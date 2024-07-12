do we want to become one BIG MULTICELLULAR ORGANISM? LIKE GOO IN THE PETRIDISH. Governed by AI algorithm?

We then out source our thinking to the governing ENTITY.

Groomed to be seperated from our senses and logic.

For precise flawless behavior.

Imagine the desire to dance across the street. To clasp the hand of a stranger. To solve for math just to see where you get.

Brampton Ontario is ramping Up cameras. This is for charging by the mile. Thank you Sadiq Khan and ULEZ.

“But now the city is looking to expanded the project to 50 intersections with hundreds of cameras, and the new proposed cost of the upgrades has ballooned to more than $11.6 million, according to a new report.

The new panoramic cameras will capture a complete 360-degree view of the intersection and immediate area, while the license plate recognition cameras will record and process the license plates and characteristics of vehicles including make, model, and color.”

We are marching this out so fast. Hive mind directing us like clumps of cells.

I remember biking without cameras dangling from all the street corners.

my grin so wide I caught bugs.

I remember singing loud on quiet northern roads. The bumps tumbling on repeat.

The smell of blue berries in August heat. That I had no destination.

Once I followed a dirt road off a quiet pine trimmed country road. It narrowed then became tracks. The sand was yellow and pulled me through long unplanted fields. When the tracks became a path I hide the bike and walked. Where was I going!!! I wanted to know.

The path called me to follow and I did. It went into a forested area and landed atop a long and steep staircase.

So many stairs were missing, but the river was at the bottom. To climb down I used roots and the architecture of the staircase. It was a 200 foot drop and the sand wall eroded in spots. But what a prize!!!

I paid no heed to whether I would be able to scale back up. Excitement as I felt I had discovered some beauty long hidden.

At the bottom I watched the fast moving river. I wrote in my journal and felt so satisfied that my wonder had led me there. There was a small dock that protruded from the forest canopy to enable the sun to kiss my thighs. A small rivulet split the sand in two.

I found that place. I wondered at the dead farmer who had built that staircase. Did he catch fish. Did he have a boat that he brought in from down river where the bank was friendly. Did he have a love he brought there? A son or daughter next, to swim with him? Did they reward their work with this special place?

When the sun started its decent I had to figure my way up.

I dangled no footing could I get in the damp sand. But I made my way up the treacherous slope sometimes falling and trying again. Down up. Try a different way. The dimming light brought mosquitoes that I couldn't swat at but at least they weren't vaccines ha.

I visited this place several times.

The last time I went too many boards had come off on my assent and I knew I couldn't go there to ponder our world anymore.

I wasn't plugged in except into God's creation.

Now we are being made into a swarm of like actors.

Unplug

Unplug.

Unplug.

They speed through the China like assembly in our “free countries".

Don't wait until the only thing you scale are the dissonant chords of like action, thought and genuflection to ugly numbskull dumb power.

I'm not a cell for the hive to direct. Or to squish at my not narrative thoughts or expression.

And nor dear reader are you.

Joy. Hope.

In these times that application requires stiff discipline.

We are called to push back. But Groomed to give in. What music do you hear when you close your eyes. Listen for your voice.

It is not your outward appearance that makes you worthy of life. Close your eyes. It is this tremendous amazing joyful unexplainable accident that makes you worthy of not just life. But Living. You alive is the miracle. Tell me I'm less because my skin or eyes and I will think you hateful for the absurdity of your thoughts. I will not in any way feel less though. My roar is in my soul.

I CLAIM IT. The beauty of life! FEEL MY PRAYER FOR YOU. YOU.

I DON'T know What you look like, how you feel. But baby you deserve hope. I want that planted so deep. That their rat cage messaging is nothing to you. That you don't shirk at their plans. Because plans are squared against truth. You are worthy.

God helps those who help themselves.

Don't sit thinking your being and actions are irrelevant.

Your life is relevant to the unborn. We are the last generation alive before the perpetual application hive mind smart city. If you didn't think you were important. Guess again.

We are groomed to have contempt for the miracle of life. That is so you don't take any discomfort to help others you don't know. You are groomed to give hate for differences. That is so we divided whither in thoughts of fear and weakness.

I used to crave the wild. And in a city I thought, at least there were skies. Hues and beauty that were wild. Ha! They even want that.

All the cameras you see watching all the people. Whereever you look. To remind us we are rats in the cage of an experiment they design. That is evil.

They want to be gods. The hackable human. The Divine is not hackable. This is why they had to have God removed. They took decades to do it. So you are distanced from the Divine. Reclaim Him. He will come for any that search.

I claim for you not just your privacy. My privacy. His. Hers. Even Zers.

I claim and refuse the concept of becoming a cell in a greater most useless endeavor. Fitting like a weave into their master planned rainbow cross walks, camera heavy ai processing lives like we are their tissue to paint and own.

Climb that steep impossible stair case while you can.

Rip out the stain of the cage. It won't be easy. Your gifts will lead you.

Let everyone know. We aren't a multi cellular beast. We are individuals. And if you think anyone is more or less worthy of life and living you have seriously lost your path.

Here's something I’m enjoying listening to.

Our city councils need to know they are altering our lives in such fundamental ways. They need to hear from us en masse.

Yes yes. You genuflect to this power? I'm telling you once erected their depravity knows no bounds.

IF YOU DEHUMANIZE any one of us. You dehumanize humanity itself and leave you and yours in the same path. I saw the caste system of the unvaxed erected and it spoke loud in me. Strong. I knew right and wrong. And still do.

I spoke for those I did not know.

I knew what I was seeing. The direction of the hive to see some as unclean. I knew when we did that what follows.

If you don't, your imagination is lacking.

And that dear friends was before I knew what the injections were doing across the board.

That was something that took some getting used to.

I had to search for why we were losing our way. This is where we are headed these ai hive creatures. A city with one architect to smooth out nonnarrative thought. It is not where they want stop.

But I want to show you WHO YOU ARE.

That twig. That is their globalist plans and agenda. Image from Same boat brother.

DO YOU UNDERSTAND YOUR POWER.

I AM HERE FOR THAT PURPOSE. TO MAKE YOU SEE THEIR AGENDA, YOUR BEAUTIFUL WORTH, AND YOUR POWER.

I am imperfect, but your warrior writer.

now if you don't mind.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

