Yet that is a massive over representation of the “white" population.

What is pushing this?

Look here.

Sounds nice. Advance racial equality. Get rid of systemic racism.

Racial disparities?

Only racialized people experience systemic discrimination (like your government euthanizing you?)

And literally access to racial justice only includes racialized people.

Indigenous

Black

Semitic

Muslims

The human rights assholes are not only racist against whites. Whites no longer have access to protection from human rights abuses that their government runs.

And there is act in Ontario bent on fostering that abuse systemically. Search your jurisdiction and anti racism act.

Every year the act requires a new plan to do bigoted systemic racism.

Cute.

Euthanasia might be targeted race based health care.

Triage by health and push eugenics by race I mean nonrace. Because whites are not racialized so much as euthanized. The nonrace gets priority health care.

But if you are pale and a semite you can be protected by antiracism concepts. So does this in reality target white Christians? Oooooh no. Like all tropes do. Because?

Its not your melanin content is it…

????

Those pushing this farming of the human race by ideology, and skin are sick and gross.

Love you dear readers, all. Jewish, Muslim, Athiest, rainbow, Christian, Sikh, Hindu, Etc...

Write (all races including the non-race) Doug Ford to ban this act and reverse it's policies stat. Every year there is a ratcheting.

Lisa Miron Is the author of WORLD ON MUTE get it on Amazon here. My free speech book is censored. Hahaha!

https://a.co/d/aekLNta

Share

Leave a comment