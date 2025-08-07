LawyerLisa’s Substack

LawyerLisa’s Substack
LawyerLisa’s Substack Podcast
Bubble Zones, Migration and Central Bank Digital Currency
2
6
0:00
-17:34

Bubble Zones, Migration and Central Bank Digital Currency

Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
Aug 07, 2025
2
6
Share
Transcript

Today's discussion. These concepts are connected and we should know how.

I am the author of World on Mute by Lisa Miron. Support me by getting it today.

Leave a comment

Share

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture