LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris's avatar
Chris
1d

Is this a new version of the Cloward Piven strategy combined with the Great Reset?……The Great Cloward Piven Reset perhaps?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Lawyerlisa and others
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake
21h

"Speak often and always. Now with courage in your communities."

👍💯

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lawyerlisa
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture