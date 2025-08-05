Demonic Agenda straight up. The reason I can warn you, is because our Canadian governments banned a Christian music worshipping of Sean Feucht praise across Canada as hate speech.
So of course I now follow him. Thanks to demonic Canadian governments, showing their hand I may be able to warn dear American friends
See who wants to raise your kids.
This is ok in the public square.
But Canada tried to ban this.
So God works in mysterious ways. I pray for California parents of all religions. For the love of your families it is time for you to mobilize together.
MOVE AND USE YOUR GROUPS.
Strangers coming for your children through cover of ***law.
Stop bill AB495 in California.
Of course this is the hegelian dialectic. Problem. DRACONIAN Solution.
STOP AND WARN PARENTS NOW. SHINE A LIGHT.
And bill hunters, you must look in your jurisdiction. Clearly the antiparent agenda just ramped up. What they do in one place they do in others.
I am the author of WORLD ON MUTE by Lisa Miron.
Show your support and get it on amazon today -After you share this post to help California parents.
Lisa, that video says it has already passed California's Lower House (the Assembly). Proof, proof, proofity proof that some members of that assembly have been lobotomized.
See my book "Reunion: Judging the Family Court". Persons wearing black robes (I'm refering to judges...) are only too eager to take guardianship away from good parents. Granted, they correctly do it re bad parents, but when they do it to good parents it is malice not accident. I have watched it happen with me very own eyes. For Connectucut case, see Keith Harmon Snow's "In the Worst Interests of the Child."
It’s happening in most western countries- different iterations, here the state can take your child for a second opinion wanted regarding treatment of a child with a cancer diagnosis, removing a child being home schooled following chemo because they had no immune system, and they weren’t equal to their peers scholastics. Or a child being removed from a low income sole parent, because there wasn’t enough food in the fridge- there are food banks!!! And regaining custody through child welfare legal system is stacked against the parents.