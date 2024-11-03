I understand people are polarized. However this is real news. This is what this man just did. He as a long time publisher of a significant newspaper in Israel, and he is asking for Israel to recognize Palestinian State.

I suspect he also feels that the current actions of Israel may cause Israel to become at risk of destruction, through the anger of Arab world and beyond and possibly from the internal fracturing of the population who doesn’t necessarily all anchor themselves to the continued program in Palestine.

We are on the brink of possible wide spread war across 3 continents. I can only see the globalists in each continent waging some form of terror against oneanother. Thus I cannot examine the issue in Israel and Palestine in isolation. WW3 may be a necessary part of the globalists goals.

I am a skeptic that all the 15 minute cities are ubiquitously being rolled out and the tunnels in one place which allow escape, aren’t a factor. if the seamless 15 MC goal was pursued would the tunnels, each and all would have to be filled in. then rebuilt as a smart city, cognitive city, 15 minute city

Is that off base or a possibility. what do you think.

Leave a comment

“Amos Shocken, editor (and owner) of the most influential, Israeli daily conservative newspaper, Ha'aretz (equivalent to the NY Times) called upon other countries to take action by imposing sanctions on Israel for its implementation of ethnic cleansing and a second NAKBA (the 1948 forced evacuation and massacres of Palestinians. For Palestinians, Nakba is akin to the Holocaust).

Shocken urged the countries of the world force Israel to recognize Palestinian statehood.

In response, Israel's "justice minister" Yariv Levin demanded that a law be passed imposing 20-year prison sentences for any Israeli who calls for sanctions...

https://skwawkbox.org/2024/11/02/israeli-justice-minister-calls-for-law-for-20yr-prison-sentences-for-israelis-who-call-for-sanctions/”

Incredible move. Will it bring us closer to peace. or just more censorship and requirement for a police state from the globalists perspective. We are in interesting times. Jail for speech is on the horizon in Canada too.

I speculate that he is worried about Palestinians, and that may be quite genuine. Certainly he puts his neck out there. But I see also the possibility that he is concerned about the state of Israel and the retaliation that could follow. Not merely in Israel, but around the world as discrimination or violence against Jews. We witness that already. It has to weigh heavily on Jewish people not living in Israel. If it is dangerous within Israel, and dangerous where Jews live, they may feel there is no escape from others desires for retribution of the actions of their government. he(some may not consider Israel their government, but rather the in situ state their government. I acknowledge that). However, simply, the consequences to their families must weigh heavily on them.

Equality has disappeared in the west. And with the notion of protection by one’s state is also disappearing.

Some Jews within and without Israel must sympathize with Palestine, others maybe legitimately getting fearful about the escalating climate of war and hate. I doubt there is universal opinions on the subject despite strong polarized pushes within media

I am worried about a broader middle eastern war and the consequences to all those living there. Also I worry that this war is planned.

I have always wondered about that equipment left in Afghanistan, and if it would serve to become part of a greater war in the Middle East. I think too, that if the war became broader, that much of Africa might be motivated to enter the war against Israel and with that its allies. Is this the scenario the globalists want.

Really there are ways that this could escalate far beyond what people imagine.

Perhaps Amos has weighed all the consequences of not speaking and wondered which is worse. Silence. or Speech that does not conform and the consequences that follow.

Share

Leave a comment

Leave a comment