Calling for Help on C-293 a plan is hatching
I searched Bill C293 for which organizations had concerns about Bill C-293.
https://lobbycanada.gc.ca/app/secure/ocl/lrs/do/clntSmmrySrch?return=true&time=1729011251788
Results: 1-5 of 5
ActiveNational Cattle Feeders' Association / Association nationale des engraisseurs de bovins
In-house Organization: Janice Tranberg, President and CEO
Monthly Communications: 63
ActiveNational Cattle Feeders'Association / Association Nationale Des Engraisseurs De Bovins
Consultant: CATHY JO NOBLE, Noblepath Strategic Consulting Inc.
Monthly Communications: 27
ActiveWorld Animal Protection / Protection Mondiale Des Animaux
In-house Organization: Colin Saravanamuttoo, Executive Director, Canada
Monthly Communications: 26
Consultant: AARON FREEMAN, Pivot Strategic Consulting
Monthly Communications: 14
ActiveFur Institute of Canada / Institut de la Fourrure du Canada
In-house Organization: John Chiasson, Executive Director
Monthly Communications: 19
Now WHO IN CANADA HAS TIME ON THEIR HANDS?
we need a mass email campaign to the following organizations.
Here is the full list of agricultural organizations that SHOULD BE LOBBYING THE GOVERNMENT ON BILL C-293
I found a much broader list then would actually engage. However. If you succeed in getting any of these organizations to the table on Bill C-293 it is a WIN.
How did I search them. I searched every lobby group that interacts with the Ministry of Agriculture and Agri-Foods. And before you say why didn’t I think of this before. I stumbled on it.
The ask is to compile a professional letter append some evidence and email all these organizations and ask them to push back on the bill.
The list was HUGE so I appended a few and then gave the search for the rest.
USE THEIR MATERIALS AGAINST THEM. ALL THESE ORGANIZATIONS ARE LOCATED ON A PUBLIC SEARCH DIRECTORY.
In-house Organization: Chris Davison, President and Chief Executive Officer
Monthly Communications: 164
ActiveCanadian Canola Growers Association
In-house Organization: Rick White, President and CEO
Monthly Communications: 151
In-house Organization: Dean Dias, Chief Executive Officer
Monthly Communications: 86
ActiveCanadian Cattle Association / Association canadienne des bovins
In-house Organization: DENNIS LAYCRAFT, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT
Monthly Communications: 159
ActiveGrain Growers of Canada / Les producteurs de grains du Canada
In-house Organization: Kyle Larkin, Executive Director
Monthly Communications: 90
ActiveBreakfast Club of Canada / Club des petits déjeuners
In-house Organization: Tommy Kulczyk, President and CEO
Monthly Communications: 55
ActiveWestern Grain Elevator Association
Consultant: Tyler Bjornson, T. Bjornson & Associates Consulting Inc.
Monthly Communications: 36
ActiveDeans Council - Agriculture, Food & Veterinary Medicine, (Deans Council AFVM) / Conseil des Doyens - Agriculture, Alimentation & Médecine Vétérinaire, (Conseil des Doyens AAMV)
In-house Organization: ROGER LARSON, Executive Director
Monthly Communications: 35
ActiveTURKEY FARMERS OF CANADA / LES ELEVEURS DE DINDON DU CANADA
In-house Organization: PHIL BOYD, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Monthly Communications: 10
ActiveFarmers for Climate Solutions / Fermiers pour la Transition Climatique
In-house Organization: Andrew Rushmere, Interim Executive Director
Monthly Communications: 22
ActiveCanadian Produce Marketing Association / Association canadienne de la distribution de fruits et légumes
In-house Organization: Ron Lemaire, President
Monthly Communications: 93
ActiveCanada Bread Company, Ltd.
In-house Corporation: Marie-Ève Royer, President
Monthly Communications: 10
ActiveNational Cattle Feeders' Association / Association nationale des engraisseurs de bovins
In-house Organization: Janice Tranberg, President and CEO
Monthly Communications: 63
In-house Organization: Greg Cherewyk, President
Monthly Communications: 16
ActiveNational Cattle Feeders'Association / Association Nationale Des Engraisseurs De Bovins
Consultant: CATHY JO NOBLE, Noblepath Strategic Consulting Inc.
Monthly Communications: 27
ActiveCanada Organic Trade Association / Association pour le commerce des produits biologiques
In-house Organization: Tia Loftsgard, Executive Director
Monthly Communications: 19
In-house Corporation: Ken Seitz, President and Chief Executive Officer
Monthly Communications: 59
Consultant: Kerri Wood, Brookston Consulting Group
Monthly Communications: 8
Consultant: Frank Massong, Culture Advisory Group Inc.
Monthly Communications: 11
ActiveFertilizer Canada / Fertilisants Canada
In-house Organization: Karen Proud, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Monthly Communications: 43
In-house Organization: Edward McCauley, President & Vice-Chancellor
Monthly Communications: 104
In-house Organization: Hadley Archer, Executive Director
Monthly Communications: 29
ActiveChicken Farmers of Canada / Les Producteurs de poulet du Canada
In-house Organization: Michael Laliberte, Executive Director
Monthly Communications: 60
ActiveFood and Beverage Canada / Aliment et boissons Canada
In-house Organization: Kristina Proulx, Chief Executive Officer
Monthly Communications: 23
In-house Organization: Brian Innes, Executive Director
Monthly Communications: 23
In-house Organization: Dr. Michael Benarroch, President and Vice-Chancellor
Monthly Communications: 99
ActiveCanadian Egg Marketing Agency COB Egg Farmers of Canada / Office Canadien De Commercialisation Des Oeufs COB Les Producteurs D'Oeufs Du Canada
In-house Organization: Andrew Black, Chief Executive Officer
Monthly Communications: 41
ActiveMaple Leaf Foods Inc. / Les Aliments Maple Leaf
In-house Corporation: Curtis Frank, President and Chief Executive Officer
Monthly Communications: 38
ActiveCanadian Cattle Association / Association canadienne des bovins
Consultant (Member of the board of directors) (Member of the organization): Nathan Phinney
Monthly Communications: 16
ActiveUniversity of Saskatchewan
In-house Organization: Peter Stoicheff, President and Vice-Chancellor
Monthly Communications: 122
ActiveCanadian Meat Council / Conseil des Viandes du Canada
In-house Organization: Christopher White, President and CEO
Monthly Communications: 30
ActiveCanadian Federation of Agriculture / La Fédération canadienne de l'agriculture
In-house Organization: Scott Ross, Executive Director
Monthly Communications: 53
ActiveSaskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities
Consultant (Member of the board of directors): Myron Kopec
Monthly Communications: 4
InactiveSaskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities
Consultant (Member of the board of directors): Ray Orb
Monthly Communications: 9
ActiveFood, Health & Consumer Products of Canada / Produits alimentaires, de santé et de consommation du Canada
In-house Organization: Michael Graydon, Chief Executive Officer
Monthly Communications: 44
In-house Organization: EMILY MCMILLAN, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Monthly Communications: 103
ActiveAlberta Sugar Beet Growers
In-house Organization: Jennifer Crowson, Executive Director
Monthly Communications: 11
In-house Organization: Erin Gowriluk, President
Monthly Communications: 17
ActiveCanadian Agri-Food Trade Alliance / Alliance Canadienne du Commerce Agroalimentaire
In-house Organization: Michael Harvey, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Monthly Communications: 38
Consultant: Tyler Bjornson, T. Bjornson & Associates Consulting Inc.
Monthly Communications: 4
Consultant: Sonya Moore, Capital Hill Group
Monthly Communications: 8
ActiveFruit & Vegetable Growers of Canada / Producteurs de fruits et légumes du Canada
In-house Organization: Amy Argentino, Director of Operations
Monthly Communications: 78
ActiveDairy Farmers of Canada / Les Producteurs laitiers du Canada
In-house Organization: Jacques Lefebvre, Chief Executive Officer
Monthly Communications: 51
ActiveWESTERN GRAIN ELEVATOR ASSOCIATION
In-house Organization: WADE SOBKOWICH, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Monthly Communications: 14
ActiveThe Canadian National Railway Company / La Compagnie des chemins de fer nationaux du Canada
In-house Corporation: Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer
Monthly Communications: 105
In-house Organization: Jason Tuffs, Chief Executive Officer
Monthly Communications: 23
In-house Organization: Pierre Petelle, President & CEO
Monthly Communications: 19
ActiveCanadian Canola Growers Association
Consultant (Member of the board of directors): Dean Roberts
Monthly Communications: 7
ActiveTerra International (Canada) Inc.
In-house Corporation: Stephen Jonkhans, General Manager
Monthly Communications: 13
In-house Corporation: Greg Ebel, President and Chief Executive Officer
Monthly Communications: 89
Results: 51-100 of 1528
Consultant: Kerri Wood, Brookston Consulting Group
Monthly Communications: 5
ActiveÉquipe québécoise de contrôle des maladies avicoles (EQCMA)
In-house Organization: Martin Pelletier, Directeur général
Monthly Communications: 5
ActiveÉquipe québécoise de santé porcine (EQSP)
In-house Organization: Martin Pelletier, Directeur général
Monthly Communications: 6
ActiveCanadian Agricultural Safety Association / Association canadienne de sécurité agricole
In-house Organization: Andrea Lear, Chief Executive Officer
Monthly Communications: 3
In-house Corporation: Antoine Bernet, President and Chief Executive Officer
Monthly Communications: 10
ActiveSollio Cooperative Group / Sollio Groupe Coopératif
In-house Corporation: Pascal Houle, Chef de la direction
Monthly Communications: 6
ActiveCANADIAN PORK COUNCIL / Conseil canadien du porc
In-house Organization: Stephen Heckbert, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Monthly Communications: 15
ActiveBeer Canada / Bière Canada
In-house Organization: CJ Helie, President
Monthly Communications: 16
ActiveCanadian Cattle Association / Association canadienne des bovins
Consultant (Member of the board of directors): Tyler Fulton
Monthly Communications: 15
ActiveBrian Van Riel Farms Inc.
Consultant: Kerri Wood, Brookston Consulting Group
Monthly Communications: 4
Consultant: Kerri Wood, Brookston Consulting Group
Monthly Communications: 4
Consultant: Kerri Wood, Brookston Consulting Group
Monthly Communications: 4
ActiveAssociation of Canadian Advertisers / Association Canadienne des Annonceurs
In-house Organization: Judy Davey, VP Media Policy and Marketing Capabilities
Monthly Communications: 6
ActivePrairie Oat Growers Association
Consultant: Robynne Anderson, Emerging ag inc.
Monthly Communications: 1
ActiveCanadian Canola Growers Association
Consultant (Member of the board of directors): Andre Harpe
Monthly Communications: 5
ActiveAlberta Irrigation Districts Association
Consultant: Brandon Khan, PAA Advisory | Conseils
Monthly Communications: 6
ActiveCanadian Egg Marketing Agency COB Egg Farmers of Canada / Office Canadien De Commercialisation Des Oeufs COB Les Producteurs D’œufs Du Canada
Consultant (Member of the board of directors): Glen Jennings
Monthly Communications: 5
ActiveDairy Processors Association of Canada / Association des transformateurs laitiers du Canada
Consultant: Jean Michel Laurin, TACTIX Government Relations & Public Affairs Inc.
Monthly Communications: 22
In-house Organization: Hadley Archer, Executive Director of Canada Program
Monthly Communications: 10
ActiveCanadian Canola Growers Association
Consultant (Member of the board of directors): Roger Chevraux
Monthly Communications: 6
ActiveCanadian Canola Growers Association
Consultant (Member of the board of directors): Codie Nagy
Monthly Communications: 6
ActiveEnergir, L.P. / Énergir, s.e.c.
In-house Corporation: Eric Lachance, Présidente et chef de la direction
Monthly Communications: 32
ActiveCorteva Agriscience Canada Company
In-house Corporation: Loree Orr, Senior Director, Canada Commercial Unit
Monthly Communications: 20
ActiveCanadian Canola Growers Association
Consultant (Member of the board of directors): Christine McKee
Monthly Communications: 7
ActiveDairy Processors Association of Canada / Association des Transformateurs Laitiers du Canada
In-house Organization: Mathieu Frigon, President and Chief Executive Officer
Monthly Communications: 47
ActiveGrain Farmers of Ontario
In-house Organization: Crosby Devitt, Chief Executive Officer
Monthly Communications: 20
ActiveFood Producers of Canada
In-house Organization: Denise Allen, PRESIDENT & CEO
Monthly Communications: 4
ActiveWINE GROWERS CANADA / VIGNERONS CANADA
In-house Organization: Dan Paszkowski, President and Chief Executive Officer
Monthly Communications: 12
ActiveCanadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance / Alliance de L'Industrie Canadienne de l'Aquaculture
In-house Organization: Timothy Kennedy, President & CEO
Monthly Communications: 17
ActiveSaskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities
Consultant (Member of the board of directors): Robert Moulding
Monthly Communications: 4
ActiveCanadian Agri-Food Policy Institute / Institut canadien des politiques agro-alimentaires
In-house Organization: Tyler McCann, Managing Director
Monthly Communications: 2
InactiveSaskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities
Consultant (Member of the board of directors): Darwin Whitfield
Monthly Communications: 4
InactiveSaskatchewan Chamber of Commerce / Chambre de commerce de la Saskatchewan
Consultant: Emily Gilroy, Crestview Strategy
Monthly Communications: 13
In-house Organization: Tracy London, Executive Director
Monthly Communications: 104
ActiveFederated Co-operatives Limited
In-house Corporation: Heather Ryan, Chief Executive Officer
Monthly Communications: 39
ActiveThe Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs / Le Centre consultatif des relations juives et israéliennes
In-house Organization: SHIMON FOGEL, Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
Monthly Communications: 182
Consultant: Kerri Wood, Brookston Consulting Group
Monthly Communications: 3
Consultant: JEFF SMITH, Longview Communications and Public Affairs
Monthly Communications: 10
ActiveDairy Farmers of Manitoba
Consultant (Member of the board of directors): Henry Holtmann
Monthly Communications: 2
ActiveUnited Farmers of Alberta
In-house Corporation: Scott Bolton, President and CEO
Monthly Communications: 3
ActiveCanadian Hatching Egg Producers / Les producteurs d'oeufs d'incubation du Canada
In-house Organization: Teddy Markey, Executive Director
Monthly Communications: 7
Consultant: Dan Pfeffer, PAA Advisory | Conseils
Monthly Communications: 5
ActiveBaking Association of Canada / Association canadienne de la boulangerie
Consultant: Denise Lee
Monthly Communications: 4
Consultant: Allyson Grant, StrategyCorp Inc.
Monthly Communications: 2
ActiveBaking Association of Canada / Association canadienne de la boulangerie
In-house Organization: Martin Barnett, Executive Director/General Manager
Monthly Communications: 2
ActiveInternational Cheese Council of Canada
Consultant: Marie Lemieux, PAA Advisors | Conseils
Monthly Communications: 13
Consultant: Julie Garner, NorthGuide
Monthly Communications: 2
ActiveCanadian Biogas Association
In-house Corporation: Jennifer Green, Executive Director
Monthly Communications: 21
ActiveAlberta Irrigation Districts Association
Consultant: Kate Mah, PAA Advisory | Conseils
Monthly Communications: 11
ActiveCanadian Egg Marketing Agency COB Egg Farmers of Canada / Office Canadien De Commercialisation Des Oeufs COB Les Producteurs D'Oeufs Du Canada
Consultant (Member of the board of directors): Roger Pelissero
Monthly Communications: 11
In-house Organization: Michael Flynn, Executive Director
Monthly Communications: 10
ActiveASSOCIATION OF EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS
Consultant: HOWARD MAINS, TACTIX GOVERNMENT CONSULTING INC
Monthly Communications: 1
Consultant: Jacques J.M. Shore, Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP
Monthly Communications: 29
ActiveReconciliation Energy Transition Inc. (“RETI”)
Consultant: Kaitlin Abeele, Navigator Limited
Monthly Communications: 12
ActiveEpekwitk Assembly of Councils Inc. doing business as L'nuey
Consultant: Jordan OBrien, The Porter O'Brien Agency Inc.
Monthly Communications: 6
ActiveChicken Farmers of Canada / Les Producteurs de Poulet du Canada
Consultant (Member of the board of directors): Dean Good
Monthly Communications: 3
ActiveChicken Farmers of Canada / Les Producteurs de Poulet du Canada
Consultant (Member of the board of directors): Tim Klompmaker
Monthly Communications: 20
ActiveCanadian National Millers Association (CNMA) / Association nationale canadienne des minoteries (ANCM)
Consultant: Olivier Lavigne-Lacroix, T. Bjornson & Associates Consulting Inc.
Monthly Communications: 8
In-house Corporation: Trevor Heck, Head, Canada
Monthly Communications: 23
ActiveWorld Animal Protection / Protection Mondiale Des Animaux
In-house Organization: Colin Saravanamuttoo, Executive Director, Canada
Monthly Communications: 26
ActiveCanadian Pacific Railway Company
In-house Corporation: Keith Creel, President & CEO
Monthly Communications: 108
ActiveMetis Nation of British Columbia
Consultant: Bilal Cheema, Cheema Strategies Incorporated
Monthly Communications: 73
In-house Organization: Michael Nadler, Chief Executive Officer
Monthly Communications: 21
Consultant: Emily Gilroy, Crestview Strategy
Monthly Communications: 5
Consultant: Taleesha Thorogood, Crestview Strategy
Monthly Communications: 4
Active1000085952 Ontario Limited
Consultant: Kerri Wood, Brookston Consulting Group
Monthly Communications: 2
Consultant: Kerri Wood, Brookston Consulting Group
Monthly Communications: 2
Consultant: Charles Philippe Thibault, TACT - Intelligence-conseil
Monthly Communications: 2
ActiveKoch Government Affairs, LLC
Consultant: Peter Csillag, Wellington Advocacy
Monthly Communications: 12
Consultant: Nicolas Laflamme, TACT
Monthly Communications: 6
Consultant: SUSAN SMITH, Bluesky Strategy Group
Monthly Communications: 9
Consultant: Jillian Wilson, GW Group
Monthly Communications: 4
ActiveTree of Life Canada, ULC
Consultant: Marie Lemieux, PAA Advisors | Conseils
Monthly Communications: 12
Consultant: Marc Desmarais, NATIONAL Public Relations
Monthly Communications: 8
Consultant: AARON FREEMAN, Pivot Strategic Consulting
Monthly Communications: 14
Consultant: Kate Mah, PAA Advisory | Conseils
Monthly Communications: 10
Consultant: Felix Wong, PAA Advisory | Conseils
Monthly Communications: 4
Consultant: Cameron Doherty, Crestview Strategy
Monthly Communications: 5
ActiveInternational Cheese Council of Canada
Consultant: Emma Rose Blair, PAA Advisory | Conseils / PAA Conseils | Advisory
Monthly Communications: 6
ActiveCanadian Seed Growers Association / Association canadienne des producteurs de semences
In-house Organization: Doug Miller, Executive Director
Monthly Communications: 4
Consultant: Bridget Howe, Crestview Strategy
Monthly Communications: 2
ActiveReconciliation Energy Transition Inc. (“RETI”)
Consultant: Matthew Triemstra, Navigator Ltd
Monthly Communications: 2
InactiveWoodbine Entertainment Group
Consultant: Saad Baig, StrategyCorp Inc.
Monthly Communications: 10
Consultant: BRUCE HARTLEY, Prospectus Associates in Corporate Development
Monthly Communications: 6
ActiveCanadian Wood Pallet and Container Association / Association canadienne des manufacturiers de palettes et contenants
Consultant: Andrew Neuheimer, Chris Gray & Associates
Monthly Communications: 14
Consultant: Matthew Triemstra, Navigator Ltd
Monthly Communications: 1
In-house Corporation: J. Gordon McKenzie, President and CEO
Monthly Communications: 24
ActiveGay Lea Foods Co-Operative Ltd
Consultant: Kathleen Walsh, Compass Rose
Monthly Communications: 8
InactiveCanadian Mountain Network
Consultant (Member of the board of directors): Joe Dragon
Monthly Communications: 6
ActiveCanadian Mountain Network
In-house Organization: Monique Dube, Executive Director
Monthly Communications: 6
ActiveCanadian Wildlife Federation / Fédération canadienne de la faune
Consultant: Brian Klunder, Temple Scott Associates Inc.
Monthly Communications: 5
In-house Corporation: Matthieu Puyet, Head of Manufacturing & Supply, Canada, Toronto Site Head
Monthly Communications: 16
Consultant: Anton Sestritsyn, NorthGuide
Monthly Communications: 1
InactiveCanadian Animal Health Institute / Institut canadien de la santé animale
Consultant: Matthew Trapp, Sandstone Group / Groupe Sandstone
Monthly Communications: 14
ActiveDavid Suzuki Foundation / Fondation David Suzuki
In-house Organization: Severn Cullis-Suzuki, Executive Director
Monthly Communications: 111
ActiveThompson Rivers University
In-house Organization: Brett Fairbairn, President and Vice-Chancellor
Monthly Communications: 46
In-house Organization: Colleen Thorpe, Directrice générale
Monthly Communications: 29
ActiveCanadian Wildlife Federation / Fédération canadienne de la faune
In-house Organization: Sean Southey, CEO
Monthly Communications: 32
ActiveLoblaw Companies Limited
In-house Corporation: Per Bank, Executive Chairman and President
Monthly Communications: 8
In-house Corporation: Diane Morrison, Managing Director
Monthly Communications: 24
esults: 151-200 of 1528
ActiveRAILWAY ASSOCIATION OF CANADA (THE) (RAC) / L'Association des chemins de fer du Canada (ACFC)
In-house Organization: Marc Brazeau, President and CEO
Monthly Communications: 61
ActiveCo-operatives and Mutuals Canada / Coopératives et mutuelles Canada
In-house Organization: Hugues Bourgeois, Executive Director
Monthly Communications: 9
In-house Organization: Charlotte Yates, President and Vice-Chancellor
Monthly Communications: 13
ActiveWal-Mart Canada Corp. / La Compagnie Wal-Mart du Canada
In-house Corporation: Gonzalo Gebara, President and CEO
Monthly Communications: 46
ActiveCANADIAN STANDARDS ASSOCIATION
In-house Organization: David Weinstein, President & Chief Executive Officer
Monthly Communications: 29
In-house Corporation: Sam Farris, President
Monthly Communications: 6
ActiveTwin Creeks Greenhouse Inc.
Consultant: Kerri Wood, Brookston Consulting Group
Monthly Communications: 1
Consultant: Kerri Wood, Brookston Consulting Group
Monthly Communications: 1
Consultant: Kerri Wood, Brookston Consulting Group
Monthly Communications: 1
ActiveOntario Federation of Agriculture
Consultant (Member of the board of directors) (Member of the organization): Tracey Arts
Monthly Communications: 6
ActiveCanadian Food Innovation Network / Reseau canadien d'innovation alimentaire
Consultant: Melanie DiReto, Canlead Solutions
Monthly Communications: 1
ActiveGrain Farmers of Ontario
Consultant: BLAKE JOHNSTON, Diligence Public Affairs Inc.
Monthly Communications: 6
In-house Corporation: Claude Martel, President & CEO
Monthly Communications: 3
Consultant: Raphael Brass, Bluesky Strategy Group
Monthly Communications: 3
InactiveSaskatchewan Canola Development Commission (SaskCanola)
Consultant: Patrick Kennedy, Earnscliffe Strategy Group Inc.
Monthly Communications: 1
ActiveÉnergir Développement inc.
Consultant: Frédéric Krikorian, EFKA Conseil inc.
Monthly Communications: 4
InactiveSaskatchewan Canola Development Commission (SaskCanola)
Consultant: Bailey Stafford, Earnscliffe Strategies
Monthly Communications: 4
ActiveCanadian Hatching Egg Producers / Les Producteurs d'oeufs d'incubation du Canada
Consultant (Member of the board of directors): Brian Bilkes
Monthly Communications: 4
ActiveWestern Canadian Wheat Growers Association
Consultant: JAMES SMOLIK, Osborne Interim Management
Monthly Communications: 4
ActiveCanadian Food Innovation Network / Réseau canadien d’innovation en alimentation
Consultant: Brian St. Louis, Temple Scott Associates Inc.
Monthly Communications: 8
ActiveCanadian Sheep Federation / Federation Canadienne du Mouton
In-house Organization: Corlena Patterson, Executive Director
Monthly Communications: 1
ActiveCANADIAN FOODGRAINS BANK
In-house Organization: Andy Harrington, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Monthly Communications: 23
Consultant: Claudia Gallant, Forecheck Strategies
Monthly Communications: 13
Consultant: Jeremy Sawatzky, Longview Communications & Public Affairs
Monthly Communications: 3
ActiveSeeds Canada / Semences Canada
In-house Organization: BARRY SENFT, CEO
Monthly Communications: 20
ActiveSustane Technologies Inc
Consultant: Alexander Byrne-Krzycki, Crestview
Monthly Communications: 4
InactiveAssociation of Canadian Advertisers / Association Canadienne des Annonceurs
Consultant: Bridget Howe, Crestview Strategy
Monthly Communications: 5
ActiveThe Nature Conservancy of Canada / La Société canadienne pour la conservation de la nature
In-house Organization: Catherine Grenier, President & CEO
Monthly Communications: 14
ActiveCanadian Council for Sustainable Aviation Fuels
Consultant: Brandon Khan, PAA Advisory | Conseils
Monthly Communications: 7
ActiveAssociation of Equipment Manufacturers
Consultant: Philip Baldwin, TACTIX Government Relations & Public Affairs Inc.
Monthly Communications: 4
ActiveWine Growers Canada / Vignerons Canada
Consultant: BRUCE HARTLEY, Prospectus Associates in Corporate Development
Monthly Communications: 4
ActiveRothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.
Consultant: Kerem Karabeyoglu, Crestview Strategy
Monthly Communications: 2
ActiveLactalis Canada Inc. / Lactalis Canada Inc
In-house Corporation: Mark Taylor, President & CEO
Monthly Communications: 1
In-house Corporation: Bruce Bodine, President and CEO
Monthly Communications: 23
In-house Corporation: Omar Zausa, President
Monthly Communications: 6
ActiveCanadian Hydrogen Association / Association canadienne de l'hydrogène
Consultant: DANIEL BROCK, Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP
Monthly Communications: 4
Consultant: Raphael Brass, Bluesky Strategy Group
Monthly Communications: 1
InactiveFoundation for Conservation of Atlantic Salmon / Fondation pour la conservation du saumon atlantique
Consultant: Claudia Gervais, The Porter O'Brien Agency Inc.
Monthly Communications: 7
In-house Corporation: Howard Field, President and CEO
Monthly Communications: 24
ActiveCSL Group Inc. / Groupe CSL Inc.
Consultant: Louis-Alexandre Lanthier, PAA Advisory | Conseils
Monthly Communications: 20
ActiveCanadian Council for Sustainable Aviation Fuels
Consultant: Felix Wong, PAA Advisory | Conseils
Monthly Communications: 13
Consultant: DAVID ANGUS, The Capital Hill Group Inc.
Monthly Communications: 10
InactiveBioindustrial Innovation Canada
Consultant: Ryan Jamula, PAA Advisory / PAA Conseils
Monthly Communications: 11
ActiveCanadian Biogas Association
Consultant: Kelsey DeGagné, PAA Advisory | Conseils
Monthly Communications: 13
ActiveCanadian Beekeepers Federation
Consultant: WILLIAM PRISTANSKI, PROSPECTUS ASSOCIATES
Monthly Communications: 1
ActiveCanadian Biogas Association
Consultant: Kate Mah, PAA Advisory | Conseils
Monthly Communications: 1
Consultant: SUSAN SMITH, Bluesky Strategy Group
Monthly Communications: 36
ActiveRenewable Industries Canada / Industries Renouvelables Canada
Consultant: Dan Pfeffer, PAA Advisory | Conseils
Monthly Communications: 23
ActiveCanadian Federation of Forest Owners / Federation Canadienne de Propietaires Forestiers
Consultant: Andrew de Vries, 1441540 B.C. Ltd. dba de Vries Sustainability
Monthly Communications: 17
ActiveCANADIAN SPHAGNUM PEAT MOSS ASSOCIATION
Consultant: BRUCE HARTLEY, Prospectus Associates in Corporate Development
Monthly Communications: 9
Results: 201-250 of 1528
Consultant: CARLA VENTIN, GT & Company Executive Advisors
Monthly Communications: 3
ActiveDairy Farmers of Ontario
Consultant: Philippe Bolduc, Wellington Advocacy Inc.
Monthly Communications: 1
ActiveDairy Farmers of Ontario
Consultant: John Geiger, Wellington Advocacy Inc.
Monthly Communications: 1
Consultant: Tyler Campbell, The Porter O'Brien Agency Inc.
Monthly Communications: 5
InactiveRenewable Industries Canada / Industries Renouvelables Canada
Consultant: Ryan Jamula, PAA Advisory / PAA Conseils
Monthly Communications: 3
InactiveAmalgamated Dairies Limited
Consultant: Gregory Stulen, Avenue Public Affairs
Monthly Communications: 1
ActiveWilder Institute Calgary Zoo
In-house Organization: Jamie Dorgan, Interim President and CEO
Monthly Communications: 39
Consultant: Alik Angaladian, Maple Leaf Strategies
Monthly Communications: 8
Consultant: Stephanie Ritter, Maple Leaf Strategies
Monthly Communications: 5
ActiveRothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.
In-house Corporation: Milena Trentadue, Managing Director
Monthly Communications: 33
ActiveCanadian Animal Health Institute / Institut canadien de la santé animale
Consultant: Skye Scruton, Sandstone Group / Groupe Sandstone
Monthly Communications: 5
ActiveNova Cold Logistics, ULC cob Americold
Consultant: Jordan OBrien, The Porter O'Brien Agency Inc.
Monthly Communications: 4
ActiveCanadian Animal Health Institute / Institut canadien de la santé animale
Consultant: Don Boudria, Sandstone Group / Groupe Sandstone
Monthly Communications: 3
Consultant: Daniel Komesch, Hill+Knowlton Strategies Canada
Monthly Communications: 3
Activefisheries council of canada / conseil canadien des peches
In-house Organization: Paul Lansbergen, PRESIDENT
Monthly Communications: 24
In-house Organization: Kendall Dilling, President
Monthly Communications: 85
In-house Organization: Lesley Rigg, President and Vice-Chancellor
Monthly Communications: 14
Consultant: BRUCE HARTLEY, Prospectus Associates in Corporate Development
Monthly Communications: 8
In-house Organization: Aline Nizigama, CEO
Monthly Communications: 40
ActiveCSL Group Inc. / Groupe CSL Inc.
In-house Corporation: Louis Martel, Président et chef de la direction
Monthly Communications: 32
InactiveIdorsia Pharmaceuticals Canada Ltd
In-house Corporation: Ron Morcos, General Manager Canada
Monthly Communications: 11
In-house Corporation: james irving, Co-Chief Executive Officer
Monthly Communications: 61
ActiveUniversity of Lethbridge
In-house Organization: Digvir Jayas, President and Vice-Chancellor
Monthly Communications: 10
ActiveCruise Lines International Association
Consultant: Elia Lopez, Sandstone Group / Groupe Sandstone
Monthly Communications: 11
ActiveForest Products Association of Canada / Association des produits forestiers du Canada
In-house Organization: Derek Nighbor, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Monthly Communications: 63
In-house Corporation: MIRKO BIBIC, President and CEO
Monthly Communications: 71
ActiveMcGill University / Université McGill
In-house Organization: Deep Saini, President and Vice-Chancellor
Monthly Communications: 48
In-house Corporation: Darren Entwistle, President and Chief Executive Officer
Monthly Communications: 106
In-house Corporation: David McKay, President and CEO
Monthly Communications: 63
ActiveSpirits Canada / Spiritueux Canada
Consultant: Angelo Bakoulas, Bluesky Strategy Group Inc.
Monthly Communications: 8
In-house Corporation: Mike Greenley, Chief Executive Officer
Monthly Communications: 98
ActiveRetail Council of Canada / Conseil canadien du commerce de detail
In-house Organization: Diane J. Brisebois, President & Chief Executive Officer
Monthly Communications: 48
ActiveAlliance of Manufacturers & Exporters Canada (CME) / Alliance des manufacturiers et des exportateurs du Canada (MEC)
In-house Organization: Dennis Darby, President & CEO
Monthly Communications: 30
ActiveCanadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) / Fédération canadienne de l’entreprise indépendante (FCEI)
In-house Organization: Daniel Kelly, PRESIDENT and CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Monthly Communications: 164
ActiveChamber of Marine Commerce / Chambre de commerce maritime
In-house Organization: BRUCE BURROWS, PRESIDENT AND CEO
Monthly Communications: 50
ActiveCanadian Chamber of Commerce / La Chambre de commerce du Canada
In-house Organization: Candace Laing, President & Chief Executive Officer
Monthly Communications: 232
ActiveHoffmann-La Roche Limited
In-house Corporation: BRIGITTE NOLET, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Monthly Communications: 49
In-house Organization: Pamela Valentine, President & CEO
Monthly Communications: 15
Consultant: Cassandra Duncan, Forecheck Strategies
Monthly Communications: 10
Consultant: Alik Angaladian, Maple Leaf Strategies
Monthly Communications: 9
ActiveAssociated Equipment Distributors
Consultant: Anastasios Housakos, IMPACT PUBLIC AFFAIRS
Monthly Communications: 7
ActiveEnwave Energy Corporation
Consultant: Dan Lovell, SUSSEX STRATEGY GROUP
Monthly Communications: 6
Consultant: Sydney Linholm, Edelman Global Advisory
Monthly Communications: 3
Consultant: Katrina Draper, Edelman Global Advisory
Monthly Communications: 2
ActiveCanopy Growth Corporation
Consultant: CARLA VENTIN, GT & Company Executive Advisors
Monthly Communications: 2
Consultant: Joshua Matthewman, Temple Scott Associates Inc.
Monthly Communications: 1
Consultant: Ellen Balmain, Balmain Consulting
Monthly Communications: 0
ActiveMediterranean Dairy Inc.
Consultant: Bonny Koabel, AKR Consulting Canada Inc.
Monthly Communications: 0
ActiveTamsco Food Systems Inc.
Consultant: Bonny Koabel, AKR Consulting Canada Inc.
Monthly Communications: 0
Results: 251-300 of 1528
Consultant: Steve Moisan
Monthly Communications: 0
ActiveDairy Farmers of Prince Edward Island
Consultant (Member of the board of directors) (Member of the organization): Nelson MacKinnon
Monthly Communications: 0
Consultant: Bonny Koabel, AKR Consulting Canada Inc.
Monthly Communications: 0
Consultant: F.R. (Rick) Hayward, Brendain Incorporated
Monthly Communications: 0
Consultant: Kerri Wood, Brookston Consulting Group
Monthly Communications: 0
Consultant: Kerri Wood, Brookston Consulting Group
Monthly Communications: 0
Consultant: Kerri Wood, Brookston Consulting Group
Monthly Communications: 0
Consultant: Kerri Wood, Brookston Consulting Group
Monthly Communications: 0
Consultant: Michael Soboren, SJE Consulting Ltd.
Monthly Communications: 0
Consultant (Member of the board of directors): Steve Reeves
Monthly Communications: 0
Consultant: F.R. (Rick) Hayward, Brendain Incorporated
Monthly Communications: 0
Consultant: Bonny Koabel, AKR Consulting Canada Inc.
Monthly Communications: 0
ActiveFerme Avicole Laviolette
Consultant: Jean-Marc Brousseau, Laboxy inc.
Monthly Communications: 0
Consultant: Jean-Marc Brousseau, Laboxy inc.
Monthly Communications: 0
ActiveFinest Sausage & Meat Ltd
Consultant: Jim Karygiannis, GTA Strategies
Monthly Communications: 0
Consultant: Jim Karygiannis, GTA Strategies
Monthly Communications: 0
Consultant: Jim Karygiannis, GTA Strategies
Monthly Communications: 0
Inactive1909935 Ontario Inc. o/a Bani Halal Food Wholesale
Consultant: Bonny Koabel, AKR Consulting Canada Inc.
Monthly Communications: 0
Inactive1505040 Ontario Ltd. o/a Eagle Poultry Processing
Consultant: Bonny Koabel, AKR Consulting Canada Inc.
Monthly Communications: 0
Consultant: Steven Eddy, SJE Consulting Ltd.
Monthly Communications: 0
Consultant: Bonny Koabel, AKR Consulting Canada Inc.
Monthly Communications: 0
InactiveRegal Poultry Inc / Volailles Régal Inc.
Consultant: Jean-Marc Brousseau, Laboxy inc.
Monthly Communications: 0
Consultant: Omar Nabi, Grantwise Inc. / Subvention Génie Inc.
Monthly Communications: 0
Consultant: Yanni Sideris, Grantwise Inc. / Subvention Génie Inc.
Monthly Communications: 0
Consultant: Necib Safouane, Grantwise Inc. / Subvention Génie
Monthly Communications: 0
InactiveExceldor Coopérative / Exceldor Coorpérative
Consultant: Jean-Christophe Vassereau, Hickey & Associates Canada
Monthly Communications: 0
Consultant: Ellen Balmain, Balmain Consulting
Monthly Communications: 0
InactiveLa Fournée St-Félicien
In-house Organization: Carl Dubois, Directeur général adjoint
Monthly Communications: 0
InactiveStonetown Artisan Cheese Ltd.
Consultant: Bonny Koabel, AKR Consulting Canada Inc.
Monthly Communications: 0
InactiveInternational Cheese Co. Ltd.
Consultant: Bonny Koabel, AKR Consulting Canada Inc.
Monthly Communications: 0
Consultant: Ellen Balmain, Balmain Consulting
Monthly Communications: 0
Consultant: Theo Bryson, Prairie Sky Strategy
Monthly Communications: 0
ActiveChicken Farmers of Ontario
In-house Organization: Denise Hockaday, CEO
Monthly Communications: 11
Consultant: Melissa Caouette, MC Consulting
Monthly Communications: 4
In-house Organization: Barbara Coates, Executive Director
Monthly Communications: 2
Consultant: Richard Maksymetz, Alar Strategy Group Inc.
Monthly Communications: 0
Consultant: F.R. (Rick) Hayward, Brendain Incorporated
Monthly Communications: 0
ActiveNational Farmers Union / Union Nationale des Fermiers
Consultant (Member of the board of directors) (Member of the organization): Phil Mount
Monthly Communications: 0
ActiveGreen Light Solutions Corp.
Consultant: Steven Eddy, SJE Consulting Ltd.
Monthly Communications: 0
Consultant: Harold Boies
Monthly Communications: 0
ActiveOntario Federation of Agriculture
Consultant (Member of the board of directors): Crispin Colvin
Monthly Communications: 0
ActiveGreen Light Solutions Corp.
Consultant: Michael Soboren, SJE Consulting Ltd.
Monthly Communications: 0
ActiveAL-SHAMAS FOOD PRODUCTS LTD.
Consultant: Bonny Koabel, AKR Consulting Canada Inc.
Monthly Communications: 0
Consultant: F.R. (Rick) Hayward, Brendain Incorporated
Monthly Communications: 0
Consultant: F.R. (Rick) Hayward, Brendain Incorporated
Monthly Communications: 0
In-house Corporation: Richard Phillips, President
Monthly Communications: 0
ActiveAquaBoréal inc. (INVERSIONES ALTAMAR S.A.)
Consultant: André Michaud, Agro Québec
Monthly Communications: 0
ActiveCanadian Institute for Biological Carbon / Biological Carbon Canada
In-house Organization: Graham Gilchrist, CEO
Monthly Communications: 0
ActiveADP – Direct Poultry Ltd.
Consultant: F.R. (Rick) Hayward, Brendain Incorporated
Monthly Communications: 0
ActiveDairy Farmers of Canada / Les producteurs laitiers du Canada
Consultant: Christopher Cochlin, Cassidy Levy Kent
Monthly Communications: 0
Results: 301-350 of 1528
ActiveGreen Light Solutions Corp.
Consultant: William Adams, SJE Consulting Ltd.
Monthly Communications: 0
ActiveQuebec Young Farmer's Federation / Fédération de la relève agricole du Québec
In-house Corporation: Véronique Simard Brochu, Directrice générale
Monthly Communications: 0
InactiveConseil de la transformation alimentaire du Québec (CTAQ)
In-house Corporation: Sylvie Cloutier, Présidente directrice générale
Monthly Communications: 0
InactiveQuails' Gate Vineyard Estate Winery Ltd.
Consultant: Ray Filipiak, Technology Analytics
Monthly Communications: 0
InactiveThe Canadian National Railway Company
Consultant: Brian Gilbertson, Prairie Sky Strategy
Monthly Communications: 0
InactiveChicken Farmers of Ontario
Consultant (Member of the board of directors) (Member of the organization): Andrea Veldhuizen
Monthly Communications: 0
InactiveGlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare ULC
Consultant: Pierre Cyr, Edelman Global Advisory
Monthly Communications: 0
ActiveKoch Government Affairs, LLC
Consultant: Clancy Bouwman, Wellington Advocacy Inc.
Monthly Communications: 16
ActiveChicken Farmers of Ontario
Consultant (Member of the board of directors) (Member of the organization): Murray Opsteen
Monthly Communications: 5
ActiveCanadian Cattle Association
Consultant: Leigh Rosengren
Monthly Communications: 4
ActiveDairy Farmers of Nova Scotia
Consultant (Member of the board of directors): Alphonse Vermeulen
Monthly Communications: 3
Consultant (Member of the board of directors) (Member of the organization): Jenn Pfenning
Monthly Communications: 2
Consultant: Jim Karygiannis, GTA Strategies
Monthly Communications: 2
ActiveItalpasta Limited / Italpasta limitée
Consultant: F.R. (Rick) Hayward, Brendain Incorporated
Monthly Communications: 1
ActiveSHAH XXI INC. - FusionBites
Consultant: F.R. (Rick) Hayward, Brendain Incorporated
Monthly Communications: 1
ActiveTurkey Farmers of Canada / www.leseleveursdedindonducanada.ca
Consultant (Member of the board of directors): Debbie Etsell
Monthly Communications: 1
ActiveKoch Government Affairs, LLC
Consultant: Ethan Lecavalier-Kidney, Wellington Advocacy
Monthly Communications: 0
ActiveDairy Farmers of Nova Scotia
Consultant (Member of the board of directors): Geoff Bishop
Monthly Communications: 0
ActiveKoch Government Affairs, LLC, and Affiliates
In-house Corporation: Philip Ellender, President & COO Public Affairs
Monthly Communications: 0
ActiveCanadian Organic Growers / Cultivons Biologique
In-house Organization: Karen Murchison, Executive Director
Monthly Communications: 0
ActiveKoch Government Affairs, LLC
Consultant: Brad Tennant, Wellington Advocacy
Monthly Communications: 0
ActiveSeedChange / Sème l'avenir
In-house Organization: Jessica Wood, Executive Director
Monthly Communications: 0
Consultant: GARRY FORTUNE, GARRY FORTUNE
Monthly Communications: 0
ActiveAssociation des producteurs maraîchers du Québec
In-house Corporation: Patrice Léger Bourgoin, directeur général
Monthly Communications: 0
ActiveGrain Farmers of Ontario
Consultant: Lee Boswell, Crestview Strategy
Monthly Communications: 0
ActiveEgg Farmers of Canada / les Producteurs d’oeufs du Canada
Consultant: Joe Jordan, Bluesky Strategy Group Ltd.
Monthly Communications: 0
ActiveOntario Federation of Agriculture (OFA)
Consultant (Member of the board of directors) (Member of the organization): Larry Davis
Monthly Communications: 0
Consultant: JEAN-RENE GAGNON, Jean-René Gagnon
Monthly Communications: 0
InactiveConnect First Credit Union
In-house Corporation: Kendra Holland, Interim CEO
Monthly Communications: 0
InactiveMustGrow Biologics Corp.
Consultant: Galen Cranston
Monthly Communications: 0
InactiveNorth American Equipment Dealers Association - Canada
In-house Organization: JOHN PAUL SCHMEISER, CEO
Monthly Communications: 0
Consultant: claude Giguère
Monthly Communications: 0
Consultant: F.R. (Rick) Hayward, Brendain Incorporated
Monthly Communications: 0
InactiveDairy Processors Association of Canada / Association des Transformateurs Laitiers du Canada
Consultant: Normand Vocino, Cabinet de Relations Publiques Vocino
Monthly Communications: 0
InactiveFarmers of North America
Consultant: Robert Friesen, Robert Friesen
Monthly Communications: 0
Consultant: Christian von Donat, Impact Public Affairs
Monthly Communications: 0
ActiveDairy Farmers of Nova Scotia
Consultant (Member of the board of directors): Greg Archibald
Monthly Communications: 2
ActiveCanadian Associaiton of Mutual Insurance Companies (CAMIC) / Association canadienne des compagnies d'assurance mutuelles (ACCAM)
In-house Organization: Sangita Kamblé, President and CEO
Monthly Communications: 0
ActiveAlberta-Pacific Forest Industries Inc.
Consultant: Nathan Dudley, Ian Murray & Company Ltd. (IMC)
Monthly Communications: 0
ActiveGrain Farmers of Ontario
Consultant (Member of the board of directors): Keith Black
Monthly Communications: 0
ActiveSeine River First Nation
Consultant: Michael Gimelshtein, The CCS Group
Monthly Communications: 0
ActiveDoornekamp Construction Ltd.
Consultant: tim smitheman, Rubicon strategy
Monthly Communications: 0
In-house Organization: Alice Wainwright-Stewart, President and CEO
Monthly Communications: 0
ActiveBurnbrae Farms / Les Fermes Burnbrae
Consultant: Siera Draper, NATIONAL Public Relations
Monthly Communications: 0
InactiveCanada Bread Company, Limited / Boulangerie Canada Bread, Limitée
Consultant: CARLA VENTIN, GT & Company Executive Advisors
Monthly Communications: 0
InactiveEntourage Concierge Ltd
Consultant: PATRICK GAGNON, THE PARLIAMENTARY GROUP / LE GROUPE PARLEMENTAIRE
Monthly Communications: 0
InactiveCanadian Cattle Association / Association canadienne des bovins
Consultant: Mira Ahmad, Crestview Strategy
Monthly Communications: 0
InactiveCanadian Cattle Association / Association canadienne des bovins
Consultant: Nada Fahmy, Crestview Strategy Inc.
Monthly Communications: 0
InactiveCanadian Cattle Association / Association canadienne des bovins
Consultant: Frank Parker, Crestview Strategy Inc.
Monthly Communications: 0
InactiveCanadian Cattle Association / Association canadienne des bovins
Consultant: Alessia lafano, Crestview Strategy Inc.
Monthly Communications: 0
IT GOES ON FOR PAGES HERE. there are about 1500 organizations that could be tapped and emailed with a one size fits all request. Pick those with direct agriculture or meat, dairy connections. Let’s go!!!
https://lobbycanada.gc.ca/app/secure/ocl/lrs/do/clntSmmrySrch?searchCommand=navigate&docsStart=300
to defeat Bill C-293 with have to be systematic. Any volunteers want to sit down compose the email and then prepare the emails (1500 should take a few man hours).
If you want to send them a professional letter with information on Bill C-293, in particular all the agriculture provisions (many), my podcast with Brett and ask them to understand that Bill c-293 echoes the Globalist agenda found in Chapter 6 of this C40 report which gives a carbon budget to the Individuals.
It is one hell of a coincidence that Bill C-293 destroys agriculture and C40 mandates it too.
https://action4canada.com/wp-content/uploads/c40_cities_the_future_of_consumption_in_a_1.5_degrees_world.pdf
We can systematically go after the deep state. I have so many ideas.
The head start is nothing. It is the plan and executing it.