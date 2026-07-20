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LtJ's avatar
LtJ
2h

Looking more like 1984 (written in 1948 by the man who studied the program coming from 1848), what used to be 2-3 times a week, to now daily, soon to be hourly!

"And the day will soon come that knowledge will increase exponentially"

Just wait till Musk has his wet dream (sorry to be rude) and has his 1 million (yes you heard correct) satellites up !

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Ollie's avatar
Ollie
39m

This is the very "playbook" used by the CIA to overthrow sovereign foreign duly elected governments. And it is now being used against us, We the People.

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