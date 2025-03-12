This is THE LAST CHANCE to stop the DS globalists from poisoning the water in Calgary & surrounding area. I hope you can help get the word out right now it appears by months end the Fluoride killer is being added to their water supply.

Do you have 5 minutes? - TAKE ACTION

You can help us ensure Calgary City Council does not restart artificial water fluoridation.

Here's how to take action to ensure that all Calgarians have access to clear running water.

https://www.safewatercalgary.com/action?configurationId=c4086a8c-8a4a-495d-b38a-8e0150bdd47a&actionId=88854c8d-00cc-461e-ab5e-711c1a930aad&cid=ffc96cf2-af45-4ad5-9109-1f0c9d959b3e

image from wikepedia

WATCH REDACTED ON FLUORIDE

