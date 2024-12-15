Market Snapshot: Canada is expanding its CO 2 pipeline network

Release date: 2024-05-01

In Canada, new carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) pipeline projects are being announced. In September 2023, Wolf Midstream announced the expansion of its Alberta Carbon Trunk Line (ATCL) to Edmonton, AB. In Saskatchewan, Whitecap Resources stated it started engineering design of a new CO 2 capture and pipeline project. However, both projects are adding capacity to an existing network of large CO 2 pipelines that has been in operation for more than two decades. More projects could be expected in the future, as the development of carbon capture and storage (CCS)Definition* capacity is an essential part of the federal and provincial strategies to reduce emissions and transition to a low carbon future.

Carbon dioxide pipelines are an essential part of any carbon capture and storage project. Canada currently has five large CO 2 pipeline systems. The Alberta Carbon Trunk LineFootnote 1 (ACTL), and the QuestFootnote 2 project pipelines are in Alberta, while the Boundary Dam to Weyburn, the Souris ValleyFootnote 3 and the Cardinal Energy Ltd.’s Midale CO 2 Footnote 4 pipelines are in south Saskatchewan (Table 1). Total capacity of these pipelines is estimated in 2023 at 7.1 million tonnes of CO 2 per year (Mt CO 2 /year).

The Souris Valley pipelineFootnote 5—the oldest and largest—has been in service since 2000, the Midale pipeline since 2005 and the Boundary Dam pipeline since 2014. The Quest and ACTL pipelines became operational in 2015 and 2020, respectively. The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) regulates the Souris Valley pipeline, while Quest and ACTL are regulated by the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER)Footnote 6 and the Boundary Dam and Midale pipelines by the Saskatchewan provincial government.

Table 1: Major Canadian CO 2 Pipelines

ProjectStart UpLength (km)Capacity (Mt CO 2 /y)Start PointEnd PointOperatorSouris Valley PipelineTable Note a200061Table Note b3.0Canada - U.S. borderNear Weyburn, SKWhitecap ResourcesCardinal Energy Midale CO 2 pipelineTable Note c2005250.3Near Weyburn, SKNear Weyburn, SKCardinal Resources LtdBounday Dam To Weyburn CO 2 PipelineTable Note d2014741.0Boundary Dam Power Plant, SKNear Weyburn, SKSaskPower, Whitecap ResourcesQuest2015641.2Scotford Upgrader, ABNear Thornhill, ABShell CanadaAlberta Carbon Trunk Line (ACTL)Table Note e20202401.6Table Note f

14.6Table Note gSturgeon County, ABNear Lacombe, ABWolf Midstream

Table Notes

Table Note a

The pipeline supplies CO 2 to the Weyburn-Midale Carbon Capture and Storage project in Saskatchewan.

Table Note b

Total pipeline length is 330 km (205 miles) from Beulah, ND to the Weyburn oil field in Saskatchewan. The U.S. segment is 272 km (169 miles) and the Canadian segment of the pipeline is 61 km (38 miles).

Table Note c

Receives CO 2 from the Souris Valley pipeline and transports it to the Midale field for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR).

Table Note d

Provides CO 2 to the Aquistone CO 2 Sequestration (approximately three kilometers from the Boundary Dam Plant) and the Weyburn-Midale CO 2 -EOR project, both in Saskatchewan.

Table Note e

ACTL receives CO 2 from the Nutrient Redwater Fertilizer plant and the Sturgeon Refinery, both located in Sturgeon County, AB.

Table Note f

ACTL gathered as of 2023.

Table Note g

ACTL full capacity.

Sources

Recently announced CO 2 pipeline projects in Canada

Wolf Midstream, the operator of the ACTL announced in September 2023 that it received approval from the AER and started construction of the 3.0 Mt CO 2 /year ACTL Edmonton ConnectorFootnote 7. The new ATCL extension will initially transport CO 2 produced at the Air Products’ Net Zero Hydrogen Energy Complex in Edmonton to the ACTL main line and would collect CO 2 from other local industrial facilitiesFootnote 8, and be in service by the end of 2024.

In February 2023, Whitecap Resources announced the start of the front-end engineering and design (FEED) on a new major CO 2 capture and pipeline project in Saskatchewan. The project would capture CO 2 from several major CO 2 emitters in the Regina and Moose Jaw area and transport it to Whitecap’s existing CO 2 -EOR facility near Weyburn. As of October 2023, Whitecap has secured five memoranda of understanding for capturing 1.2 to 3.0 MT CO 2 /year. If the final investment decision is taken in 2024, Whitecap expects to have the project onstream in 2025.Footnote 9Footnote 10

Support for the development of CCS infrastructure (including pipelines) has been provided at the federal and provincial level for over 15 years. In 2022 the federal government enacted Canada’s Carbon Management StrategyFootnote 11, and as part of Budget 2021 is investing $319 million over seven years to advance the commercial viability of carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies through its Energy Innovation ProgramFootnote 12, between other programs and policiesFootnote 13. Alberta has enacted a regulatory framework for CCS development and implemented support initiatives for CCS. Also, in November 2021 the Government of Saskatchewan announced that pipelines transporting CO 2 are now eligible for support through the provincial Oil Infrastructure Investment ProgramFootnote 14.

Alberta is leading development in CCS projects in Canada, with six projects in service and 25 new projects under evaluation. These projects would require either new CO 2 pipelines or expansion of the existing ones to transport the expected vast volumes of CO 2 that would be captured and transported for storage in the province.

Figure 1: Saskatchewan Major CO 2 Pipelines

Sources and Description

Figure 2: Alberta Major CO 2 Pipelines

Sources and Description

Footnotes

Footnote 1

Enhance Energy Inc, Wolf Carbon Solutions, Nort West Redwater Partnership, Division B: Detailed Report Year 2020, Alberta Energy

Footnote 2

Quest CCS Annual Summary Report 2014, Alberta Department of Energy

Footnote 3

The Souris Valley pipeline transports CO 2 captured at the Dakota Gasification Company near Beulah, North Dakota and transports it to the Whitecap CO 2 -EOR project in Weyburn, Saskatchewan.

Footnote 4

The Midale pipeline receives CO 2 from the Souris Valley pipeline.

Footnote 5

Footnote 6

Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage – Our requirements, Alberta Energy Regulator

Footnote 7

Alberta’s Carbon Pipeline : Wolf Midstream’s ACTL Project Shows Viability of Carbon Capture, North American Energy Pipelines

Footnote 8

Wolf Midstream to extend Alberta Carbon Trunk Line into the Edmonton region, Daily Oil Bulletin

Footnote 9

Whitecap Resources begins FEED on Saskatchewan carbon hub; Gas Liquids Engineering chosen, Pipeline Online

Footnote 10

Corporate Presentation / October 2023, Whitecap resources Inc.

Footnote 11

Carbon capture, utilization, and storage strategy, Government of Canada

Footnote 12

Footnote 13

The Alberta Government is currently investing $1.24 billion for up to 15 years to support the Quest and Alberta Carbon Trunk Line projects. Carbon Capture, utilization, and storage – Development and innovation, Government of Alberta

Footnote 14

Oil Infrastructure Program Expanded to Support Carbon Capture, Government of Saskatchewan

