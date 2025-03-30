“The CALL 2 HALT 19, initiative has received a solid response with close to 4,000 signatures. Our www.Call2Halt19.ca letter will be released tomorrow to Canadian provincial politicians, public health officials nationwide and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his teams at the FDA, NIH and CDC. We will continue to obtain signatures over the upcoming weeks, however, we are hoping for another drive to obtain signatures, both Canadian and international, today and tomorrow!

Please help us by reminding people in your network to sign on! Thank you for all that you do and enjoy your Sunday!

Go to: www.Call2Halt19.ca”

Received from the team. Please push!!!

Leave a comment

Share