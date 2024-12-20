“Project profile — One Guyana Digital project

Download the project profile:

Overview

Project numberCA-3-P013993001Maximum contribution$9,400,000Start and end dates2024-09-20 - 2026-09-30Project statusOperationalLead departmentGlobal Affairs CanadaResponsibility centre / programNGM Americas

Country / region

• Guyana (100.00%)

Sector

• Secondary Education: Vocational training (11330) (100.00%)

Policy marker

• Participatory development and good governance (significant objective)

• Gender equality (significant objective)

• Climate change mitigation (not targeted)

• Urban issues (not targeted)

• Environmental sustainability (cross-cutting) (not targeted)

• Desertification (not targeted)

• Biodiversity (not targeted)

• Nutrition (not targeted)

• Children's issues (not targeted)

• Disability (not targeted)

• Climate Change Adaptation (not targeted)

• Indigenous Issues (not targeted)

• Youth Issues (not targeted)

• Disaster Risk Reduction(DRR) (not targeted)

• Trade development (not targeted)

• ICT as a tool for development (principal objective)

Description

The “One Guyana Digital” project is a 3-year project that seeks to address the supply and demand needs of the growing information, communication, and technology (ICT) sector in Guyana. It does so by training of 2,000 Guyanese persons as full stack developer. The ultimate outcome of the project is to enhance inclusive economic growth in Guyana by increasing employability of Guyanese men and women in the ICT sector. It also seeks to increase inclusive employment opportunities for Guyanese men and women, including from marginalized group in the ICT sector.

Expected results

The expected outcomes of this project include: (1) increased employability of 2,000 Guyanese men and women, including from marginalized groups, in the ICT sector; and (2) increased and inclusive employment opportunities for 2,000 ICT trained Guyanese men and women, including from marginalized groups, within the ICT sector.

Results achieved

N/A

Budget and spending

Select fiscal year2026-2027 2025-2026 2024-2025



Original budget$4,600,000Planned disbursement$4,606,000Transactions

Transaction DateTypeValue20-09-2024Commitment$9,400,000

Country percentages by sector

Type of financeAid grant excluding debt reorganisationCollaboration typeBilateralType of aidProject-type interventions

Related information

Ministry of Finance Guyana

$9,200,000.00

Sep 20, 2024

non-profit organization or charity

Agreement:

One Guyana Digital Project

Agreement number:

7460836P013993001

Duration: from September 20, 2024 to March 31, 2026Description :

The “One Guyana Digital” project is a 3-year project that aims to meet the supply and demand needs of the growing Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) sector in Guyana. It involves training 2,000 Guyanese as full-stack web developers. The end result of this project is to enhance inclusive economic growth in Guyana by increasing the employability of Guyanese men and women in the ICT sector. It also seeks to increase inclusive employment opportunities for Guyanese men and women, including marginalized groups in the ICT sector.

Organization: Global Affairs CanadaProgram Name: International Development Assistance ProgramLocation: Georgetown, GY

• Proactive disclosure”

