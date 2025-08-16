In 1587 John Dee an occultist, claimed he received a spirit message concerning a threat to the English Fleet. Essentially the message was that a group of disguised Frenchmen intended to bribe disloyal foresters to burn down the Forest of Dean. This forest was essential for the English ship-building empire. As a result the masquerading squatters with nefarious intents were arrested.

You know when the occult intelligence cared about industry and the safety of it’s people?

https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Document:The_British_Occult_Secret_Service

I’ve had a spirit message (tongue and cheek to the occultist Dee)

Build back better and the green transition? It is to burn down your economies, end the middle class, attack freedom and enslave mankind.

Defend liberty. Do it dancing. Do it smiling your biggest smile. Do it with the courage of angels under you feet.

We are sick of the occupation by the corrupt. The only way to keep the occupiers in line with the sick objective is to make them souless child abusers. What a system.

We will not have it. We will not endure it any more. We will cast them out. I know not the path but that we must. That we will.

Get your knees bowing - occultist pricks.

The thing about humans. Is that humanity has choices. Free Will. Free yourself from your enslavers. Those that I today pray for. pray for pray for. May you be released with the essence of your cycle of abuse..

some are not enslaved into death cult child abuse. Some are just working at their jobs. Once these turn. It will be like an infectious spirit.

Your ancestors press from beneath.

occupation by the corrupt? Once they start leaving will leave en masse. they are in the employment of establishing their own servitude. Once they understand they will flip sides. Like a burger of Almost Meat, Sometime in Bill Gates imagination this guk is Meat-meat, it has another side. It will be more crisp on this side because, instead of reflecting corruption, lies and satanic pursuits, it reflects the truth. Be done with the debasement of your soul.

I am telling you.

It will become a tidal wave. Speak often and always. Now with courage in your communities. Failure to do so only enables the tyranny. Speak to dismantle. - read my book.

Let every utterance come from a place you are just uncovering and learning about. Your depth is so deep. Undo their telling and settling upon you. Step out of their web of lies and corruption. pull their strings their puppeteers webs from the truth of your hope.

It isn’t that they aren’t dark and evil. it is that you shine the light on their evil.

This is some of what I listen to, to set my day. Set yours.

NO WONDER CHRISTIAN MUSIC IS BEING BANNED IN CANADA. I look at their stink horror and dance with a joy that is a virus swallowing their wallowing world created hell.

I am the author of WORLD ON MUTE. by Lisa Miron. Get it on amazon.

define.

visualize.

you are in a world surrounded by so much love

lean in. find your rock.

our warriors are going to need the song to fill their hearts now.

It doesn’t matter what you think the odds are.

Feel it your glint your strength your courage. It doesn’t come from you.

But through you.

Get it yet?

