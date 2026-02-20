What happens by 2028.

What happens that Christians don’t need to vote by 2028?

What happens to voting?

What happens to Christians?

What or Who gets fixed by 2028 that Christians don't need to vote and?

Who is we?

That is Donald Trump and the Rambam or Maimonides, whose image is also found in Congress.

Maimonides wrote the Laws of Kings and wars which sets out calling a human a king or Messiah and the extirpation (every last living soul) of certain nations and groups of people.

“6.1 War is not conducted against anyone in the world until they are first offered peace (and refuse it), whether this is a Discretionary War or a War of Mitzvoh, as it says, “when you come close to the city to fight with it, you shall call to it to make peace” (Deut. 20:10). If they make peace and accept the Seven Commandments incumbent upon the Sons of Noah (Gentiles), none of them are killed, but they must pay us tribute, as it says, “and they shall be for you a tributary, and they shall serve you” (Deut. 20:11). 6.2 If they propose to accept upon themselves the payment of the tribute but not servitude to us or they accept servitude but not the tribute, we ignore their proposal until they accept both.

The servitude referred to here is one of disgrace and is demeaning. They are not to raise their heads up to Israel for any reason. They must be subjugated to us and may never be assigned to a Position over us.

6.3 The tribute they must pay shall be for service of the king, with their bodies and their money, such as the building of the walls36

F37 and the strengthening of fortresses and the building of the royal palace and similar, as it says, “And this is the account of the levy which King Solomon raised to build the Temple of G- d, and his palace, and Milo, and the wall of Jerusalem…and all the store-cities which Solomon had…the Emorites who remained…and Solomon imposed a head-tax, until this very day. And of the Children of Israel, Solomon made none a bondsman; but they were the soldiers and his servants and his officers and his captains and those in charge of his chariots and his horsemen” (I Kings 9:15-22). 6.4 The king may make a deal with them that he can take half of their money or land and leave all their moveable goods or take their moveable goods37 F38 and leave their lands. This is all in accordance with whatever arrangement he makes with them. It is forbidden for us to lie to them in their peace treaty or deceive them after they have made peace and have accepted the Seven Commandments. 6.5 If they do not come to peaceful terms or they make peace but do not accept the Seven Commandments, we engage in war against them and slay all their adult males. We take all their money and children as spoils. We do not kill the women or minors, as it says, “the women and the children” (see Deut. 20:14 and 2:34) which means the male children.”

Really who is the we in this.

That dove is from NOAH'S ark.

What i see? What they desire. Tge completion of state based reproductive and raising of children

The war on families. Women. Morality. Parenting. It is not incidental but directional.

The end of mother. The end of women.

The New World Order that is espoused by globalist is male on male lab based reproduction of sterile masses in service to them.

It is male on male. Two triangles one upon the other in perpetuity that the demons direct.

we are watching demons lead and they are in our grasp, not the reverse.

Our power is the word and we have exchanged it for entertainment, vices, and the meaningless of our time.

John 1:1

In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.

Given the noahide laws barreling at the world. Who is the we? What happens to voting? What is the fixing? Where are the Christians?

Oh just rising UNDAUNTED IN CHRIST LIKE absolute LIONS.

Amos 3:7

“For the Lord God does nothing without revealing his secret to his servants the prophets.

1 Timothy 4:1

Now the Spirit expressly says that in later times some will depart from the faith by devoting themselves to deceitful spirits and teachings of demons,

Deuteronomy 12:32

“Everything that I command you, you shall be careful to do. You shall not add to it or take from it.

Proverbs 30:6

Do not add to his words, lest he rebuke you and you be found a liar.

Revelation 22:18

I warn everyone who hears the words of the prophecy of this book: if anyone adds to them, God will add to him the plagues described in this book,

Revelation 22:19 ESV / 59 helpful votes

And if anyone takes away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God will take away his share in the tree of life and in the holy city, which are described in this book.

Equity tells us the lie that we are all the same result. That is the view of our souls of animals.

Instead, know in the body of Christ, your purpose and gifts are unique and chosen by God. Thus no one is the least important. When the body of Christ rises, the Spirit moves you to God's purpose. Not all the same, yet all selected.

Praising God diminishes and confuses and binds demons. That is the Christian advent calendar Commandment of Joy.

It is like an apron you put on in the face of adversity.

Joy Hope Peach Love

Each of you children of God are selected with the gifts and tools given. It is the time of LIONS now dearests.

1 Corinthians 12

Spiritual Gifts

12 Now concerning[a] spiritual gifts,[b] brothers,[c] I do not want you to be uninformed. 2 You know that when you were pagans you were led astray to mute idols, however you were led. 3 Therefore I want you to understand that no one speaking in the Spirit of God ever says “Jesus is accursed!” and no one can say “Jesus is Lord” except in the Holy Spirit.

4 Now there are varieties of gifts, but the same Spirit; 5 and there are varieties of service, but the same Lord; 6 and there are varieties of activities, but it is the same God who empowers them all in everyone. 7 To each is given the manifestation of the Spirit for the common good. 8 For to one is given through the Spirit the utterance of wisdom, and to another the utterance of knowledge according to the same Spirit, 9 to another faith by the same Spirit, to another gifts of healing by the one Spirit, 10 to another the working of miracles, to another prophecy, to another the ability to distinguish between spirits, to another various kinds of tongues, to another the interpretation of tongues. 11 All these are empowered by one and the same Spirit, who apportions to each one individually as he wills.

One Body with Many Members

12 For just as the body is one and has many members, and all the members of the body, though many, are one body, so it is with Christ. 13 For in one Spirit we were all baptized into one body—Jews or Greeks, slaves[d] or free—and all were made to drink of one Spirit.

14 For the body does not consist of one member but of many. 15 If the foot should say, “Because I am not a hand, I do not belong to the body,” that would not make it any less a part of the body. 16 And if the ear should say, “Because I am not an eye, I do not belong to the body,” that would not make it any less a part of the body. 17 If the whole body were an eye, where would be the sense of hearing? If the whole body were an ear, where would be the sense of smell? 18 But as it is, God arranged the members in the body, each one of them, as he chose. 19 If all were a single member, where would the body be? 20 As it is, there are many parts,[e] yet one body.

21 The eye cannot say to the hand, “I have no need of you,” nor again the head to the feet, “I have no need of you.” 22 On the contrary, the parts of the body that seem to be weaker are indispensable, 23 and on those parts of the body that we think less honorable we bestow the greater honor, and our unpresentable parts are treated with greater modesty, 24 which our more presentable parts do not require. But God has so composed the body, giving greater honor to the part that lacked it, 25 that there may be no division in the body, but that the members may have the same care for one another. 26 If one member suffers, all suffer together; if one member is honored, all rejoice together.

27 Now you are the body of Christ and individually members of it. 28 And God has appointed in the church first apostles, second prophets, third teachers, then miracles, then gifts of healing, helping, administrating, and various kinds of tongues. 29 Are all apostles? Are all prophets? Are all teachers? Do all work miracles? 30 Do all possess gifts of healing? Do all speak with tongues? Do all interpret? 31 But earnestly desire the higher gifts.

And I will show you a still more excellent way.”

