All countries
I propose you send this not only to your MPs, but the Senate (FEDERAL LEVEL) and most importantly the lesser magistrates:
Send to the Premiers and MPPs
It is at the local level where the boot will be applied to our necks in an incoming covid25 or bird flu mers insert….
Send to your local governments, Mayors, council members.
then think of the kids in your communities and send to school boards, principles and teachers, and faith communities.
Stop letting the world think the pack is somewhere else in lala MSM land, where sparkles, rainbows, unicorns and the CBC reside.
We are the pack. Waking up is One Way Event.
NEXT for the pack to fully show it’s strength
FAN OUT AND PUT STICKERS ON GAS PUMPS, WRITE ON MIRRORS WITH MAKEUP, PAINT ROCKS AND DEPOSIT:
NOTSAFEANDNOTEFFECTIVE.COM and IF IN CANADA
KILLBILL293.COM
we don’t win sharing in our base, or thumping to our crew.
THE MOST IMPORTANT PLACE TO WAKE IS OUR LOVED LEFT. they are just souls who haven’t crossed the floor yet. where do you find unions, how do you reach them. are the most jabbed and dying are the compliant left? let’s not give up on them.
remember it is luciferian to have us fight the political left while the luciferians own it all. Just like the left is taught to hate the “populists” by the same luciferians. There is no time that isn’t a good time to welcome a loved left into the fold.
waking up is a one way enterprise.
my view is the critical to wake are planners, electricians, builders, anyone in the trades as they will be required to dismantle the smart city.
once you wake on vax harm and big disease, usually big climate and big gender (transhumanism) follow. those railing against big war need to understand it in the framework of the smart city, food or land grabs. you can’t blame the people of little power in any country or race. go blame the bond holders financing the war. it is a small racket.
can a smart city have tunnels.
are we grabbing farmers land. in any breadbaskets.
think at the 47000 foot level. apply global governance through full ai interoperability as the goal to all deep structural events.
remember that once you are a transhuman then humanity has undergone a full genocide by strict definition. if becoming transhuman (rfid) enables your full control into a digital carbon allotment system, then the transhuman is ported into a system that enables slavery. DEI is mere moral tripe to absorb the do-gooding and apply it in the direction that assists the big brother dystopia and disguise our way there.
coexisting with smart city infrastructure will become impossible unless we become merely the sum of our data and want to lie into a puddle of rf, mf, emf, rfid and have big brother become our sole family relationship.
thus I have concluded the waking is at the local level has to be thorough and system wide and the lower magistrates is where justice will come from. or where we need to break the ankle of the boot wearer.
those in power at the local level must sense that every time they leave the house they will see evidence of the pack (stickers, painted rocks, flyers, business cards)
If you are a group of 20 in a community break the community up by geography and by employment sector and decide your email lists and your sticker, flyer or rock deployment. we have been placed in our grid. believe you me we have. we need to systematically saturate the grid.
that sticker notsafeandnoteffective.com on the doors to labs, condos…
out of the box and into creativity.
“Join the Fight: Canada and 23 Nations Demand a Halt to C-19 mRNA 'Vaccines'
Prime Minister Trudeau and All Canadian MPs Have Been Served This Notice—Take Action and Contact Your MP
Feb 23, 2025
Canadians, alongside 23 other nations, are united in demanding that our federal governments halt the use of C-19 Genetic 'Vaccines' and launch a thorough investigation into their approval and deployment.
A formal notice, signed by 800 scientists and policymakers, has been delivered to the governments of 24 countries, including Prime Minister Trudeau and every federal MP in Canada. We urge you to call or write your MP, ensuring they have read the notice, understand its significance, and are taking the necessary action.
Hold Your MP Accountable:
Ensure they are accurately representing your concerns and taking action to stop the shots! Find your MP's contact information here: Click Here
Please read and share this critical document that has been sent to Prime Minister Trudeau, every Canadian MP, and the governments of twenty-three other nations.
For more details on the NORTH GROUP of nations, visit: NorthGroup.com
Below, you'll find the letter served to PM Trudeau and all Canadian MPs, followed by the 'Scientific Lay Summary Supporting the Letter of Concern to Prime Ministers and Governing Bodies,' and the NORTH GROUP's recent press release regarding Canada and Australia joining this vital action.
Table of Contents
Canada North Group Letter to PM Trudeau & MPs – January 19, 2025
NORTH GROUP Press Release: Canada and Australia Join Global Action to Suspend COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines
Canada North Group Letter to PM Trudeau & MPs
Notice - Identified Risk and Concern
Sent by Email
Date: 19 January 2025
To: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau & Members of Canadian Parliament
This notice expresses extreme concern regarding the safety and quality of COVID-19 modified mRNA “vaccines”. On 25th November 2024, this concern was initially communicated to prime ministers and governing bodies in the Nordic and Baltic countries, as well as the United Kingdom. Representatives from other European countries and Canada, who share these concerns, have since joined this call for action and answers.
Excessive levels of residual DNA were identified in Australian samples, corroborating data from France, Germany, Canada, and the USA. The introduction of foreign DNA into cells via lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) may damage human DNA, leading to genomic instability, cancer, and other severe health conditions.
As an international group of politicians and qualified professionals, we are gravely concerned about the effects of COVID-19 modified mRNA “vaccines” on public health and call for their immediate suspension. We would like to draw your attention to three critical issues surrounding the deployment of these “vaccines”, which carry profound implications for the health of our citizens:
COVID-19 “vaccines” were not tested for their ability to block viral transmission. Regulatory agencies, governments, and other bodies misled the public to coerce acceptance of these products.
Unprecedented levels of reported side effects, including deaths. Analyses of public data show that outcomes varied significantly depending on the batch a person received, creating a "lottery" of side effects.
Variable and excessive residual plasmid DNA in “vaccine” vials. Independent analyses revealed that Pfizer and Moderna products contained this DNA, a by-product of manufacturing, which should never have entered commercial vials.
These points highlight critical but unquantified risks to human health that regulatory authorities have systematically ignored. On behalf of the public, we demand:
An immediate halt to the use of COVID-19 modified mRNA “vaccines” and a full product recall.
An independent and transparent investigation into their approval and use.
Scientific evidence documenting the absolute absence of risks to human DNA.
For further details, please refer to the accompanying scientific summary. In light of this information, we seek clear answers to the following questions:
When will an independent, transparent, public, and forensic investigation into the safety and quality concerns of modified mRNA “vaccines” for COVID-19 be initiated?
When will the causality between mRNA “vaccines” and conditions such as cancer, infertility, or other acute, chronic, and genetic diseases be sufficiently examined?
Given the scientifically supported risks to current and future human health, we urge you to act in the best interest of the citizens you were elected to serve.
For more information, visit: NorthGroup.Info
With utmost concern and respect,
Ted Kuntz
President, Vaccine Choice Canada
Board Member, World Council for Health Canada
Dr. Mark Trozzi, MD
President, World Council for Health Canada
Member, World Council for Health International Steering Committee, Canada COVID Care Alliance, and International Crisis Summit
North Group Lay Summary
Scientific Lay Summary to Support the Letter of Concern to Prime Ministers and Governing Bodies
Prepared by the NORTH Group (info@northgroup.info):
Our letter of concern, co-signed by physicians, scientists, politicians, and other qualified professionals, calls for the immediate suspension of COVID-19 modified mRNA vaccines and an investigation into the presence of excessive levels of residual DNA in multiple vials, which is a serious, unquantified risk to human health. This lay summary explains the background to these concerns.
1. The mRNA vaccines do not stop the transmission of COVID-19
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) stated in an official response (EMA/451828/2023) to eight Members of the European Parliament that “COVID-19 vaccines have not been authorized for preventing transmission from one person to another.” In addition, “EMA´s assessment reports on the authorization of the vaccines note the lack of data on transmissibility.”¹
During the height of the pandemic, citizens were compelled to accept Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA products to protect others from COVID-19². This was a lie, and despite serious side effects being evident in clinical trial data³, lamentable safety and efficacy profiles, extreme pharmacovigilance safety signals reported worldwide, and thousands of peer-reviewed articles documenting harms associated with mRNA vaccines, these products continue to be recommended and administered.
In addition, proven prevention strategies were ignored, ineffective practices were promoted, and alternative treatment modalities for COVID-19 were suppressed. This led to billions of people worldwide, including children not at risk of COVID-19, being administered mRNA products unnecessarily.
Considering that residual DNA has now been discovered in five independent labs around the world, and at levels greatly exceeding the threshold deemed safe by medical product regulatory agencies, regulators under the direction of governments have an opportunity to recall these products from the market and complete an investigation into their contents. Potential harms to unsuspecting and uninformed recipients of these products must be limited.
The risks highlighted in the sections below support a call for the immediate withdrawal of mRNA-based products. In addition, the use and development of all products based on mRNA technology should be halted until the results of a fully independent and transparent forensic investigation have been made public and these products have been shown to be free from risks, including damage to human DNA (genotoxicity).
2. COVID-19 modified mRNA vaccines resulted in an unprecedented level of reported side effects and deaths.
Real-world data collected by national competent authorities and distributed to the EMA shows the presence of statistically significant safety signals, including a high degree of variability in reported side effects for different batches of COVID-19 modified mRNA vaccines⁴ ⁵ ⁶. These signals were consistent between countries and were particularly evident in the first few months of vaccine rollout, even though the EMA suppressed this information by keeping statutory periodic safety reports (PSURs) confidential until 2023.⁷
Published, peer-reviewed research on adverse event reporting data from Denmark⁴, Sweden⁵, and the USA⁶ has revealed batch-dependent side effects associated with Pfizer's COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. Data from the Czech Republic⁸ has shown the same pattern of variable batch-dependent side effects for both Pfizer and Moderna’s products. Pfizer informed the EMA in August 2021 about the same batch dependency of side effects⁹. This clearly suggests that the products were not manufactured to a consistent standard and that some individuals were exposed to a far greater risk of vaccine-associated side effects than others.
Usually, the sheer number of cases of reported side effects and the entirely atypical cases of deaths occurring in temporal proximity to vaccine administration¹⁰ ¹¹ ¹² ¹³ would have led to the immediate withdrawal of the products from the market. However, this did not occur and points towards a systematic and collusive failure to recognize COVID-19 vaccine harms. Since the regulatory authorities charged with pharmacovigilance are also those responsible for the approval process, they are conflicted. This makes a clear case as to why independent scrutiny of the regulator’s role in this process is essential.
3. COVID-19 modified mRNA vaccines are contaminated with high and variable levels of artificial bacterially derived DNA.
On September 20th, 2024, Australian Member of Parliament (MP) Russell Broadbent wrote to the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese describing compelling evidence of excessive levels of residual plasmid DNA in vials of Moderna and Pfizer’s mRNA vaccines distributed in Australia.
The letter, co-signed by a group of 26 doctors, scientists, and other qualified professionals from Australia¹⁴ pointed to the risk of residual DNA impurities being contained in lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), creating a serious but unquantified risk for damage to human DNA, genetic instability, hereditary changes, cancer, immune system disorders, etc. Mr. Broadbent called on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to initiate an immediate and urgent investigation and suspension of Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 modified mRNA vaccines until the broader implications of these findings had been determined.
Mr. Broadbent further highlighted the responsibility of both the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and the Department of Health in having ignored repeated warnings by experts and continuing to distribute these products despite the undetermined risks to the public. This also applies to Europe, the Nordic and Baltic regions, and the UK.
A second letter, co-signed by 52 international doctors, scientists, and other qualified professionals¹⁴, was sent by Mr. Broadbent to Prime Minister Albanese on 25th September 2024, highlighting multiple attempts by prominent scientists to warn the TGA of the risks, which have been disregarded since early 2021. Attention was also drawn to the possible relevance of the Biosecurity Act 2015, with a recommendation that the Minister for Agriculture initiate a Biosecurity Import Risk Analysis, potentially leading to the suspension of these products due to the risks they pose to human health. The same type of risk analysis needs to be carried out in all countries.
Action by a local council
On October 11th, 2024, the local government of Port Hedland, Western Australia, voted to suspend Moderna's and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines until they have been tested for excessive levels of foreign DNA. They also decided to distribute information to all general practitioners in the Port Hedland area, urging them to share this information with patients who wish to receive the mRNA vaccines in question. Furthermore, the council voted to inform the other 537 local councils in Australia about the evidence for prohibitive levels of DNA impurities in the modified mRNA products.
Nature of the DNA contamination
The basis for Mr. Broadbent’s letter to the Prime Minister was an independent investigation conducted by Dr. David Speicher, an independent researcher from the University of Guelph, Canada, who measured the amount of DNA in three vials of COVID-19 modified mRNA products retrieved from cold storage facilities of registered Australian health practitioners (see Appendix A).
Dr. Speicher found that all vials contained measurable levels of residual plasmid DNA and exceeded the regulatory limit of 10 ng/dose set by the TGA and WHO¹⁵ by 7.8-145 times.
The DNA identified in the vials is artificial and foreign genetic material, copied and expanded in E. coli bacteria and used as a template to produce the mRNA coding for the Spike protein. However, this DNA should have been degraded and effectively removed from the mRNA component prior to the encapsulation of purified mRNA into lipid nanoparticles (LNPs). Critically, the artificial plasmid DNA contains sequences that allow it to replicate in both bacteria, and in the case of Pfizer’s vaccine, in human cells, thereby posing a significant but entirely unnecessary health risk¹⁶ ¹⁷ (see also Appendix A).
Alarming presence of undeclared, high-risk sequences in the residual plasmid DNA
Crucially, Dr. Speicher also confirmed the presence of a specific DNA sequence derived from Simian Virus 40 (SV40) in the Pfizer vaccine. This piece of DNA (known as the SV40 promoter-enhancer) was not declared to the regulatory authorities as being part of the vaccine manufacturing process¹⁸ ¹⁹. Had Pfizer declared this component in their manufacturing process, it is likely that this would have led to greater scrutiny, since the SV40 virus is associated with cancer²⁰ ²¹ ²² and the SV40 promoter-enhancer itself has potent biological activity. Hence, the presence of this sequence in the Pfizer product presents a much more serious risk than the presence of only excessive DNA.
This SV40 promoter-enhancer is typically used in applications such as genetic engineering or gene therapy to control how much of an mRNA and the protein that is made from the mRNA is ‘turned on’. However, once this DNA crosses the cell membrane, as would happen within an LNP, this SV40 enhancer sequence can target the associated DNA to the cell nucleus, where it may cause changes to human DNA²³ ²⁴.
The SV40 enhancer can facilitate the integration of associated sequences into human DNA within cells of the human body, and the SV40 sequence would augment the likelihood of such an integration event²⁰ ²¹ ²⁵.
Dr. Speicher's findings confirm multiple studies that also identified the SV40 promoter-enhancer sequence in DNA within Pfizer’s products¹⁶ ¹⁷ ²⁶ ²⁷. The risks raised by these undeclared components of the COVID-19 modified mRNA products have not been investigated and have not been declared to recipients. This is inexcusable.
Risk of integration into the human genome
LNPs are known to be taken up by all organs of the body, including the brain, heart, liver, ovaries, and testes, and therefore can transfer their contents to the cells of these organs²⁸ ²⁹. Hence, the injected material does not necessarily remain at the site of intramuscular injection as was widely claimed.
Kämmerer et al. recently confirmed that residual plasmid DNA in Pfizer’s vaccine could be taken up by a human cell line in culture³⁰. Kevin McKernan and Professor Ulrike Kämmerer have also provided preliminary evidence that the addition of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to a human ovarian cell line (OvCar3) can result in the integration of the residual plasmid DNA into human DNA³¹. Furthermore, Dr. Phillip Buckhaults, Dr. Wafik El-Diery, Dr. Jessica Rose, and Kevin McKernan have all expressed their concern that residual plasmid DNA could trigger serious side effects, autoimmune diseases, and cancer³².
It is not a question of if residual plasmid DNA present in LNPs integrates into the DNA of human cells but how often it occurs and how severe the effects are. It must be noted that DNA integration is not necessary to induce cancer-associated pathways³³. The genetic risks to people who have received these products, as well as their offspring, are uncharted. Scientific investigation is urgently required to determine the risks of gene-based mRNA therapeutics to humans. It is for these reasons that these gene-based vaccines should have undergone a full regulatory pathway for new medicines as originally proposed, rather than following the shorter approval process used for standard vaccines³⁴.
Regulatory authorities on the possibility of integration
The Danish Medicines Agency, on behalf of the Minister of Health, has admitted that the DNA plasmid used in Pfizer's vaccine contains a very small “sample” of an SV40 virus. They claim that these sequences are unlikely to pose a risk in cancer development, nor be able to induce damage to human DNA. According to the Danish Medicines Agency, there is no risk of inheritance to the next generation¹⁹.
This response from the Danish Medicines Agency is almost identical to responses from other drug regulatory agencies around the world, including the response from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to Florida State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who in January of this year demanded a halt to the use of modified mRNA vaccines until safety is proven, after the FDA failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the DNA contamination³⁵.
This lack of concern is deeply worrying, and the fact that authorities have not prosecuted the manufacturers due to their failure to disclose all sequences used in the production of their products casts a further, very dark shadow over the lack of impartiality of the regulatory authorities. Safe and effective vaccines cannot be produced if regulators fail to act in the public interest.
We believe that the level and variability of residual plasmid DNA impurities in mRNA vaccines, as well as the inclusion of the SV40 promoter-enhancer sequence in the process Pfizer used to manufacture its vaccines, could pose serious and undetermined risks to the human population, including cancer, and in particular to pregnant women and their unborn children, who continue to be urged to receive these products.
Unquantified risks associated with modified mRNA vaccines
Modified mRNA coding for a biologically active spike protein, variable levels of residual plasmid DNA, and the presence of the SV40 promoter-enhancer sequence, pose serious risks to human health including cardiovascular disease, cancer, immunological, autoimmune, skin, and neurological disorders, particularly in the context of a highly efficient cell delivery system such as LNPs.
As detailed in the supplied scientific summary provided by Russell Broadbent's MP team (Appendix B) and the peer-reviewed literature provided therein, excessive residual plasmid DNA in the Pfizer and Moderna products, exacerbated by repeated doses, may result in:
a) Genomic insertion of the synthetic DNA into natural human chromosomal DNA;
b) Genomic integration inducing malignant/cancerous diseases;
c) Inactivation of the p53 leading to the proliferation of tumours;
d) Presence of synthetic DNA in cytoplasm inducing malignant/cancerous diseases;
e) Transfection into Oocytes and sperm-producing cells leading to:
i. Altered transgenic offspring;
ii. Interference with early intrauterine development;
iii. Induction of miscarriages and malformations.
If contamination includes intact and integratable whole genes, then further hazards arise, namely:
f) Spike protein production for an indefinite period, possibly years. Undesired production of spike protein for weeks or months may arise owing to the use of degradation-resistant modified mRNA;
g) Promotion of antibiotic resistance within the human host and throughout communities;
h) Replication of the synthetic (whole plasmid) DNA within the human host.
Summary of the concerns associated with modified mRNA vaccines.
COVID-19 modified mRNA vaccines pose inherent health risks that were not adequately studied before their conditional approval and subsequent roll-out, but which have become abundantly clear afterwards.
LNPs do not necessarily remain at the injection site but may reach the bloodstream and thereby multiple organs.
Any cell in the body that takes up an LNP may express both the native Spike protein, a foreign antigen, as well as a range of aberrantly mistranslated and misfolded proteins³⁶, and thus be marked for attack and destruction by the immune system. If this happens to cells that line the blood vessels, it will cause vessel damage and blood clotting, leading to increased risk of stroke, heart attack, and other acute vascular diseases. Some of the aberrant proteins may lead to cross-reacting immunity against normal human proteins and thereby autoimmune disease. All these conditions have been well documented in the medical literature and in pharmacovigilance reporting systems worldwide. Likewise, LNPs are inherently toxic and may affect the blood (hemagglutination induction)³⁷ and organs such as the brain, heart, lungs, kidneys, etc. Cell destruction by the immune system can lead to conditions such as encephalitis, myocarditis, autoimmunity, etc., which again have been amply documented.
While the above risks are inherent in the COVID-19 modified mRNA vaccine technology, the additional and potentially grave risk to human health due to excessive levels of residual plasmid DNA must be investigated.
The credibility of the regulatory bodies and the governments that coerced their citizens into taking these products – primarily to protect the vulnerable, which was deliberate misinformation – is under serious public scrutiny.
Development of safe and effective medical products depends upon transparent and trustworthy regulatory oversight of the manufacturing process. This has been disregarded during the COVID-19 response and is a catastrophe of governance that will take years if not decades to repair.
Positive change begins with an acknowledgement of error, and this process must begin immediately before more lives are lost carelessly and unnecessarily.
Appendices
A. Dr. David Speicher’s report. Click Here
B. Science summary. Consequences of Synthetic DNA Contamination. Click Here
References
1. European Medicines Agency (2023). EMA/451828/2023. Click Here
2. Shanahan et al. (2023). Visual policy narrative messaging improves COVID-19 vaccine uptake. PNAS Nexus. Click Here
3. Fraiman et al. (2022). Serious adverse events of special interest following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in randomized trials in adults. Vaccine. Click Here
4. Schmeling et al. (2023). Batch-dependent safety of the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. EJCI. Click Here
5. Manniche et al. (2024). Reports of Batch-Dependent Suspected Adverse Events of the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine: Comparison of Results from Denmark and Sweden. Medicina. Click Here
6. Jablonowski & Hooker (2024). Batch-dependent safety of the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. SciPublHealth. Click Here
7. Global Health Responsibility Agency (2023). Click Here
8. Fürst et al. (2024). Batch-dependent safety of COVID-19 vaccines in the Czech Republic and comparison with data from Denmark. EJCI. Click Here
9. Periodic Safety Update Report #1 for Covid-19 mRNA vaccine (nucleoside modified) (BNT162b2). Submitted to the European Medicines Agency on 19 August 2021, made publicly available in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request from an anonymous reader and published by the Austrian science and political blog, TKP. Click Here
10. Rancourt et al. (2024). Spatiotemporal variation of excess all-cause mortality in the world (125 countries) during the Covid period 2020-2023 regarding socio-economic factors and public-health and medical interventions. Click Here
11. Mostert et al. (2024). Excess mortality across countries in the Western World since the COVID-19 pandemic: ‘Our World in Data’ estimates of January 2020 to December 2022. BMJ Public Health. Click Here
12. Aarstad & Kvitastein (2023). Is There a Link between the 2021 COVID-19 Vaccination Uptake in Europe and 2022 Excess All-Cause Mortality? APJHS. Click Here
13. Alegria et al. (2023). V-Damage Project. Click Here
14. Broadbent (2024). Australians Demand Answers. Click Here
15. WHO (2014). Guidelines on the quality, safety and efficacy of biotherapeutic protein products prepared by recombinant DNA technology. Click Here
16. Speicher et al. (2023). DNA fragments detected in monovalent and bivalent Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna modRNA Covid-19 vaccines from Ontario, Canada: Exploratory dose response relationship with serious adverse events. Click Here
17. McKernan et al. (2023). Sequencing of bivalent Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines reveals nanogram to microgram quantities of expression vector dsDNA per dose. Click Here
18. McKernan (2023). Plasmidgate. Click Here
19. Rungby (2023). Response from the Danish Medicines Agency; Case number 2023111184. Click Here
20. Fisher et al. (1999). Cancer risk associated with simian virus 40 contaminated polio vaccine. Anticancer Res. Click Here
21. Rotondo et al. (2019). Association Between Simian Virus 40 and Human Tumors. Front Oncol. Click Here
22. Rungby (2024). Response from the Danish Health Minister. Click Here
23. Zhou et al. (2004). Intracellular trafficking of nucleic acids. Expert Opin Drug Deliv. Click Here
24. Prasad et al. (2005). The role of plasmid constructs containing the SV40 DNA nuclear-targeting sequence in cationic lipid-mediated DNA delivery. Cell Moll Bio Lett. Click Here
25. Dean et al. (1999). Sequence requirements for plasmid nuclear import. Exp Cell Res. Click Here
26. Buckhaults (2023). South Carolina Senate Hearing - Pro. Dr. P. Buckhaults. Click Here
27. Raoult (2024). Confirmation of the presence of vaccine DNA in the Pfizer anti-COVID-19 vaccine. HAL Open Science. Click Here
28. Pfizer (2020). Emergency use application (BNT162, PF-07302048) translated from Japanese. Click Here
29. European Medicines Agency (2021). Assessment Report EMA/707383/2020 Corr.2. Click Here
30. Kämmerer U, Schulz V, Steger K (2024). Click Here
31. McKernan (2024). Plasmid DNA replication in Bnt162b2. Click Here
32. Barnett (2024). DNA contamination in Covid vaccines DOES get into human cells, new evidence shows. Click Here
33. Kwon & Bakhoum (2019). The Cytosolic DNA-Sensing cGAS-STING Pathway in Cancer. Cancer Discov. Click Here
34. WHO (2020). Evaluation of the quality, safety and efficacy of RNA-based prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases: regulatory considerations. Click Here
35. Florida Department of Health (2023). Florida State Surgeon General Calls for Halt in the Use of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines. Click Here
36. Mulroney et al. (2023). N1-methylpseudouridylation of mRNA causes +1 ribosomal frameshifting. Click Here
37. Boschi et al. (2022). SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Induces Hemagglutination: Implications for COVID-19 Morbidities and Therapeutics and for Vaccine Adverse Effects. IJMS. Click Here
NORTH GROUP Press Release: Canada and Australia Join Global Action to Suspend COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines
BREAKING NEWS
20th January 2025 — AUSTRIA AND CANADA JOIN NORTH CALLING FOR AN IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION OF COVID-19 mRNA VACCINES.
The Austrian Lawyers Association for Fundamental Rights (Anwalte für Grundrechte) with over 50 members sent the NORTH letter to the Austrian Federal Chancellor on 15th January. This was followed by World Council for Health Canada and Vaccine Choice Canada sending the letter to the Canadian Prime Minister and Members of Canadian Parliament on 19th January.
NORTH was initiated on 25th November 2024, when an international group of politicians and leading medical and other professionals wrote to the heads of state of 10 European countries (Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greenland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom) citing serious health concerns regarding COVID-19 modified mRNA vaccines.
Throughout December 2024, NORTH was joined by Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland, Netherlands, Malta, Portugal, and Spain. Slovenia became the 20th country supporting the initiative on January 7th.
NORTH groups sent a follow-up letter on 13th January to governments that had not yet replied to the original call in November.
With over 700 international signatories, citizens from other countries are preparing to join NORTH in the coming weeks.
The letter from NORTH states:
Scientific evidence shows that it was a lottery as to which batch of vaccine a person received and the side effects they experienced, including death.
COVID-19 vaccines were never tested for their ability to block transmission.
Modified mRNA vaccines contain variable but alarmingly high levels of residual DNA, which raises extreme concerns about the risks to human health including the potential for genetic damage.
The call has unprecedented international support and demands:
An immediate halt to the use of modified mRNA vaccines.
An independent and transparent investigation into their approval and use.
Scientific evidence that shows that there is no risk of damage to human DNA.
Please share. MSM has declined sharing our previous press release due to editorial policy.
For further info:
NORTHGroup.info”
TRANSFORMATIVE CHANGE IS SYSTEM WIDE ORGANIZATION REPEATED AGAIN AND AGAIN.
THE PACK HAS TO LEAVE the echo chamber in a fully systematic way.
GOOD MORNING.
