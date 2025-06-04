Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and United Kingdom versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'

Dr. Joseph Sansone

Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom are now behaving like former Soviet Boc nations. To pierce this new iron curtain people need to go on offense. I have provided drafts of the ‘Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’ for each country. These are templates and you should double check my statutes and formatting since I am an American.

I also have a version for all 50 U.S. states as well as a Federal version. Currently, the bill has been introduced in the Minnesota legislature. Please note that the definitions in this bill should cover self amplifying mRNA too.

Revolution requires action and your best defense is an offense. Below are downloadable pdfs of each draft bill for people to try and get introduced.

Canada

(canada) Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill

120KB ∙ PDF file

Download

Australia,

(australia) Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill

119KB ∙ PDF file

Download

New Zealand

(new Zealand) Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill

111KB ∙ PDF file

Download

United Kingdom

United Kingdom Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act

102KB ∙ PDF file

this is a very important post to share with members of legislatures who have their heads screwed onto their necks (and aren’t afraid of the speech committees and the social and economic apartheid)

