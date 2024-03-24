Share this postC02 faminelawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherC02 famineLawyerLisaMar 24, 202415Share this postC02 faminelawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1SharePlease enjoy. When something becomes the reason for you to volunteer into shackles well you ought to be able to hear the dissent not monetized by the globalists.SubscribeShareGive a gift subscriptionLeave a comment15Share this postC02 faminelawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
C02 famine
https://twitter.com/jordanbpeterson/status/1771775698606117373?cxt=HBwW-seykYqnzpYxAAAA&cn=ZmxleGlibGVfcmVjcw%3D%3D&refsrc=email