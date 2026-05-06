LawyerLisa’s Substack

LawyerLisa’s Substack
LawyerLisa’s Substack Podcast
Canada fuses the church and State with bill c-9 in a satanic inversion on free speech and freedom of belief
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Canada fuses the church and State with bill c-9 in a satanic inversion on free speech and freedom of belief

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Lawyerlisa
May 06, 2026

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