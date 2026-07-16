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Diane's avatar
Diane
1h

They are deliberately burning down the forests etc....that is how they move everyone to their 15 minute cities. Notice in Ontario a lot of what is burning is Native Land. Burning down and bankrupting Canada....are they using some more of their Direct Energy Weapons to vaporize the homes in the areas...

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StellaMaris's avatar
StellaMaris
1h

...and yet this doesn't happen in countries where it's hot year round..... and also, way hotter and drier....

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