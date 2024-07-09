Scrambling for what to bring to a family picnic I never once collected the potato bugs that scurry when I lift my potted plants. Not once. I never said, now here’s something everyone will want two servings of.

I've never stopped the grocer and asked, just where is the meal worm and cricket aisle. I'm plum out of cricket protein for my pancakes. Never.

I've also never failed to kill every bug, fly, crawly black thing in my house. I will take anything for that slap smack squish. It is as satisfying as checking off a to do with a pencil, or discovering a new Bill Gates meme. Must be in my DNA to dislike in no particular order, pedophiles, satanists, and chitin. I'm not accusing Bill of any of these things, but if there was a peer reviewed article about his exoskeleton or his attendance at Epstein Island… I would believe it. And so would his former wife.

Instinct. I NEVER once decided to peck at beetles like the gizzard-ed chickens.

Isn't it satisfying to know McDonalds can't sell slime meat. Refuse, get mad.

Do not go gentle into thy good night.

Rage against the dying of the light.

Better yet? Shine a light on the horrors of the program.

Kfc in Canada is discontinuing PORK, including BACON. This is supposed to be INCLUSIVE because Muslims don't eat pork. My vegetarian friends don't make me quit eating meat. Kind of not inclusive. I don’t make vegetarians eat meat, or Muslims or Jews eat pork, and NO GLOBALIST SHOULD MAKE US EAT BUGS.

This is just another step in the globalist program to end meat service and availability in our communities and you have to be loud and angry. It will be step by little step in a steady march. HEAVE HO DON’T LET THEM PASS. HEAVE HO. DON’T LET GO. SANITY!!

This is from the Arup Leeds Report of FINAL 2030 PLAN, or great necessary solutions to ‘climate’ the CARBON LEASH. THESE SLIME BUCKETS WRITING AND IMPOSTING THIS SHOULD BE on their carbon leash it is the Gulag. all the same diet, uniform, mobility, caloric intake.

Like all globalist communist plans, they build their infrastructure to solve for problems they create.

It is not demand driven but they salivate like vampires as they create the ability to IMPOSE the market on we citizens.

“The sector is now gaining momentum with several primary insect producers across the continent and value chain partners downstream beginning to incorporate insects as a primary ingredient in their products. The number of active insect-based companies is hard to establish considering the high turnover of start-ups (opening and winding down). Studying a precise geographic location (province of Quebec, Canada), the rapid growth of the industry has been observed since 2015 with an average annual growth in the number of companies of 29% (TFIC, 2022). But defining the growth over the larger NA region is challenging because there is no organization officially responsible for keeping track of the industry growth. By combining the information from the edible Quebec Insect Sectorial Table (TFIC), Natural Product Canada (NPC) and the North American Coalition for Insect Agriculture (NACIA) members, it was possible to obtain a rough estimate of 41 insect producers in Canada and 21 in the United States in 2022 (NPC, 2022; TFIC, 2022). In addition, there were 22 companies offering insect-based products in Canada and one in the United States (Figure 1). A better knowledge of the number of active companies is required to better evaluate the growth of the industry”

Here is a talk I gave that I encourage you to watch. It details a bit of the municipal deep state.

WATCH THIS FOR THE PROGRAM. INVITE ME TO ANALYZE YOUR CITY, YOUR STATE, YOUR COUNTRY. LET’S PODCAST THE MUNICIPAL DEEP STATE.

https://rumble.com/v2yhak4-climate-crisis-curtailing-your-freedoms-c40-smart-15-minute-cities.html The Future of Urban Consumption in a 1.5°C World

Unfortunately most people believing the climate scam, and even those doubting it have no idea the program they intend to roll out. Take the time to watch and share.

the Canadian C40 champs are:

“Canada

CONSUMPTIVE INTERVENTIONS are going to be rolled out by slowly reducing our access to the product; outlawing it; preventing it from entering the city; using a qr code; placing limits; tying it to speech; ETC ETC.

I am sorry that this is the program. I am sorry because it weighs on us when we absorb the implications. I am sorry for those who it would be much nicer to be in the green or net zero club, then realize the ‘betters’ have decided we have an endplace in their 15 minute city world.

I am sorry because your heart hurts as you discover this I know that. BUT LISTEN WE DON’T REALLY HAVE MUCH TIME TO INDULGE IN THE SADNESS. It’s go time. it is a thrilling time to be alive. You ARE MATERIAL TO pushing back at a permanent digital feudalism. YOU and me baby, and all the wonderful groups steadily marching out with their voices!!! we are the ATEAM.

the way I figure it, these servants to Malthusians in our councils, and corporations are only fools without imaginations. How could they enjoy the open air prison. How could they.

