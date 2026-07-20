People who made it through Safe and Effective antonym homonym are now falling for the government’s right to hunt down “ Political Violence .”

Political violence in all the papers I read and put in my book prior to this administration was government described hate speech.

In hate speech jargon, that is speech the ruling power doesn't like.

What is the Hegelian dialectic, and how does it work?

Think like a ninja.

These plays require the two headed power. One to do the disruption and the other to demand powers. This view of government reduces it to a steady increase in powers against the citizen and a steady centralization to the surveillance state. This was a central theme of my book WORLD ON MUTE.

The left and right are baited into focusing on each other while ignoring the globalist takeover that is mimicked in each country. Same laws different incentivizing thesis, and antithesis.

Presidential Memorandum on “Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence,” which President Trump shared on January 29, 2026.

The archived transcript begins:

“This is a presidential memorandum on countering domestic terrorism and organized political violence. In recent weeks, months, and years, we’ve seen a tremendous upsurge in some highly visible, but also other acts of domestic terrorism and organized political violence being perpetrated by radical, politically motivated groups all over the country. What this presidential memorandum will do is set off an administration-wide response to that, ranging from the Joint Terrorism Task Forces to other components of the Department of Justice, to the Department of Homeland Security, to the Department of Treasury..."

So the laws go in against all citizens and new maga purists are groomed to think! Oh this is my foe.

And left funds the rallies etc. It is supposed to be so disruptive the response is to say. Please handcuff, censor, deport my political opponent. In reality you are in a fun house of mirrors pointing at yourself.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/115977992489754222

Video Transcript:

This is a presidential memorandum on countering

domestic terrorism and organized political violence. THE LEFT THINKS MAGA or MAHA IS DOMESTIC TERRORISM THE RIGHT THINKS ANTIFA OR ANTI ICE. EACH THINKS THE WHOLE GOAL IS TO BRING IN LAWS REPRESSING THE OTHER AS THE WIN. FOOLS!!



In recent weeks, months, and years, we’ve seen a tremendous upsurge

in some highly visible, but also other acts

of domestic terrorism and organized political violence being perpetrated by radical, politically motivated groups all over the country. What this presidential memorandum will do is set off an administration-wide

response to that, ranging from the Joint Terrorism Task Forces to other components of the Department of Justice, to the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Treasury.

READ THAT TOTALITARIAN SYSTEM WIDE SURVEILLANCE.



We’re looking at interdicting these groups, preventing them from performing acts of violenc e,

THIS IS PRECRIME SURVEILLANCE DUMBASSES!

and also looking at sources of organization

and funding and support that prop them up and allow them to do the acts that they have been doing.

YOU THINK IT'S GEORGE SOROS if maga, you think it's its maga j6 funders if left.

It's your accrediting and independence from the political censors. SEE MY BOOK WORLD ON MUTE.



We’re looking at the funders

of a lot of these groups. When you see the signs and they’re all beautiful signs made professionally,

these aren’t your protesters that make the sign in their basement later in the evening because they really believe it. These are anarchists and agitators,

professional anarchists and agitators, and they get hired by wealthy people, some of whom I know, I guess, you know, probably know them. And you wouldn’t know it at dinner with them, everything’s nice, and then you find out that they funded millions of dollars to these lunatics.

Steve, could you say a couple of words about it? Yes, Mr. President. This is a very historic and significant day. This is the first time in American history

that there is an all-of-government

effort

to dismantle

left-wing terrorism, to dismantle Antifa, to dismantle the organizations that have been carrying out these acts of political violence and terrorism.

What we have seen, if you look at whether it be going back to the riots

that started with Black Lives Matter and all the way through to the Antifa riots, the attacks on ICE officers, the doxing campaigns, and now the political assassinations

using not lone isolated events. This is part of an organized campaign of radical left terrorism.

It is structured, it is sophisticated, it is well funded, it is well planned.

There is really no parallel like this anything to anything else in the country right now. There is a entire system of feeder organizations

that provide money, resources,

weapons, and when they’re attacking ICE officers, they’re attacking federal buildings, whether isolating public officials for harassment,

doxing, intimidation, and ultimately attempted assassination.

It is all carefully planned, executed, and thought throug h. It is terrorism on our soil.

Because of this executive order, Cash and Pam are going to have the tools they need, working with Scott, to take these organizations apart piece by piece. And the central hub of that effort is going to be the Joint Terrorism Task Force, or JTTF,

which sits inside the Federal Bureau of Investigation. But for those at home who are worried about terrorism in this country, they need to understand, because of President Trump’s strength, because of his vision, because of his leadership,

we are now going to use the entire force of the federal government to uproot these organizations root and branch. And again, that’s only possible because of President Trump and his leadership.

Political violence IS SPEECH

We are watching a super state that does not like any dissent.

I am not left or right. I am a critical voice watching the real power assemble. Government making itself unassailable vs the citizens being disenfranchised.

Notice anything?

Government tracking through flock and nema nodes online age identification ai and data acts. Those laws and the technical, semantic and legal

interoperabilty were tracked by globalist organizations impermeable to citizen oversight and I tracked them in my book WORLD ON MUTE.

Themes are the same. Our susceptibility to which part of the Hegelian dialectic depends on the neural lingual programming of the media we get.

If right…

If left….

Unplug and think critically.

They want you to have an enemy and a hero on which to focus, rather then return to working yourself in your communities together with who ARE YOUR COMMUNITIES.

Please read the whole of my book. While you can. It is on Amazon in your country.

What comes comes. But do not be deceived into asking for it. We must work together.

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