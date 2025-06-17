I know how 280k Americans can die in one day and it doesn’t need a virus or a bomb.

CO2 is pressurized between 1,100 and 2,200 pounds per square inch!!!!! and it’s instantly lethal

“• CO 2 + H 2 O = Carbonic acid. The release of CO 2 into a water source—including wells, aquifers, lakes and rivers—can acidify that water resource.

• CO 2 is an asphyxiant and can cause harm to humans and animals.

• CO 2 is denser that air, meaning it (once released under pressure) tends to settle in low-lying areas.

• CO 2 pipelines are highly pressurized, typically between 1,100 and 2,200 pounds per square inch (psi). Natural gas pipelines are typically between 500 and 1,400 psi.

• CO 2 is colorless and odorless.

• Local EMS units are rarely equipped to manage a leak or rupture of this nature and under this type of pressure. This is particularly true in rural places.

• Geologic sequestration requires detailed, site-specific knowledge of the target reservoir and sustained monitoring. Recent well breaches in Illinois raise questions about the safety of geologic sequestration.”

I was researching Bird Flu. The mass culls of birds. It seems like a Hunger Game play. It works with the legislation that I reviewed and the language of bills like proposed bill c-293 - where eliminating “problematic species” is proposed. Oh birds are a problem for cascading Big Disease? right. It moved to cats. It moved to the hoofed. It moved to humans. Out with the flightless birds that taste so good. Well every good problem usually has many good solutions.

To the Vaccine machine Robin! Max vaccines!! What happened to fertility and wombs - and well, actually life expectancy and health- in the last mas vax? Well a cynic has been formed on the bread and wine and circus of 2020 to 2025. You foisted series-circuses on us and I ate of the discernment that comes from puzzling my world and examining the nonsense of the elites.

Epistocracy? deferring to one’s Malthusian betters? You cannot both be an atheist Darwinist moron and not manage to object to the depopulation agenda. When you service yourself and your family into the epistocracy as a firm believer of evolution - then it is idiotic to trust them. Unless you believe yourself a justified evolutionary discard. See Bildeberg meeting Agenda.

Shouldn’t you have some sense of self-preservation? Otherwise acquiescence to all those who have clearly advocated for solutions to over-population for decades seems like the Darwin award.

On the other hand, where you see such blatant evil regarding the view that humans are the problematic species and their (elites’) cattle to cull, then you are at the moral point of your soul’s test. You might think it is DEI that is the test for living. Well. I guess you get the Darwin award.

Equity- the same result- is the same result for all at the flip of switch. If you haven’t been asked to be smart, you won’t try. Try a little. See what’s on the menu. All the same amount of exhales. All the same carbon footprint. All the same 0 calories from meat or dairy. Take your equity and shove it up your wazoo. If you’re not smart enough to notice that EQUITY cannot even rule out the worst iterations of itself. All the same starving happens to be the same result- FOOL.

Dead in the ground and there is nothing more - then you be Darwin’s test. Do you have what it takes for your genes to survive - or is the trust your betters who espouse Malthusianism (the world needs depopulation) your Darwin cliff? YOUR DEI CLIFF.

“The Ukrainian Genocide

"In the case of the Holodomor, this was the first genocide that was methodically planned out and perpetrated by depriving the very people who were producers of food of their nourishment (for survival). What is especially horrific is that the withholding of food was used as a weapon of genocide and that it was done in a region of the world known as the ‘breadbasket of Europe’.” – Prof. Andrea Graziosi, University of Naples.

An Introduction

In 1932 and 1933, millions of Ukrainians were killed in the Holodomor, a man-made famine engineered by the Soviet government of Joseph Stalin. The primary victims of the Holodomor (literally "death inflicted by starvation") were rural farmers and villagers, who made up roughly 80 percent of Ukraine's population in the 1930s. While it is impossible to determine the precise number of victims of the Ukrainian genocide, most estimates by scholars range from roughly 3.5 million to 7 million (with some estimates going higher). The most detailed demographic studies estimate the death toll at 3.9 million. Historians agree that, as with other genocides, the precise number will never be known.”

Here is a BLACK LIST IN OPERATION.

STALIN BY THE WAY WAS A COMMUNIST. 3.9 to 7 million people culled at the hand of a communist. THE EQUITY PEOPLE are good at mass death. Suck your DEI TO DEATH. It is the milk of madness.

The above picture was taken in 1932-33 in Kyiv. It is a visualization of the Black List. During the Holodomor and the great starving period, lists of those “hording food” were made. THE BLACK LIST. The whole village would be punished. If a farm quota or village quota wasn’t made, the whole village would be punished and deemed an enemy of the state. Everyone not flying a pride flag will be brought out and punished. Everyone with the word of God on their lips will be brought out and punished.

HOW MANY PENISES DO WOMEN ACTUALLY HAVE? Every person needs to be constantly asking that question. A dozen? 3 maybe. Never say women can’t have them. The truth is anything power tells you it is.

GET IN LINE. It IS THE LAW to agree with power. No bible for you.

Take him away for his black-market speech.

Get it??? The whole village. Everyone. equity. TAKE YOUR EQUITY AND SHOVE IT. It has been the basis for the most evil programs against humanity. If your moral program doesn’t outlaw the mass starving, mass culling of humanity - it is not MORAL. It’s an efficient death camp. It is the father of starvation. The mother of constant kill.

Lovely. And if you can’t see it then you’re your own evolutionary bottle neck. Done.

BUT I TOOK IT IN SCHOOL or at a law society COURSE, CFA, insert your regulated body- DEI courses? Ya. If you are mass depopulating you’ll need the syrup to do it.

Notice equity is TOP DOWN? NOTICE DEI is top down? Top down.

Here is a math test for DEI-ers.

What is at the top? Come on. The top. What’s at the top. when a system comes from the top - what does that mean?

At the pinnacle? What? Think a little for heaven’s sake!!! What is at the top. ULTIMATE POWER. WHO CAN FORCE an entire global society to suck a new teat? A new religion? And make it reach every crevice and punish every dissident?

You thinking yet? You thinking the answer to that question?

POWER. ULTIMATE POWER THAT HAS BEEN WORKING BEHIND THE SCENES SYSTEMATICALLY to cover the world in ONE THINK. ONE SPEECH. ONE SYSTEM.

Notice that power wants ultimate compliance and their tool is DEI? notice anything odd about that yet?

HERE IS THE SPOON.

image from psychology today.

I will feed it to you. Power is not ALTRUISTIC. THAT IS A PURE OXYMORON. If power wants something from the little guy - it will be the basis to take from the little guy. If you fought for the little guy as I have you notice one thing - power doesn’t give itself up. You have to wrestle it down.

But - stammer. Insert your leftist BS. I came from the left. I don’t give two craps whether or not you can understand. After all the leftist dogma is - there is no God. And it’s all Darwin at play.

Take your - I have to agree with your speech laws - and literally go eff yourself. Read my book, Chapter “Population Activities” and then practice the new evolutionary requirement for survival: thinking for oneself.

Either you’re a - life is meaningless we have no souls and it’s evolution strictly at play. Or there is a meaning found in God. My creator and yours.

If you are at your life is meaningless than any evil can be done by he who has the most power. Then if you trust POWER, you’re an evolutionary idiot. See how I did that. No God? Then trusting power makes you the biggest idiot on the face of the world.

Well you get an interesting result when you see there is a God too.

Power is nothing more than the capacity or ability to direct or influence the behavior of others or the course of events. Are you governable. Do you get in line?

The carbon pipeline.

The firing you didn’t get vaccinated line.

Image from Wikipedia.

Watch Bill Gates of Hell and his tiny smirk. about the unnatural - is it my theory the CO2 PIPELINE - PANDEMIC billed as a release of a toxic agent. It’s a few seconds long. Watch a bunch of time and try to get into his head about why he would smirk. why?

Or life has meaning. and evil views that man is mere cattle should point to an ultimate good. There is no such evil without a beautiful force of

GOOD.

AND GOD.

If you understand there is a soul, good and evil and forces beyond ourselves? Then you have to plant your feet somewhere.

Are you an advocate of mass depopulation? Lining up your fellow man woman and child for the Malthusian-epistocrats?

And the pearly gates? Do you say - I served Bill Gates of Hell? Because you think - well there needs to be more deaths and less births, less eating and more dying. Less meat and more control. Less thought and more behavioral control. Less speech and more augmented souls in line up at the soup kitchen, chipped hand outstretched. Mouths and minds starved?

Maybe. You’re ’re like - he’s so right. Too many cars on the road. But you think somehow behaving, let’s ’s you keep your cars? Ever think driving immigration into cities is for the congestion the resentment the poverty … and the solutions.

I AM HERE TO MAKE YOU THINK AND QUESTION. IF YOU REFUSE TO EVEN DO THAT, then you may have your DEI Darwin Award. You take it and own it!

image of from national centre for science.

SO THE MASS CULLING AND DISPOSAL FOR BIRDS IS INCIDENTLY SO VERY LIKE THE impositions of mass hunger by Mao and Stalin. Who are the new Maos and Stalins buying land and harming farmers?

Well, I was looking at how in this Bird flu governments disposed of Birds. Ostriches get a lot of news. Will we get a win.

But your every day poultry Disposal? HOW DO THEY DIE?

They are gased using CO2

The full document. This is at p.185

https://opencanada.blob.core.windows.net/opengovprod/resources/586089f3-a2d1-4e82-b4a9-a166c17308e9/cfia-hesa_2023-03-23_-_en-final.pdf?se=2024-11-27T23%3A32%3A52Z&sp=r&sv=2019-07-07&sr=b&sig=vsFotUvy6jcWmiAfHmBfiIE7U9vszkpTneiKhH3x5I8%3D

SO I REALIZED THAT CO2 WILL CHOKE YOU TO DEATH IN HIGH CONCENTRATIONS.

So like a thinking person (TRY IT ON FOR SIZE DEAR LEFT sucking the teat of DEI)

I ASKED. Why are we pumping CO2 IN PIPELINES TO AND THROUGH POPULATED CENTERS. NOW YOU ASK THAT QUESTION.

You ask it.

WHY ARE WE PUMPING CO2 IN PIPELINES TO AND THROUGH POPULATED CENTRES? Repeat t that question a bunch of times.

Even if you wanted to sequester it… Some volcano might go off.

Image of Etna erupting from BBC News (i don’t think that last word means what you think it does)

or a bunch of EVS might erupt.

By the way these are bombs loaded into your cities. They are weapons of mass destruction. The lithium ion battery combines with water, humidity, for thermal runaway. When they eventually do combine with the water is the fuse length of the bomb’s deployment. It is AN eventuality. They require the casing to be perpetually re-cased and never to degrade because we don’t live in a hypo-water environment? No. I don'tknow about any recasting plans.

So it’s time on one axis and the deployment of these on the other axis. Both time and bomb deployment are certainties. - I’ll discuss on your podcast.

“Most electric vehicle fires emerge when this battery is getting charged. When a cell of the battery overheats, it can enter a process that is called ‘Thermal Runaway’. The cells in the battery will keep overheating themselves very quickly, causing a fire and in some cases, an explosion. Because the battery cells keep accelerating, the EV car fire cannot simply be put out with water. It will take hours, maybe even days, to put out a fire like this with just water. And how longer it takes to put out the EV car fire, the more chance of collateral damage.” https://fireisolator.com/collateral-damages-of-hard-to-extinguish-electric-cars/

That is such a myopic discussion. We in the mandatory deindustrialization are going to have the tax dollars to constantly ensure these casings don’t ever degrade. Time on one axis. Bombs blowing up on the other axis. That is all EVS are.

(The cleverest thing you could do to your enemy would be to mandate green AKA WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION vehicles be taken up to replace gas powered - internal combustion engines)

Please look at image of Mark Carney and President Xi.

And anyways CO2 it’s the leading ingredient in photosynthesis. The life equation. Well that and water.

Even if you think all kids could benefit from another gender diagnosis and a sterilization of and removal of the bits (the ones that go off in orgasmic pleasure) and reproductive parts and have never questioned whether the depopulators might want that engineered- ask your dei-affected brain -why CO2 is pumped under pressure?

INTO CITIES.

Unshrink your brain and spit out the DEI (and ESG). There is a cure to having been subjected to dei. It is called THINKING FOR YOURSELF. MAYBE the enemy isn’t skin color OR someone who wants to get married and have a family (literally where you came from), but the Malthusians philosophers who’ve appointed themselves master-cullers.

Carbon Pipelines could form the basis for OPEN AIR MAMMAL GAS CHAMBERS. BIRDS with wings would fly away.

Carbon Sequestration Pipelines Poised to Dominate US Landscape

Exploring what the anticipated (and massive) CO2 sequestration pipeline network will look like in the United States. It all starts in Texas.

https://deceleration.news/carbon-sequestration-sewer-united-states-maps/

OK WHY DO YOU WANT CO2 UNDER PRESSURE INTO CITIES. You ever think about who buys your politicians?

Look some greedy idiot talking climate change with President Xi. (opening up the equivalent of a coal plant every two weeks in China)

What does a weapon look like to you?

Is it a bomb? A gun- quick let’s have the government take them all? A tank?

NO MY PROPOSITION IS THAT IT IS GREEN MANDATES AND INFRASTRUCTURE.

Could it be a city full of mass affixation networks of pipelines?

HERE IS ANOTHER SPOON - open wide.

THERE IS NO INFRASTRUCTURE DAMAGE. YOU COULD ROUND ALL THE POPULATIONS INTO CITIES WITH RF 5G BOUNDARIES. AND LET’S JUST SAY IT WAS “WAR” (dude - that and not dei -FANCY STAND DOWN SPEECH LAWS- WAR is reality. It is greed. It is power’s operation. It is the subjugation of masses- to what end..)

Then a mass casualty event could take place with THE GAS OF LIFE RELEASED IN CITIES UNDER PRESSURE. Choke

Gag.Done. Bring in the fans. And say it was the bird flu or a weaponized release.

WHY ARE WE PUMPING CO2 INTO CITIES IN CANADA AND THE US?

What special hand shake is that? Who’s the topper and who’s the bottom? Image of dark lords from National Post. Think they’re great redeemable humans? Go back up in this post to the image of the Darwin award. Pat yourself on the back and come back here.

There are organizations worried about sickness from leaks. I am not sure they have articulated the danger of mass affixation.

To push back against a massive AFFIXIATION NETWORK OF PIPELINES ACROSS THE US JOIN THE CURE…

https://curemn.org/take-action/

A Leaking CO2 Pipeline Can Cause Suffocation Within a Minute. The Government Needs to Regulate Them, Fast - THE GOVERNMENT NEEDS TO - SLAP YOURSELF. Government and their operations have been infiltrated. Government needs to be slimmed down and the globalists need a good slimming too.

THESE PIPELINES NEED TO COME DOWN. THEY ARE BASED ON CARBON CREDITS IN THE CARBON MARKET. MAKE SOME DUDES RICH OFF THEM AND NO ONE WILL THINK FOR THEMSELVES.

Listen to them - it boosts the farm economy because they made a carbon market. Without it apparently plants couldn’t grow. Well that part is at least true. Without carbon IN THE ATMOSPHERE PLANTS COULDN’T GROW.

Industries are planning a massive buildout of CO2 pipelines. Here’s what to know about the health risks, and how we’re asking the government to protect communities from a lethal pipeline rupture. does government need to regulate them? Or do the people say we have to remove them and shut them down?

https://earthjustice.org/article/a-leaking-co2-pipeline-can-cause-suffocation-within-a-minute-the-government-needs-to-regulate-them-fast#:~:text=When%20CO2%20leaks%2C%20it,become%20unconscious%20within%20a%20minute.

Imagine the Net ZERO death cult wants to put these pipelines across the USA (CANADA EU ETC). The product they use in chicken gas chambers linked across the entire US. READY FOR THE CHICKENS OR FOR THE next ‘deemed high risk species’.

NOPE.

I DO NOT THINK CARBON DIOXIDE pipelines are a normal response to a non-issue in the atmosphere - where it is at 0.04 % and has vastly exceeded that without issue.

I don’t like the proposed cure. How about you. doesn’t this read like a scary virus coming true?

“In February 2020, residents of a small town in Mississippi began experiencing unexplained sickness. Dozens of people were rushed to the local hospital, some of whom had passed out while driving their cars.

The culprit wasn’t a virus, but an asphyxiant. A pipeline carrying carbon dioxide, or CO 2 , had ruptured, leaking the odorless gas into the town of Satartia. In large quantities, CO 2 causes suffocation by reducing oxygen in the air; as it accumulated in Satartia, children passed out while playing outside, and others experienced seizures.

The ruptured pipe is part of a network of over 5,000 miles of CO 2 pipelines in the United States, primarily transporting captured carbon from polluting facilities to depleted oil and gas wells where it gets pumped underground to recover more fossil fuels. Although small compared to the vast network of oil and gas pipelines, that number is set to significantly increase as fossil fuel companies plan a massive buildout of carbon capture and storage (CCS) facilities subsidized by newly available government funds. These facilities will require a buildout of new CO 2 pipelines, mostly throughout the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions.

But CO 2 pipelines are dangerously under-regulated and, as the Satartia leak showed, they pose extreme safety hazards to communities and the environment.

Pipeline companies are planning to build out a network of CO2 pipelines”

https://earthjustice.org/article/a-leaking-co2-pipeline-can-cause-suffocation-within-a-minute-the-government-needs-to-regulate-them-fast#:~:text=When%20CO2%20leaks%2C%20it,become%20unconscious%20within%20a%20minute.

Check out the ACA logo. Bubbles in the occult world are sixes without their tales. I have lots of pieces on the occult and the occult logos roaming freely through DEI corporations, schools, governments, NGOs. They all have the same variations of logos and there’s no one screaming trademark infringement. It is like the proliferation of evil symbolism before WW2. If you think that makes me a holocaust denier read my book. Referencing points in time in history should not be an excuse to lock people up for hate speech (read my book).

According to Google AI these are the uses of CO2 as a commodity

Here's a breakdown of industries and their CO2 usage:

1. Food and Beverage:

Carbonation: CO2 is essential for creating fizzy drinks like sodas, beer, and sparkling wine.

Food Preservation: It's used to freeze food quickly, keep it cold during transport, and displace oxygen in packaging.

Other uses: Decaffeinating coffee, removing impurities, and creating inert atmospheres in food processing.

2. Manufacturing:

Metalworking: CO2 is used in welding, especially for ferrous metals, and can also be used to harden casting molds.

Enhanced Oil Recovery: CO2 is injected into oil fields to push out more oil.

Chemical Production: CO2 is a feedstock for producing chemicals like methanol and urea.

Plastics and Composites: CO2 can be used to create polymers and other materials for plastics, adhesives, and even high-performance materials like carbon fiber.

Dry Ice Blasting: Cleaning equipment and surfaces using dry ice (solid CO2) is another manufacturing application.

Fire Suppression: CO2 fire extinguishers are used in various industrial settings.

3. Other Industries:

Agriculture: CO2 can stimulate plant growth in greenhouses.

Healthcare: CO2 is used in medical procedures and as a refrigerant.

Laboratory and Pharmaceutical: CO2 is used in various scientific and medical applications.

Waste Management: CO2 is used in some waste treatment processes.

Refrigeration: CO2 can be used as a refrigerant in some applications.”

LET’s talk about these uses. ONE JUMPS out to me - how about you?

AGRICULTURE. CO2 CAN STIMULATE PLANT GROWTH. NO SHIT DARWIN. THERE GOES YOUR WHOLE REASON TO SEQUESTER CO2 OR MAKE WAR ON IT. It makes more food grow. dumb Malthusians think we will stay their dumb bitches for much longer.

SO I ASKED A FEW MORE QUESTIONS. BECAUSE I AM ASTONISHED AT WHAT ASKING QUESTIONS INSTEAD OF BEING SPOOD FED BY ELITES DOES. IT BREAKS THEIR WHOLE RAISON D’ETRE.

THIS is from Goggle AI. Let’s see what jumps out at you. Then I will tell you what is very jumpy to me.

“While a portion of CO2 pipelines are dedicated to carbon sequestration, a significant portion is also used for enhanced oil recovery (EOR), where the CO2 is injected into oil fields to increase oil production. The exact ratio varies, but a substantial amount of CO2 transported via pipelines is for EOR purposes.

Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Pipelines:

CCS involves capturing CO2 from industrial sources (like power plants or factories) and transporting it via pipelines to storage sites.

These storage sites are typically deep underground geological formations where the CO2 is injected and stored permanently.

Examples include the Quest CCS project and the Alberta Carbon Trunk Line in Canada, which transport CO2 to saline aquifers for sequestration.

Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Pipelines:

EOR involves injecting CO2 into oil reservoirs to increase oil production.

The CO2 acts as a solvent, reducing the viscosity of the oil and making it easier to extract.

While the CO2 is injected underground, a significant portion remains trapped within the oil reservoir, effectively sequestering it.

However, a portion of the CO2 may also be released during the oil extraction process and will need to be captured and re-injected, according to the Global CCS Institute.

The Role of Pipelines:

Pipelines are a crucial part of both CCS and EOR as they provide the most efficient means of transporting large volumes of CO2 over long distances.

The CO2 is typically transported in a supercritical or liquid state to make it easier to transport and store, notes ClearPath.

While CCS and EOR are both ways to utilize CO2, the Sierra Club points out the emphasis on EOR can create a conflict with the goal of reducing atmospheric CO2.”

OK ready?

Some CO2 is in pipelines because we are supposed to be weaned off oil and gas because of it’s - bad. (yet it greens the earth huh?)

and some CO2 is in pipelines because it’s useful for getting oil out of the earth for the oil and gas industry.

The Rockefeller et al just end oil groups can’t even stand up to brain teasers.

NEXT ON THE - THIS WHOLE CLIMATE CRAP DOESN’T ADD UP.

“ Global Liquid Carbon Dioxide Market Report 2025 Market Size Split by Sources (Hydrogen, Ethyl Alcohol, Ammonia, Natural Gas, Others), by Application (Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Electronics, Agricult...” https://www.cognitivemarketresearch.com/liquid-carbon-dioxide-market-report

SO making natural gas has a CARBON sequestration component that seems as dumb as pretending fires aren’t set by arsonists capitalizing on the Rockefeller narrative. (power is at the top remember). Because then burning natural gas… oh ya. breathing. It all expels CO2. Make the ditty famous.

Don’t miss my Bill Gates spoof on cow farts, masking and Carbon.

https://www.cognitivemarketresearch.com/liquid-carbon-dioxide-market-report

As per Cognitive Market Research's latest published report, the Global Liquid Carbon Dioxide market size will be $2,071.22 Million by 2028.Liquid Carbon Dioxide Industry's Compound Annual Growth Rate will be 4.82% from 2023 to 2030.

DOES YOUR HEAD HURT. WAS IT FROM THINKING NON-NARRATIVE THOUGHTS. OR COULD THERE BE A CO2 LEAK ALREADY. Or it is a virus that jumped a whole bunch of species and farms. RIGHT ON GATE’S TIMELINE.

HERE IS GUIBAULT, the much more that needs to be done by the Malthusian in charge of climate: HE SAYS CANADA GAVE 100 BILLION DOLLARS TO DEVELOPING COUNTRIES to help with all that - stuff - stuffing your heads with nonsense.

Then he asks how much more money should Canada print and inflate the economy to solve for climate… excuse to take money. Print money and create a debt spiral to collapse the country. Really whichever comes first. CBDC or death.

What do you think about the nexus between chicken gas chambers for bird flu and these pipelines? The whole climate thing is a scam. IT is big BS like the words coming from that fool’s mouth.

But why these pipelines are coming into your cities needs to be examined. And maybe before July 4, 2025.

See the infrastructure, the laws, the international treaties, bi-lateral treaties as the weapons. Forget the drones and guns. Your cityscape can be a weapon you just need to know how they get turned on.

ARE CO2 PIPELINES just a dumb circular brain teaser - or could they threaten the people that live near them? What do you think?

I WOULD like to break the censorship of my book. If you can read it that would be bonus. I want to influence my world to change it. Buy it and go to the chapter called Population Activities for a real brain hurt. Especially if you are wearing the Darwin DEI award like a scarlet letter still.

I am not better than you because of my skin color. But nor will accept in any of your racist iterations that I would be worse. My GOD MADE ME. And all of my courage to stand unflinching before whatever hordes howl in opposition.

CO2 released from pipelines under pressure won’t choke us?

wakey wakey 280,000 dead in one day?

It’s that time again.

