LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LawyerLisa's avatar
LawyerLisa
1h

No one officially congratulated the new Emperor Xi of Canada on his campaign.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
1h

Election fraud wins again

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture