2026 had abundant moisture, and June 2026 saw frequent, steady rain that eased early crop concerns. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

May Precipitation: May 2026 started very wet, recording about 70.7 mm of rain in places like Toronto, whereas May 2025 was drier than normal. [1, 2, 3]

June Precipitation: June 2026 continued the wet trend with widespread, steady rainfall that produced around 90.8 mm of precipitation in Toronto, well above the historic norms and noticeably higher than June 2025. [1, 2, 3]. Southern and eastern Ontario received frequent, above-normal rainfall in 2026.

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