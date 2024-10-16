I searched Bill C293 for which organizations had concerns about Bill C-293.

Now WHO IN CANADA HAS TIME ON THEIR HANDS?

we need a mass email campaign to the following organizations.

Here is the full list of agricultural organizations that SHOULD BE LOBBYING THE GOVERNMENT ON BILL C-293

I found a much broader list then would actually engage. However. If you succeed in getting any of these organizations to the table on Bill C-293 it is a WIN.

How did I search them. I searched every lobby group that interacts with the Ministry of Agriculture and Agri-Foods. And before you say why didn’t I think of this before. I stumbled on it.

The ask is to compile a professional letter append some evidence and email all these organizations and ask them to push back on the bill.

The list was HUGE so I appended a few and then gave the search for the rest.

USE THEIR MATERIALS AGAINST THEM. ALL THESE ORGANIZATIONS ARE LOCATED ON A PUBLIC SEARCH DIRECTORY.

to defeat Bill C-293 with have to be systematic. Any volunteers want to sit down compose the email and then prepare the emails (1500 should take a few man hours).

If you want to send them a professional letter with information on Bill C-293, in particular all the agriculture provisions (many), my podcast with Brett and ask them to understand that Bill c-293 echoes the Globalist agenda found in Chapter 6 of this C40 report which gives a carbon budget to the Individuals.

It is one hell of a coincidence that Bill C-293 destroys agriculture and C40 mandates it too.

https://action4canada.com/wp-content/uploads/c40_cities_the_future_of_consumption_in_a_1.5_degrees_world.pdf

We can systematically go after the deep state. I have so many ideas.

The head start is nothing. It is the plan and executing it.

