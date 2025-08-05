LawyerLisa’s Substack

Mary W Maxwell
1h

Lisa, that video says it has already passed California's Lower House (the Assembly). Proof, proof, proofity proof that some members of that assembly have been lobotomized.

See my book "Reunion: Judging the Family Court". Persons wearing black robes (I'm refering to judges...) are only too eager to take guardianship away from good parents. Granted, they correctly do it re bad parents, but when they do it to good parents it is malice not accident. I have watched it happen with me very own eyes. For Connectucut case, see Keith Harmon Snow's "In the Worst Interests of the Child."

Julie Pettiford
7m

It’s happening in most western countries- different iterations, here the state can take your child for a second opinion wanted regarding treatment of a child with a cancer diagnosis, removing a child being home schooled following chemo because they had no immune system, and they weren’t equal to their peers scholastics. Or a child being removed from a low income sole parent, because there wasn’t enough food in the fridge- there are food banks!!! And regaining custody through child welfare legal system is stacked against the parents.

