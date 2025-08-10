Canada is run by communists in democracy drag. Caught walking in the Forest in Canada. 150k fine and jail time. New provinces join the Insanity in climate lock downs.

This includes going to your own properties if they are located in the “woods”.

Climate is about control and that's it folks.

It's Stalin expropriation.

FYI. B and E lands you right back on the street in Canada. Wood walking vif your dog…Aach zat vil be jail- And ze measles vaccine for your safety.

Surely dog leaders have houses.

As I positioned in my book - the new global crime will only be disagreement with global authorities (run by pedophiles?????)

Is foot hitting forest floor climate change.

Is meat not grown in the lab climate change

Are cows climate change

Is driving climate change.

Is having more than one rainbow uniform climate change.

Is failure to sterilize oneself to prevent progeny climate change. It's your identity that makes you do it while listening to dog leaders in democracy-drag.

Is failure to abort climate change.

Is having insufficient (or excess if you are in Africa trying to develop) melanin climate change.

Is having in excess of 2500 government bug ordered calories a day climate change.

Is walking past your 350 square foot abode by 15 minutes climate change.

Is tourism (what hotels in Canada used to be used for) climate change.

Here is my breakdown of the municipal deep state architecture that anyone worth their salt in climate realism must know.

https://rumble.com/v2yhak4-climate-crisis-curtailing-your-freedoms-c40-smart-15-minute-cities.html

THINKING AND DISSENTING IS CLIMATE CHANGE

We go from unvaccinated lockdowns, to weather lock downs.

There is a theme here.

What could it be? What could it be?

What could it be - and how do you DIE ( or edi or dei) ESG brown-nosers know you're going to like the future you're being paid to antifa protest for?

Virtue signal your dogma.

And tell Christians THEY can't pray. (JUST PRAYED FOR YOU in total defiance)

HAHA. I sent God's blessings.

Demons reading and squirming will know.

Stop thinking. Take the chip and a steady drip of the View, CBC etc. Get your government buzz bark collar to electric shock MK ultra your thoughts into place.

Make sure you take off the interesting bits that permit reproduction prior to the government licence system for having and abusing dutifully your kids.

Answer all the “surveys" ( the statistical evidence based PROOF) that you are a creep dog pedo so you can have creep dog pedos in position of authority come out. You know we have to reflect the environment Of the population we groom.

All women will all have penises. Then there won't be any womb-men throwing up problems with the carefully planned future.

So that's what the surveys are gamed to do.

Answer you love God on all your surveys. And that you walk in the woods.

Bend over harder genuflecters. I want to smell that methane from your bug and lentil diet. Do you get lentils or just sparkle meat and cannibalism of those with the social credit problems in the future.

Change your profile picture, to mark ‘saved from walking among trees (and getting thrown in jail by communists in democracy-drag). “

I am the author of a 500 page book. 8 usd on Amazon for the digital version. World on Mute by Lisa Miron. Support me and get those book rankings up. Amazon took me out of a category I was the top performer in. My posts on the book on LinkedIn get silent shelved.

That is how I know they don't like it and you would. I can post on climate realism still. Let that sink in. My book is near banned.

Share

Leave a comment