Demonic Agenda straight up. The reason I can warn you, is because our Canadian governments banned a Christian music worshipping of Sean Feucht praise across Canada as hate speech.

So of course I now follow him. Thanks to demonic Canadian governments, showing their hand I may be able to warn dear American friends

See who wants to raise your kids.

This is ok in the public square.

But Canada tried to ban this.

So God works in mysterious ways. I pray for California parents of all religions. For the love of your families it is time for you to mobilize together.

MOVE AND USE YOUR GROUPS.

Strangers coming for your children through cover of ***law.

Stop bill AB495 in California.

Of course this is the hegelian dialectic. Problem. DRACONIAN Solution.

STOP AND WARN PARENTS NOW. SHINE A LIGHT.

And bill hunters, you must look in your jurisdiction. Clearly the antiparent agenda just ramped up. What they do in one place they do in others.

I am the author of WORLD ON MUTE by Lisa Miron.

Share this post to help California parents.

