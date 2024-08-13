This is direct from ACTION4CANADA

“We are very pleased to report that the campaign in Manitoba against Plan20-50 was HUGELY SUCCESSFUL. Praise the LORD!

The WMR Public Hearing #2 in Niverville was scheduled to take place on August 8, 2024 and was intended to give the public an opportunity to express support or opposition for the proposed Plan20-50 (aka15 Minute City on steroids). Read the original Call to Action HERE – includes access to the Plan20-50 document, A4C NOL’s and more. Read the local news reports HERE and HERE that “surprised the Metro Board and delays hearing“.

As a result of Action4Canada’s campaign to equip, educate, empower and ‘mobilize’ citizens throughout the province, approximately 1000 people showed up to oppose this EVIL United Nations plan to control our land and resources.

This resulted in the meeting having to be postponed as the majority of those people could not fit inside the Hearing room, and the WMR is obligated to provide a meeting place large enough to accommodate ‘all’ attendees. Jennifer Freeman, WMR Executive Director, suggested that people attend the meeting via zoom but the citizens rightfully refused.

A big thank you to those 1,000 people who took time out of their lives to physically represent the much greater number of fellow Manitobans who have legitimate concerns and are opposed to Plan20-50.

The Chair of the WMR Board, Michael Moore, announced that the Public Hearing would be “shut down”, a larger venue would be sought and 40 days notice would be given for the new hearing date and venue.

The Winnipeg Mayor and WMR Board Member, Scott Gillingham, appeared to be afraid of Manitobans as he arrived at the hearing under the escort of Provincial Manitoba Protection Services (PMPS) officers and he used their cover to exit out of the back door of the event (see video above). This leads to the question, if Plan20-50 is meant to improve the lives of Manitobans and benefit the people and the community then why doesn’t Gillingham feel confident to engage with the public in an open and transparent manner? His conduct raises valid questions regarding the integrity and real agenda behind this Plan.

The WMR’s Board was mandated to come up with a regional plan to enable the 18 municipalities to work together, but in reality it is a power grab that is advancing the global agenda to control citizens, their property and our rich minerals and resources.

Fun Fact: Do you know why they want to shut down wells on private property? Because the globalists want our minerals and when they go through the process of accessing those minerals it pollutes the underground waterways. They can’t dig if they are poisoning people so by shutting down the wells and forcing citizens onto city water it removes this obstacle and any further public opposition. Sio Silica is behind this and has just hired Manitoba Mayor, Carla Devlin, as vice-president for the Manitoba division. Devlin also happens to be a residential developer. Is Devlin using her position to enrich herself? Is this a conflict of interest? (LL i think its to put people in our cities)

Two municipalities, Selkirk and Headingley, have openly opposed Plan20-50, as it is currently written.

The Manitoba Trucking Association has also sent letters to all the municipalities opposing the Plan, as it will seriously interfere with their ability to move product to businesses due to the proposed street closures.

Action4Canada was the first to notify its members about Plan20-50 and provide the resources and strategy to effectively oppose it.

We need all hands on deck to permanently ‘Shut it Down!’ so please spread the word and encourage as many Manitobans as possible to get involved, and to also join Action4Canada in order to receive our emails so we can keep everyone informed of the date, time and location of the final meeting and any other pressing information.

NEXT STEPS

There is still work to do. Next week Rural Municipal (RM) town councils will be holding Public Meetings. WMR Plan20-50 is on the AGENDA of each council meeting. It is vital that members of these communities attend “all” the meetings in person to hear what is happening. We ask that you document everything, through video recording and in writing, and then please share the information with the Winnipeg Chapter by emailing mb-winnipeg@action4canada.ca

Schedule of RM Town Council Meetings (if your RM is not listed below, call your Town Council to find out when the next meeting is set):

RM of Headingley : Tuesday August 13, 2024, 7:00 P.M. (1-126 Bridge Rd)

RM of St. Andrews : Tuesday August 13, 2024, 5:30 P.M. ( **Agenda item 14.4 Plan20-50 HIDDEN BEHIND CLOSED DOORS** ). Show up & make a motion for the discussion on Plan20-50 to be discussed publicly.

RM of Cartier : Tuesday August 13, 2024, 4:00 P.M. Agenda item 8.2. Letter from Minister Ian Bushie (responsible for approving or denying Plan20-50)

RM of East St. Paul : Tuesday August 13, 2024, 5:30 P.M. (NOT ON AGENDA but attendance is recommended)

RM of Springfield : Tuesday August 13, 2024, 6:00 P.M. (NOT ON AGENDA but attendance is recommended)

RM of Rockwood: Wednesday August 14, 2024, 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. (agenda 9.7)

The Following Week

RM of Niverville : Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 7:00 P.M.

RM of St. Francois Xavier : August 20, 2024, 5:30 P.M.

RM of Ritchot: Wednesday Aug 21, 2024, 7:00 P.M.

RM of Tache : Tuesday August 27, 2024, 6:00 P.M.

RM of Stonewall: Wednesday August 28, 2024, 6:00 P.M.

We have been blown away by the response so far and we are deeply grateful to all of you who have mobilized towards our common goal of dismantling this plan and keeping Manitobans FREE from the control of unelected foreign bad actors who are intent on interfering with our freedoms and democracy!

We give the glory and honour to God and we ask that you continue to pray for truth and justice to prevail.

This needs to hit big time. If it's happening in Manitoba it is going to happen every where.

It's closing down rural wells, shutting down streets, business districts and egresses from the city AND MANDATORY denisification of your home. The reptiles are moving. Don't let it be in silence.

Want to hear the ROAR OF MANITOBA LISTEN BELOW

https://rumble.com/v5atlzp-winnipeg-plan20-50-public-hearing-2.html

Who do you know.

What can you do.

Make a mailer, spend the money. BLANKET EVERY BUSINESS AND HOME IN THESE TOWNS in Manitoba.

CAN FELLOW CANADIANS RESPOND?

Plan 2050 gets implemented in 2025. So the lie is that it's later. It's now.

It's people as cattle. Its the satanists on the move.

Join Action4Canada if you want to make sure your municipalities aren't doing the same thing and meet the people who work at actually pushing back.

Tell Manitobans they aren't alone. Canada will lean in.

