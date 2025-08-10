Canada is run by communists in democracy drag. Caught walking in the Forest in Canada. 150k fine and jail time. New provinces join the Insanity in climate lock downs.
This includes going to your own properties if they are located in the “woods”.
Climate is about control and that's it folks.
It's Stalin expropriation.
FYI. B and E lands you right back on the street in Canada. Wood walking vif your dog…Aach zat vil be jail- And ze measles vaccine for your safety.
Surely dog leaders have houses.
As I positioned in my book - the new global crime will only be disagreement with global authorities (run by pedophiles?????)
Is foot hitting forest floor climate change.
Is meat not grown in the lab climate change
Are cows climate change
Is driving climate change.
Is having more than one rainbow uniform climate change.
Is failure to sterilize oneself to prevent progeny climate change. It's your identity that makes you do it while listening to dog leaders in democracy-drag.
Is failure to abort climate change.
Is having insufficient (or excess if you are in Africa trying to develop) melanin climate change.
Is having in excess of 2500 government bug ordered calories a day climate change.
Is walking past your 350 square foot abode by 15 minutes climate change.
Is tourism (what hotels in Canada used to be used for) climate change.
Here is my breakdown of the municipal deep state architecture that anyone worth their salt in climate realism must know.
https://rumble.com/v2yhak4-climate-crisis-curtailing-your-freedoms-c40-smart-15-minute-cities.html
THINKING AND DISSENTING IS CLIMATE CHANGE
We go from unvaccinated lockdowns, to weather lock downs.
There is a theme here.
What could it be? What could it be?
What could it be - and how do you DIE ( or edi or dei) ESG brown-nosers know you're going to like the future you're being paid to antifa protest for?
Virtue signal your dogma.
And tell Christians THEY can't pray. (JUST PRAYED FOR YOU in total defiance)
HAHA. I sent God's blessings.
Demons reading and squirming will know.
Stop thinking. Take the chip and a steady drip of the View, CBC etc. Get your government buzz bark collar to electric shock MK ultra your thoughts into place.
Make sure you take off the interesting bits that permit reproduction prior to the government licence system for having and abusing dutifully your kids.
Answer all the “surveys" ( the statistical evidence based PROOF) that you are a creep dog pedo so you can have creep dog pedos in position of authority come out. You know we have to reflect the environment Of the population we groom.
All women will all have penises. Then there won't be any womb-men throwing up problems with the carefully planned future.
Hi Lisa, Dan Oke here. My interviews with Brett Hawes detail the whole story, but shortly after I met you and Mark trozzi in Burlington, December 2024 I spent 4 months in Maplehurst prison for writing a lawful business letter to a judge. There is NO remedy Within the deep state controlled judicial system/gov't, or any level of politics in Canada. The good news is that as there is a continuity of gov't (check out Derek Johnson "midnight rider" books, or his RattleTrap Facebook/telegram to get an idea of what that is and how it's being used for the benefit of all) we do have a mechanism of law to use for remedy during a wartime situation to demand accountability and reparations for all victims. But we have to unify in this action.