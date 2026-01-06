Bill c5 and c75 passed in 2018 emptied the prisons.

Bill c9 seeks to criminalize holy texts and the dissent. With the prisons empty the political dissent persecution can further be achieved.

Quick decriminalization of pedo is important. Ok so pro pedo government.

Just a maxi maxi maxiwell coincidence.

If they be enemy of Christ? They are anti-Christ.

And this.

Carney. Director of the Foundation Board of the WEF.

Also wef. MACRON.

Named Emmanuel for his creators aspiration to rise to antichrist.

Are they disappointed.

Here is the French display the Macrons attended.

Is he a demonic communist too…

Canada.

Mr UN. Climate control knob.

The One World Government is gross. Satanic. Demonic communism is on another order all together. Shatan. Satan. Mark of the beast. 666.

And for the record..

Calamity does not translate to evil.

A select few will understand that only.

Nimrod was defeated before.

You'd need your Bible to know.

So Bill c9 comes for it.

Not spiritual? They are literally broadcasting it is.

The hexagram and pentagram can summon demons if you know how. www.url….. is a hexagram reference.

Coincidence.

Are satanic symbols a hate symbol.

Oh that's because Satan's minions and the sons of perdition bring forth the agenda.

Did you write your MPs?

Write again.

Ask them why satanic symbols were not in Bill c-9.

They are sick in the head in my most respectful opinion. There is no such thing as a good opinion . They need to consider their souls.

I'm blowing the TRUMPET.

I believe.

Watch the short.

https://youtube.com/shorts/PKjrvSkXocE?si=yevVMQSrsIVlqw9t

Share

Leave a comment