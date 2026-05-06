LawyerLisa’s Substack PodcastCanada fuses the church and State with bill c-9 in a satanic inversion on free speech and freedom of belief 19561×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -44:48-44:48Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Canada fuses the church and State with bill c-9 in a satanic inversion on free speech and freedom of belief LawyerlisaMay 06, 20261956ShareTranscriptPlease like share subscribe and listen to my podcast. SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksLawyerLisa’s Substack PodcastLawyerLisa and THIS WORLDLawyerLisa and THIS WORLDSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeLawyerlisaRecent EpisodesYou are more than their measurement of you. You exceed their false grants of rights.Apr 17 • LawyerlisaLiberals forcing Bill c-9 to a vote. Without limiting clause 2.2 or 4Mar 6 • LawyerlisaAi was referenced in the Bible in relation to spying. This will blow your mind.Feb 17 • LawyerlisaWhat do the Epstein files have to do with the Canadian trans shooting incident?Feb 12 • LawyerlisaFrom The New World Order to the Crown, Kether, Keter, Corona.. Virus. Were we the last to know? Masonic, Gnostic Christianity, and Mystic…Feb 1 • Lawyerlisa"Christ killers" is a slur that does not serve Christianity. In fact it serves a dark agenda. It is the opposite of Christ's teachingJan 24 • LawyerlisaBreaking- Indigenous are Royals and "Asian dynastic of the Borjigin, Wang, Yi, Xiongnu–Hun, Khazarian (Jewish), and Magyar lines." With a…Jan 21 • Lawyerlisa