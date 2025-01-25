...

Canadians Americans and World Citizens please contact Zoe Kahn, Canada's Chief Negotiator for the Pandemic Agreement, in advance of the upcoming meetings scheduled for 17-21 February 2025 to express your opinion.

America, Canada, and Citizens of the World, please weigh in!!!!

you can indicate that Crooked Globalist Joe Biden and his administration sought to put forth the Pandemic Agreement and INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS AMENDMENTS. Now that the world order has changed and President Trump is at the helm of the US and withdrawing from the WHO, that you would expect Canada, as its closest ally to reject the Pandemic Treaty.

Here is her information.

Chief Negotiator- Pandemic Agreement

https://OpenGovCA.com/employee/zoe-kahn

Zoe.Kahn@phac-aspc.gc.ca

343-543-3346

Please let the emails fly.

We are united in pushing back against the globalists. We aren't going to slide into contentment because Trump signed an executive order.

God speed! We are all served by a trouncing of this instrument. It is taxation without representation.

Paho must be disbanded and defunded.

Who Collaboration Centres disbanded Defunded.

National FOCAL Points disbanded defunded.

(And USA you need to reverse the amendments to the WHO International Health Regulations 2005 and 2024 by way of a bill and reverse all your regulations that work with those NGOs etc that work with the WHO)

Share widely my idea expanding on James's urging…. An email is easily done.

Our strength is our courage when organized. Strengthen your mind, body and soul as much as possible daily. Give hope to others and help those in need in your communities.

We are linked.

