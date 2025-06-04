We have changed the Canadian flag. To be gay.

Do oppressed groups dictate to the police their uniforms.

Hardly.

Do they dictate to schools, banks, corporations, municipalities, ngo.

pfft.

Do they paint our world a bunch of stripes that cannot be defaced?

All new cross walks. Do they realize they are starting to annoy the asleep. Not the gays. The lgbt are all fine and dandy -they are doing their own thing aren’t they.

IT’S THE MILITANTS THE PAID ORDER, THE FUNDED TOP DOWN FASCIST ORDER THAT HAS ABSORBED THE RAINBOW. They are in charge and they seem quite satanic.

Fascists can sew up society like this. This operation is military and intolerant.

The LGB isn't powerful - what is directing out society is. The rainbow and WHO is directing this are not the same. A larger evil occupies it.

It comes right from the UN

See part three of my book for the full expose.

I've heard from parents of teenagers. The new rebel wants to get married have kids, imagine. They tell me every type of lesson is sewn up with gay-trans: math, geography, health, gym, drama, music, religion, social studies. To be included or celebrated in high school, queer yourself. The cure for akward years foisted to children.

The new teacher pleaser, the brown noser want to get ahead and get an “identification” instead of an education.

My 10 year old reads watches history, maths like a ninja. I'm thinking of doing a distance electricity technical course with the kids this summer.

While at school?

There isn't a lesson that couldn't be improved with lube or a how to make your own crack pipe.

Netflix and Disney?

There isn't a cartoon that isn’t gay or satanic enough.

That's an oppressed group? Occupying all real estate all the time? Sucking all the air space? The physical space? the criminal courts? the regulated bodies? the speech committees? And the Canadian flag.

Pfft.

It is the military coup. Don't hate the gays. They need however to distance themselves from this mafia.

Since when did the party all the time become NEW WORLD ORDER OPPRESSORS.

If that isn't irony.

There are lots of gays resisting this agenda and using their voice.

We need our voices to protect the innocence of our children.

We are being systematically silenced. To a purpose. Help me untether their dominion over us.

Link to buying in Canada

Link to buying in the US

Link to buying in Australia

Link to buying in UK

Link to buying in Mexico

It is not up in Africa - I don’t know why. Contraband reading.

Link to buying in the EU

It is not on Amazon in South America

It is not on Amazon world wide

It is not on Amazon asia.

Review on Good reads.

This is a book you buy for your sheep. They know they are governed so they will understand innately the program once they start reading.

Share

Message LawyerLisa

Leave a comment